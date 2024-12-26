2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift MT Long Term: Highway Review

What’s good

Fuel efficiency: The Swift consistently returned over 18kmpl on our trip. The car was loaded with two occupants and an overflowing boot. Not to mention, we weren’t babying the car. We kept the engine between 3,000 and 5,000rpm to get the most purchase from it; both while accelerating and decelerating. Plus, we were doing 100kmph for the most part in fifth since the speed limits allowed it.

Comfortable driving position: The seat-steering-pedals triangle on the Swift is spot on in our book. We said that in our city report as well. It strikes a great balance between offering the driver an involved but comfortable driving position. As a result, you are neither bored nor uncomfortable, even after hours of driving. Plus, it helps keep the concentration high.

Sporty engine note: Now, this new Swift isn’t very quick. But, it has a nice raspy engine note, especially in the mid-range, which makes it feel like you are driving something quick. And that was a good motivator on the trip. It also helped us keep the engine in its powerband - between 3,000-5,000rpm - especially when exiting the many diversions we encountered.

Light controls: The light steering, clutch, and throttle played a big part in keeping fatigue at bay. We drove from Hosur to Vashi straight, stopping only for fuel on a couple of occasions. But, we weren’t sapped at the end of the drive. Plus, it wasn’t - stick it into fifth and cruise - kind of drive. With endless road diversions, we had to constantly go up and down the gearbox as we braked to slow down for the diversions and then accelerated back up to our cruising speed once the diversions ended.

Usable boot: We had to ferry a couple of camera bags, suitcases, tripods, cleaning supplies, and some mandatory food items we picked up from Muscat Bakery; simply because it was en route. And the Swift’s boot held almost all of it. It did require some trial and error - like solving a jigsaw puzzle - but in the end, we got almost everything in. Barring the food items.