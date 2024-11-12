2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire First Drive Review

Why would I buy it?
- New-age features
- Comfortable rear seat
- Ease of use
Why would I avoid it?
- Mediocre performance
- Limited boot space
What is it?
The 2024 Maruti Dzire is the fourth generation of the carmaker's popular compact sedan. All earlier versions of the Dzire had an unmistakable face for its frequent sightings, but the new one doesn't look like the Swift anymore even if it is based on it. It's quite a departure from the original idea of the Dzire, a car that looked like a Swift with a boot bolted on. The new car’s size and proportions remain similar to the outgoing model but with the low, long, and sleek look, it looks something else now.
The restyling elements like a hexagonal grille and sleek headlamps make it look more classy and premium. This design evolution will be welcomed especially with the matured design, chiseled panels, and a proper sedan look. Also, the tri-lobe red LED elements in the taillamps restrict the over-bling styling like 'connected' lights. Though we think the alloy wheel design could have been a bit more exciting, the car’s overall look is promising.
Is the cabin of the 2024 Dzire any good?
8 / 10
The interior of the new Dzire looks similar to the new Swift and that is a good thing. It provides good ergonomics and all-around visibility. The view from the driver's seat allows one to see the bonnet and not drive by judgement. A height-adjustable seat allows the hood to be easily seen. The layered dual-tone dashboard with grey faux wood veneer is nice but gets no storage places apart from a small glove box. The quality of materials is satisfactory like before and there's no effort in making it look more premium. There's no use of soft touch materials and the upholstery is still fabric. In fact, the light beige colour was already stained in our test car.
That said, we're pleasantly surprised by the space inside such a small car (it's still under four metres). There's good space in the front-row and brilliantly packaged for two individuals in the second row. The light colour gives it a better sense of space with a sunroof taking it a notch further. The second-row vents are small, don't spread much air, and are positioned low but upwards. For four individuals it's a spacious car with a comfortable second row. However, add in another passenger and there's good overlap with limited shoulder-room. Moreover, the sedan continues to get bottle holders but the 382-litre boot with intrusions isn’t class-leading as rivals get upwards of 400 litres of cargo space.
Equipment-wise, the car gets several new features such as a floating nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charger, cruise control, 360-degree camera, and an electric sunroof. The latter has manual blinds and doesn't support voice assistance, but can be electrically operated. Then, there's a three-spoke steering and a conventional twin-dial instrument cluster. It isn’t fair to the car to expect a HUD, leatherette upholstery, ventilated seats, dashcam, or all-disc brakes at this price point. But it could have been great to have these features. On the safety front, however, Maruti has bagged a five-star GNCAP safety rating for the Dzire that is equipped with several safety features including six airbags, ESP, hill hold assist, ABS with EBD and brake assist, ISOFIX mounts, and a rear defogger.
Is the 2024 Dzire any good to drive?
8 / 10
The latest iteration of the Maruti Dzire is powered by the 1.2-litre Z-series engine. The new three-cylinder Z12E petrol engine produces 80bhp and 112Nm of torque and comes mated to either a five-speed manual or an AMT. Interestingly, the Dzire comes with an idle start/stop system and will continue to get a factory-fitted CNG option.
This petrol mill isn't silent when revved and the sound insulation could have been better. The vibrations are less but it gets noisy post 3,000rpm. Besides, it can be freely revved till 5,500rpm after which it loses steam till its redline at 6,000rpm. It isn't quick off the line or fast for a sub-10-second 0-100kmph sprint time but that's not what its use-case scenario would anyway be. It still feels lively with a strong mid-range and the car managed to pull away in a lower gear when we took it up a small ghat. This will be a regular affair with all occupants and a full boot as there's no abundance of torque. Full load and AC will be a struggle on steep slopes. Otherwise, a claimed mileage of 24.79kmpl makes it the most fuel-efficient compact sedan in India. Moreover, the clutch is light and the gears slot in smoothly and quickly keeping things easy otherwise.
Even on the ride and handling front, the sedan with its compact footprint continues to be easy to drive with a turning radius as low as 4.8m. The steering with 3.5 turns lock-to-lock isn't the quickest but is light and confidence-inspiring even at triple-digit speeds. Furthermore, the suspension is well-tuned for comfort and didn't bottom out with three second-row passengers and luggage. Besides, the ground clearance is good for our typical roads marred with speed breakers. It didn't scrape the under-belly anywhere on the streets of Goa and even when we took it off the road for a shoot. It didn't have any issues and hence those diversions and broken roads won't be a problem when driven sanely. Otherwise, at high speeds over sharp-edged potholes, you'll hear the suspension crash and send a thud in the cabin. This can be avoided as the brakes have a slight progression and bite, and when used efficiently shave off speed for a hassle-free experience and comfortable ride.
Should you buy the 2024 Dzire?
Call it a cliché statement but the Dzire has indeed got more 'desirable'. Especially with pleasingly sharper looks, increased appeal and safety, enhanced mileage, features, space, and a more valuable proposition for a complete family sedan. Overall the Dzire checks all boxes and will be refreshing for a buyer to own a sedan in a plethora of C-SUVs. The mediocre engine performance and lack of good sound insulation will be critical for some buyers, but the lack of leatherette seats and some features can be fulfilled by the aftermarket car parts. The new Dzire is a compelling package, will continue to draw in buyers and give rivals like the Hyundai Aura, Honda Amaze, and Tata Tigor a run for their money.
Pictures by Kapil Angane