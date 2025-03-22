Maruti Suzuki Dzire AMT Long Term Report: City Usage

Introduction
The Maruti Suzuki Dzire has been a go-to sedan for many Indians since its launch over a decade ago. With its well-rounded package, there's little that can go wrong with the purchase, which is probably why it has remained a segment leader among both average families and fleet businesses.
That said, the new-gen Dzire has been with us for a few months and several thousand kilometres. Following our brief introduction report from early January, it's the perfect time to present the city report, packed with insights and observations on the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire AMT.
After clocking nearly 3,000 kilometres on the odometer, it's safe to say the Dzire is a true city hero! The new 1.2-litre Z-Series engine is refined, fuel-efficient, and impressively tractable. Paired with an AMT and the sedan’s light controls, the Dzire is effortless to drive, right from the first cold start early in the morning.
The engine remains exceptionally refined and smooth unless pushed too hard. While there are no noticeable vibrations, it does get noisier under stress. Minimal vibrations can be felt on the pedals and the steering wheel at idling RPM. It smoothens out when you add revs.
Mileage: Efficient and How!
The new engine is expected to deliver better efficiency than the previous iterations of the Dzire, and our real-world fuel efficiency test confirms it. During a daily commute of nearly 50 kilometres across various city roads, the Dzire consistently returned no less than 14.5kmpl. Based on this, a full tank can cover over 520 kilometres in city driving conditions.
Observations
Positives:
The Dzire offers a plush ride quality, with a well-tuned suspension for its price. It remains composed unless faced with unexpected sharp potholes, where the impact can be felt inside the cabin.
Manoeuvrability is another strong suit—its agile nature and light steering make navigating tight lanes and parking effortless. Visibility is excellent, thanks to thin pillars and a generous glass area. Adding convenience is the 360-degree camera, which has proven highly useful in various situations.
Another major highlight is the feature-packed top-spec Dzire. The large nine-inch infotainment screen is not only responsive but also instantly connects to wireless Apple CarPlay as soon as the car starts—undoubtedly my favourite feature so far.
Maruti has also made a smart move by allowing the wireless charging pad to be turned off, letting it double as a regular surface to place your phone without overheating concerns.
Unlike many modern cars in this price range that feature a fully digital instrument cluster, the Dzire comes with a semi-digital unit. However, the MID in the centre provides clear vehicle-related information and even displays live map directions. That said, it currently supports only Apple Maps, and does not work with Google Maps.
Negatives:
Among the many AMTs available, Maruti’s unit is reliable and well-sorted for its use case. However, it can be a bit slow at times—like when shifting to ‘D’ at a traffic signal, where a slight delay of a second or two can feel frustrating amid a swarm of honking.
Now, living without ventilated seats in Mumbai’s year-round heat is already a downside. But what’s even more inconvenient is the beige fabric seat upholstery, which stains easily and becomes a hassle to keep clean.
The version we have is the top-spec ZXi Plus, which includes the most essential features. However, one notable omission is a front armrest. Given this is an AMT variant where your left arm isn't frequently in use, having a dedicated place to rest it during traffic halts would have been a welcome addition.
What’s next?
The Dzire AMT will remain with us for a few more months, during which we’ll take it on highways and even cross-city or cross-state drives. This will help us explore and share the experience of long-distance ownership with our readers.
Product Details
Make & Model: Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Version: ZXi Plus AMT
Fuel efficiency: 14.5kmpl (City)
Kilometres so far: 3,100km
Price: Rs. 12.10 lakh (on-road, Mumbai)
Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi