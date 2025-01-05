Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG First Drive Review

Is the cabin of the Swift CNG any good?

Of course, the interior is largely unchanged for the CNG version. It’s all-black, decently put together, and like before you are greeted with a driving position that feels spot-on once you have adjusted the seat and the steering column to your preference. Apart from some of the missing features, the Swift CNG’s cabin has not changed although the same cannot be said for the boot area. We will get to that in a bit.

In terms of changes, the only visual difference compared to the petrol-only ZXI variant can be seen within the instrument console specifically designed for the CNG system. There is no distance to empty shown when running on CNG mode, but there is a dedicated fuel level gauge. The Swift can be seamlessly switched between its two fuel sources on the fly via a button on the panel, on the right side of the steering wheel. As for space and comfort, you are seated on the same seats with similar interior packaging as the regular Swift which means space isn’t an issue for a small family. Although a bit too soft, the seats are large and there is an adequate amount of knee room and headroom for average-sized adults. The feature list isn’t too bad, either, with the ZXI variant featuring things like projector LED headlights, a rear wiper, auto AC, rear AC vents, wireless phone charging, 60:40 split rear seats, and a seven-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay. Irrespective of which variant you pick, the Swift gets six airbags, ESP, ABS, and hill hold assist as standard.

The space inside the cabin is unchanged but it’s a completely different story when you open the tailgate. Unlike Tata and Hyundai who have adopted a more space-efficient twin-cylinder configuration for their CNG models, Maruti has continued with the age-old single-cylinder tech which takes up more space and to compensate for the space deficiency, they have removed the spare wheel.

The whole presentation isn’t as neat as we would like and although you have enough space to put two carry-on suitcases and a backpack into the Swift’s boot, you will eventually have scruff marks on the suitcases if you stuff them incessantly.