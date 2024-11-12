2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire First Drive Review

This petrol mill isn't silent when revved and the sound insulation could have been better. The vibrations are less but it gets noisy post 3,000rpm. Besides, it can be freely revved till 5,500rpm after which it loses steam till its redline at 6,000rpm. It isn't quick off the line or fast for a sub-10-second 0-100kmph sprint time but that's not what its use-case scenario would anyway be. It still feels lively with a strong mid-range and the car managed to pull away in a lower gear when we took it up a small ghat. This will be a regular affair with all occupants and a full boot as there's no abundance of torque. Full load and AC will be a struggle on steep slopes. Otherwise, a claimed mileage of 24.79kmpl makes it the most fuel-efficient compact sedan in India. Moreover, the clutch is light and the gears slot in smoothly and quickly keeping things easy otherwise.

Even on the ride and handling front, the sedan with its compact footprint continues to be easy to drive with a turning radius as low as 4.8m. The steering with 3.5 turns lock-to-lock isn't the quickest but is light and confidence-inspiring even at triple-digit speeds. Furthermore, the suspension is well-tuned for comfort and didn't bottom out with three second-row passengers and luggage. Besides, the ground clearance is good for our typical roads marred with speed breakers. It didn't scrape the under-belly anywhere on the streets of Goa and even when we took it off the road for a shoot. It didn't have any issues and hence those diversions and broken roads won't be a problem when driven sanely. Otherwise, at high speeds over sharp-edged potholes, you'll hear the suspension crash and send a thud in the cabin. This can be avoided as the brakes have a slight progression and bite, and when used efficiently shave off speed for a hassle-free experience and comfortable ride.