Maruti Suzuki Dzire AMT Long Term Report: City Usage

Observations

Positives:

The Dzire offers a plush ride quality, with a well-tuned suspension for its price. It remains composed unless faced with unexpected sharp potholes, where the impact can be felt inside the cabin.

Manoeuvrability is another strong suit—its agile nature and light steering make navigating tight lanes and parking effortless. Visibility is excellent, thanks to thin pillars and a generous glass area. Adding convenience is the 360-degree camera, which has proven highly useful in various situations.

Another major highlight is the feature-packed top-spec Dzire. The large nine-inch infotainment screen is not only responsive but also instantly connects to wireless Apple CarPlay as soon as the car starts—undoubtedly my favourite feature so far.

Maruti has also made a smart move by allowing the wireless charging pad to be turned off, letting it double as a regular surface to place your phone without overheating concerns.

Unlike many modern cars in this price range that feature a fully digital instrument cluster, the Dzire comes with a semi-digital unit. However, the MID in the centre provides clear vehicle-related information and even displays live map directions. That said, it currently supports only Apple Maps, and does not work with Google Maps.

Negatives:

Among the many AMTs available, Maruti’s unit is reliable and well-sorted for its use case. However, it can be a bit slow at times—like when shifting to ‘D’ at a traffic signal, where a slight delay of a second or two can feel frustrating amid a swarm of honking.

Now, living without ventilated seats in Mumbai’s year-round heat is already a downside. But what’s even more inconvenient is the beige fabric seat upholstery, which stains easily and becomes a hassle to keep clean.

The version we have is the top-spec ZXi Plus, which includes the most essential features. However, one notable omission is a front armrest. Given this is an AMT variant where your left arm isn't frequently in use, having a dedicated place to rest it during traffic halts would have been a welcome addition.