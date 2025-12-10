Living With the Maruti Dzire ZXI+ MT

How Is It for a Weekend with the Gang?

We have already spoken about practicality, but how does it feel on a weekend with the gang? We've already said that it's essentially a space for four, but if you bring in a fifth one, it's going to be a squeeze, especially for the middle occupant in the second row, because the seat base differs and there's an AC vent sticking out.

The other big factor during a road trip is boot space, and the Dzire doesn't disappoint. At 427 litres, it is wide, deep, easy to access, and the loading lip is not high. It can be accessed from a button outside or via a knob on the floor near the driver's seat. Finally, there is also a button on the key in the higher-spec variants.

Now, one of the other things we said is that you do get individual USB charging ports in the back, but they are not fast-charging ports, which means that you're going to be connected for a while and in this age of fast-charging ports, that seems a bit unintuitive, right? The rear occupants don't have seatback pockets, which means that if you're putting the phone to charge, it has to sit on the seat beside you, or you have to hold on to it.

One of the things we didn't point out in any of the sections earlier is the beige interiors. It is a popular colour for India, very light, easy on the eyes, but it gets dirty very quickly. You can see from the pictures in our car, which has done 10,000km, that the interiors are already stained. Maruti Suzuki has many seat cover options in its own accessories pack, and honestly, if you are going in for this car, you should budget to just put seat covers on and not stick with these beige interiors.

The 1.2-litre three-cylinder is surprisingly convenient under a full load and will chug along without a struggle, though it does tend to get noisy. You probably can't go as fast as you would say if you are one or two people in the car, and you would have to row a lot more because this engine does not have enough torque.