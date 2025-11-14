Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara First Drive Review

Driving Impressions

The e-Vitara feels light, agile, and easy to place on the road. The relatively compact dimensions, combined with the instant torque from its electric motor, make it feel lively in the city and surprisingly eager on open roads. The electric motor in the 61kWh version is genuinely strong for a car of this size, and it gives the e-Vitara the kind of mid-range shove that makes overtaking effortless.

The steering is light yet direct. In fact, there is a level of playfulness in the way it turns in, something you don’t always expect from a family EV.

Where the e-Vitara struggles a bit is in its ride quality. On the UK’s fast yet bumpy B-roads, the ride felt fidgety and a touch firm. This underlying firmness is noticeable and may be amplified on India’s rougher and more varied road surfaces. The damping could do with more compliance, and we hope Maruti fine-tunes it for India.

That said, the overall balance is very impressive. The e-Vitara feels stable, composed, and enjoyable to drive. Even with the busy low-speed ride, the chassis itself is competent, the handling is reassuring, and it has the right blend of comfort and sportiness.