2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift MT Long Term Report: Introduction

Introduction

Terms like legend or icon might be hyperbolic for the Maruti Suzuki Swift. But there’s no denying that when it comes to driver’s cars on a budget, there’s enough folklore around various generations of the Swift to take proper note of it. We might have contributed a bit to it over the years as well. But then, how can we be blamed; they were just that good.

Now there’s another new-generation model. The question is: does the legacy continue with this one? And how true is the latest car to its roots? More importantly, is the new three-cylinder engine a party pooper in the driver-involvement game? Lastly, if this is the only car you will have, does it fit the family bill?

The Plan

We will run the new Swift as part of the CarWale fleet over the next few months seeking answers to these questions and more. We will spend commuting in it daily. We will subject it to the worst that the Mumbai peak-hour traffic can offer. We will take it around the twisties just because we can. And, we might even drive it across states to sample one of the new expressways that has caught our fancy.

Moreover, while doing so, we will fill you in on the ownership aspects of the car. We will tell you the fuel efficiency it returns and how differently it drives with a full load of people. If any squeaks or rattles surface, we will bring you up to speed with the where and how. And we will tell you the situations where the new Swift shines and where it struggles. But let’s begin with a few facts.

The Specs

The model we have here is the fully loaded, most expensive ZXi+ trim. It is powered by the new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, 82bhp petrol engine. It has a claimed FE of 24.8kmpl in test conditions. Our unit here is mated to a five-speed manual. You can also have this trim with a now-less-jerky AMT automatic option. In terms of hardware, things are quite basic. It runs MacPherson struts up front and a torsion beam axle at the rear. You get disc brakes at the front and drums for the rear wheel. The wheel and tyre combo is another non-spectacular 15-inch alloy set shod with 185-section tyres.

Safety-wise though, the Swift has never scored this high. It comes with six airbags and ESP as standard. It also gets a convenient hill-hold function in this top-spec trim. In terms of features, there’s auto climate control, wireless charging, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a reasonably comprehensive driver information system, and cruise control.

What’s next?

We will begin with Swift’s most obvious use-case scenario - commute. That’s up next.

Product Details

Make: Maruti Suzuki

Model: New-gen Swift Manual

Trim: ZXI+

Fuel: Petrol

Kilometres this month: NA

Fuel efficiency: NA

Price when tested: 10.75 lakh, OTR, Mumbai

Photography by: Kaustubh Gandhi