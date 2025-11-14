Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara First Drive Review

Introduction
7.5 / 10
Maruti Suzuki has taken its time to enter the world of EVs. While most Indian carmakers have already built strong EV portfolios, Maruti has instead focused on CNG and hybrid technology in recent years. They have doubled down on both, offering CNG options across its range and strong hybrids in models like the Grand Vitara and the Invicto.
But that changes very soon. What you are looking at here is the Suzuki e-Vitara, the brand’s first-ever fully electric car. It’s already on sale in the UK, and the same model, with some India-specific changes, is set to make its debut in India next month. We got the chance to drive the UK-spec version to get a feel of what it’s all about and what to expect from Maruti’s first electric SUV.
The Origins
The e-Vitara sits on a new Heartect-e platform that’s been developed specifically for battery-electric vehicles. It features a flat floor construction for improved interior packaging and shorter overhangs. The 2,700mm wheelbase also gives it a nice and planted look, with 18-inch and 19-inch wheel size options in the UK. Of course, the India-spec car will feature smaller alloys and chunkier rubber.
In terms of size, the e-Vitara measures 4,275mm in length, 1,800mm in width, and 1,635mm in height. It’s about 200mm longer and slightly wider than the hybrid Vitara sold internationally; however, it's lower and shorter than the Grand Vitara sold here in India.
The e-Vitara is offered with two battery sizes: 49kWh and 61kWh. Power output depends on the variant. The 49kWh version makes 106kW, while the 61kWh version (the one we are driving) produces 128kW (roughly 171bhp). Suzuki claims a driving range of 264 miles (425km) for the 61kWh 2WD model under the WLTP cycle. While Indian test figures are typically lower, expect a real-world range in the 350-380km ballpark.
Driving Impressions
The e-Vitara feels light, agile, and easy to place on the road. The relatively compact dimensions, combined with the instant torque from its electric motor, make it feel lively in the city and surprisingly eager on open roads. The electric motor in the 61kWh version is genuinely strong for a car of this size, and it gives the e-Vitara the kind of mid-range shove that makes overtaking effortless.
The steering is light yet direct. In fact, there is a level of playfulness in the way it turns in, something you don’t always expect from a family EV.
Where the e-Vitara struggles a bit is in its ride quality. On the UK’s fast yet bumpy B-roads, the ride felt fidgety and a touch firm. This underlying firmness is noticeable and may be amplified on India’s rougher and more varied road surfaces. The damping could do with more compliance, and we hope Maruti fine-tunes it for India.
That said, the overall balance is very impressive. The e-Vitara feels stable, composed, and enjoyable to drive. Even with the busy low-speed ride, the chassis itself is competent, the handling is reassuring, and it has the right blend of comfort and sportiness.
Interior and Features
Step inside, and the e-Vitara’s cabin feels both functional and premium. Suzuki has gone with a layered dashboard design featuring a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch central touchscreen. The interface is clean, modern, and intuitive. Importantly, there are still physical climate control knobs, which are easier to use on the go.
Depending on the variant, you get features like wireless phone charging, 360-degree camera, Infinity sound system with subwoofer, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, LED fog lamps, and a single pane sunroof, which is slightly larger than the ones you get in cars here.
Safety equipment is equally strong, including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure prevention, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, driver monitoring, and traffic sign recognition. Overall, equipment levels are high although you still get more features in something like the Hyundai Creta EV.
Interior Space
While the e-Vitara gets several fundamentals right, space and practicality aren’t its strongest suits. Compared to some of its rivals, the cabin feels restrictive. Take the MG Windsor, for example – it’s massive inside. Everything from legroom, headroom, to overall cabin width makes the Windsor feel like it’s from a class above. Even the Creta EV, which isn’t as big as the Windsor, gives you a greater sense of openness thanks to its wider cabin and airier layout.
The e-Vitara, in contrast, offers good legroom, but that’s where the strengths largely end. Headroom is quite limited, especially for taller passengers, and the narrow cabin doesn’t give you that spacious, breathable feel you expect in a modern EV. The sense of airiness, the kind that makes long drives more comfortable, just isn’t there.
What to Expect in India
The e-Vitara is currently manufactured at Suzuki’s Gujarat plant, the same facility that will soon make the India-spec car. That’s good news because localisation is already part of the production strategy. For India, we can expect a slightly simplified variant lineup, although featuring both battery pack options.
Given its size and expected positioning, the e-Vitara will rival electric SUVs like the Hyundai Creta EV, Tata Curvv EV, and the MG Windsor. Pricing will be crucial, but with local manufacturing and Maruti’s scale, we could see it start somewhere in the Rs. 18 to 22 lakh range (ex-showroom) if Maruti wants to make a strong statement.
The e-Vitara impresses with its handling, light-footed feel, and sufficient performance. However, there are some concerns that could hold it back. The cabin isn’t as spacious as some of its competitors, and the boot is relatively small, which may limit practicality for families. Its feature list also isn’t as extensive as what rivals are now offering in the EV segment.
Considering all of this, the e-Vitara might turn out to be a tougher sell than expected, especially in a market where buyers value space and features. That said, Maruti’s massive network and market reach should still help the e-Vitara achieve decent sales.