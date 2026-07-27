2026 Maruti Brezza 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol Manual First Drive Review

Why Would I Buy it?
- Punchy turbo petrol engine
- Practical and spacious cabin
- Stress-free ownership experience
Why Would I Avoid it?
- No automatic option for this version
- Outdated cabin design
- Rivals offer more features
Introduction
Ten years is a long time for any car to sustain relevance in India's brutally competitive compact SUV segment. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza has done exactly that. Launched in 2016, reinventing itself in 2022, and now arriving at its first facelift with a milestone just completed in March this year, the Brezza turned ten. To mark the next chapter, Maruti has refreshed it with updated styling, new features, and most significantly, a new engine that changes the Brezza's character. And if you thought facelifts always mean a price hike, here is the more interesting part, the starting price has actually gone down.
Exterior Design
At first glance, yes, this is recognisably a Brezza. Being a facelift of a car that was itself updated only in 2022, dramatic visual changes were never on the table. But look more closely and the updates are concentrated where they matter. The front is the most worked-over end. The grey insert on the grille has made way for a chrome finish, and the lower bumper has been reprofiled to accommodate new triangular LED fog lamp housings, a restyled faux skid plate, and front parking sensors on the upper trims. The LED headlamps and DRLs, however, are carried over as they were.
Moving along the side, the 16-inch alloys get a fresh dual-tone design, and it still gets 215/60 section tyres across all variants. A brushed aluminium accent on the lower door panels adds a quiet bit of newness to the profile. It is subtle enough that you might not notice it at a glance, but it does elevate the side view. Two new colours, Lustrous Beige and Vivacious Orange, join the palette.
The rear, however, is completely unchanged. Same bumper, same tail lamps, same shark fin antenna and roof rail design. For a facelift arriving almost four years after the current generation's debut, more differentiation at the rear would have been appreciated. The Turbo variants do get a badged tailgate to announce the new engine. Dimensions are unchanged at 3,995mm in length and 2,500mm of wheelbase.
Interior Design
The cabin tells a broadly similar story but with targeted updates. The overall layout and dashboard layout remain consistent with the current Brezza, retaining the dark brown and black colour combination that has been a Brezza signature. The flat-bottom steering wheel and semi-digital instrument cluster carry over, and while both remain functional, they are beginning to show their age when compared to the more contemporary interiors rivals are now offering.
What is new and noticeable is the larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment unit and the revised HVAC panel, both lifted directly from the Victoris. The seats now come in a fabric-and-leatherette combination rather than full fabric, and the colour theme matches the dashboard neatly. At the rear, the headrests get a slightly winged new design that offers noticeably better lateral head support in practice.
That said, the cabin as a whole is starting to feel a generation behind. Soft-touch surfaces on the dashboard and door pads, few areas where rivals have invested, would have meaningfully elevated the perceived quality. It is not a bad interior by any means, but the gap with some newer segment entrants is more apparent than before.
Features
The 2026 Brezza does gain meaningful new features. The front seats now have a cooling function with controls placed neatly behind the gear lever. One observation is that even at its lowest setting, the system runs noticeably louder than you would expect. The 64-colour ambient lighting on the door pads is a nice touch, though the thin strips are barely visible in direct daylight.
The air purifier with PM2.5 readout on the infotainment screen is a practically useful addition for city driving and works without fuss. The heads-up display continues as an exclusive in this segment, and the list also includes a wireless charger with active cooling, auto-dimming IRVM, electric sunroof, rear AC vents, tilt and telescopic steering adjustment, and electrically foldable ORVMs.
Where the Brezza still has ground to cover is in features that buyers are increasingly expecting at this price point. A powered driver seat, rear window blinds, and a panoramic sunroof are all absent, and rivals have begun offering at least some of these. These additions would have come at a cost, but given the appetite buyers in this segment have shown for convenience features, their absence is noticed.
Space
The Brezza stands at 1,685 mm in height is the tallest in its segment and that translates meaningfully into headroom front and rear. The front seats are accommodating for taller occupants, the denser leatherette-fabric cushioning holds its shape better than the old fabric over extended periods, and the sliding centre armrest is a practical inclusion, though a wider pad would have better supported the forearm.
The rear bench is comfortable with a natural backrest angle that does not feel upright or rushed. The headrests, however, in their lowest position, tend to press into the upper back which occupants of most heights will need to raise them to their full extension. The transmission tunnel hump limits the middle passenger's foot space, and the absence of adjustable rear headrests means that the centre seat occupant is the least catered to. Seating three in the rear is possible without being a significant squeeze, though shoulder contact between occupants is inevitable.
