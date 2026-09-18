Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG Automatic: First Look

Why an Automatic CNG?

Maruti is betting big on CNG. Which is not really a surprise because a significant part of its sales currently come from cars running on CNG. The sales for the Victoris CNG, for instance, account for almost 50 per cent of the model's total sales.

But there is more.

As high-mileage consumers move away from diesel, they are looking for other means to keep running costs low. In cars costing 30 lakh and above, that need will be satisfied by strong and plug-in hybrids. But at the more affordable end of the pricing spectrum, that role will be taken on by CNG.

This means CNG will not be limited to cars bought in smaller towns or by fleet operators, but CNG will soon be a mainstay for high-mileage urban users of private passenger cars as well. And to ride that wave, Maruti believes a feature-rich, automatic CNG range of cars is a must.

The Swift is, of course, the most affordable of such offerings. But consumers can also opt for the Baleno and Dzire in CNG AGS guises.