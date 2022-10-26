Maruti Suzuki Brezza Vs Hyundai Venue: Battle of the Automatics

Driving Manners

The Venue is clearly the quicker car of the two. It’s actually this 1-litre turbo engine’s torque advantage that puts it way ahead of the Brezza when it comes to speed and how it’s delivered – you get 118bhp/172Nm of torque compared to 102bhp/136Nm in the Brezza and let’s not forget that the Hyundai is lighter and that it has a quick shifting dual clutch automatic gearbox.

The Brezza gets a relatively old fashioned torque converted automatic paired to a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre engine. Considering the Venue’s power-to-weight advantage, the figures that we got from our performance tests make complete sense. From zero to 100kmph, the Venue is full four seconds quicker and the gap only gets bigger at 120kmph. Its one and a half seconds quicker in the 20-80kmph roll-on acceleration test and nearly four seconds quicker from 40 to 100. The Venue is quick even in normal drive mode. Put it in Sport and it becomes even more eager to get going. The combination of the turbo engine and the responsive dual clutch automatic is very appealing and dynamically, the car feels agile, stable and nimble.

The new K15C engine in the Brezza makes 102bhp but because it’s naturally aspirated it doesn’t make as much torque. At 136Nm, the torque is just about adequate for everyday driving and because Maruti has tuned this engine to be more efficient than before, it has taken a toll on its drivability especially in the mid-range. The Brezza clearly is more of a relaxed cruiser than an eager performer. There are paddle shifters behind the steering and they do help in making quick progress because you can quickly downshift and bring this engine into the meat of its power band but then again there’s only so much this torque converter gearbox can do. All things considered, this naturally aspirated engine paired to what is a very smooth shifting automatic makes for a sedate, comfortable daily driver but it is a little underwhelming when you want to make quick progress.

The Brezza cannot match the Venue for its outright speed but it makes up for it with its extremely refined and well damped suspension. Be it any surface other than smooth tarmac, it’s fractionally more comfortable than the Venue. Now because it’s got a softer set up, you feel less of major road imperfections like potholes and expansion joints in this car. We tested both vehicles on all sorts of road surfaces, most of which were pretty bad and the initial impact when you hit a pot hole or a sharp bump is softened and rounded off much better than the Venue which is noticeably more stiffly sprung.

The Brezza’s cabin is also prominently quieter at low to medium speeds. You hear less of all the honking, the road noise and other vehicles around you. At highway speeds though there isn’t much splitting between the two and when you are cruising at triple digit speeds it’s the Brezza’s engine that’s more vocal.