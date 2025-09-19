Maruti Suzuki Victoris First Drive Review

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris shares its engine options with the Grand Vitara, getting petrol, strong-hybrid, and even a CNG option. The petrol motor is familiar and refined, while the hybrid adds a layer of efficiency that many city buyers will appreciate.

Specifications 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine 1.5-litre petrol+CNG 1.5-litre petrol strong hybrid Gearbox 5MT/6AT/AllGrip 6AT 5MT eCVT

The engine feels smooth at low speeds. In hybrid mode, the SUV can glide silently in EV mode at low speeds, which is a big plus in urban driving. The CNG version, with its underbelly tank, is unique in the segment and adds to its practicality without eating into boot space.

In terms of outright performance, the Victoris isn’t aiming to be the fastest in its class. It feels a little sedate off the line, but once you’re in second and third gear, the power delivery is progressive and the SUV gathers speed confidently. This makes it a comfortable cruiser on highways while still being manageable in the city. Push it hard, though, and the engine note does become coarse, with some of that sound seeping into the cabin. Still, what buyers will like is that it’s predictable, easy to drive, and, if driven sensibly, highly efficient.

The six-speed automatic gearbox complements the engine well for most everyday conditions. Shifts are generally smooth, though they can feel slightly delayed if you get too demanding with the throttle. In Sport mode, the gearbox sharpens up and responds more quickly. On long drives, it settles into higher gears with ease, which aids fuel efficiency while cruising at steady speeds. It isn’t a sporty transmission, but it gets the job done in a calm and fuss-free manner.

The addition of paddle shifters makes it more engaging when you want to take control. Put the gearbox in manual mode, and it will hold gears until you decide otherwise, unless you switch back to automatic.

As part of the drive experience, Maruti Suzuki had laid out a compact yet effective off-road course to showcase the Victoris’s abilities beyond tarmac. It impressed by handling all the manoeuvres with ease, never feeling out of depth or underwhelming.

Yes, in certain situations the lack of outright torque did show, but that shortfall was cleverly masked by the sharp power delivery between the front and rear wheels - all thanks to Maruti’s AllGrip tech.