Storage
The Brezza has a practically laid out cabin on the storage front. The cooled glovebox is of adequate size, the sliding centre armrest has under-storage for small items, though it is not particularly deep and the front door pads are generous enough for a one-litre bottle without protest.
For rear passengers, the folding armrest brings two cupholders, and half-litre bottles fit easily in the rear door pads. The rear grab handles now have integrated hooks for shopping bags, and a phone holder behind the front left seat is a handy touch. The hook behind the driver seat that was present on the older Brezza, however, is gone.
Boot space stands at 328 litres with the 60:40 split-folding rear seats, identical to the outgoing car. The welcome news is that CNG variants now retain this same cargo volume thanks to the underbody cylinder placement, a practical improvement over the previous CNG setup that carved into the boot.
Infotainment System
The Brezza is only the second Maruti model to get this 10.1-inch unit, and it feels appropriately sized. The interface is clean and logically laid out, with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, built-in apps accessible via an eSIM, and the ability to control ambient lighting, maps, and phone connectivity from a single, easy-to-navigate screen. The AC can also be managed from here, though switching it off entirely requires going through the screen rather than a physical button.
The display, while functional, could benefit from a more vibrant, saturated colour output. In bright ambient light, it reads a little flat. And the six-speaker audio system is a limitation that becomes apparent quickly. Even with equaliser adjustments, the sound output lacks depth and detail. It is the kind of system that makes you reach for the volume knob to compensate for what it cannot deliver in quality. At this price point and with rivals offering branded audio, this is a gap Maruti should close.
Safety
The 2026 Brezza's safety story is one of its strongest suits. It has secured a five-star Bharat NCAP rating with 30.41 out of 32 in Adult Occupant Protection and 43 out of 49 in Child Occupant Protection. For a car starting under Rs. 8 lakh, that is a genuinely impressive baseline.
The safety feature list is also thoughtfully curated. Rather than a full Level 2 ADAS suite that typically gets switched off in city traffic, the Brezza offers a blind spot warning on both ORVMs and a rear cross-traffic alert, features that see consistent real-world use. The 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitor, front parking sensors, six airbags, and shoulder-height adjustable front seat belts round out the package. The one caveat is that in dense traffic, the proximity warnings are overly sensitive and quite loud, with no quick-disable button available.
Performance
The 1.0-litre Boosterjet is the headline act here, and it is the right engine for what the Brezza needs to be in 2026. While the same unit produces 99bhp in the Fronx, it has been tuned to 109bhp and 170Nm in the Brezza. It comes paired with a new six-speed manual gearbox and Maruti's 48-volt mild hybrid system with idle start-stop. Importantly, it is E20 compliant and skips an automatic option for now, which remains exclusive to the Fronx.
At idle, the three-cylinder character is well disguised. The clutch action is light, city driving is effortless, with minimal turbo lag aided by the mild hybrid's ISG motor filling in the low-rpm gap. It makes pottering through traffic in third gear a relaxed affair. Push harder and the power steps up noticeably past 1,500rpm, building into a more committed surge beyond 2,500rpm as the turbo comes into its own. It revs freely to 6,000rpm, and with the right clutch technique, a small amount of wheelspin is achievable.
The six-speed manual is a clear step up from the Fronx's five-speed. The ratios are better spaced, shifts are light and precise, and the gearing feels dialled in for the Brezza's weight and character. Maruti claims 19.96kmpl for the top-spec ZXi+ Turbo and 20.47kmpl for the lower LXi and VXi Turbo variants. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol also gets a new six-speed manual in place of the old five-speed, while the six-speed torque converter automatic continues unchanged. The CNG version, now with underbody cylinders, is available in both manual and the same 102bhp petrol and 87bhp CNG outputs.
Ride and Handling
The Brezza has always been tuned for comfort over engagement, and the 2026 car stays true to that brief. The suspension setup prioritises a pliant, cushioned low-speed ride. The broken surfaces and city undulations are absorbed without drama, and there is minimal discomfort over sharp-edged potholes. There is some pitch and squat from the softer springs under braking and acceleration, but it is contained and never unsettling. High-speed stability is solid, and the car feels planted and confident on open roads.
The steering is light and easy in city conditions, good for tight urban spaces but carries a noticeable dead zone around the straight-ahead position that reduces feedback, and precise placement on sweeping roads requires a little more attention. It is a trait familiar to several Marutis and the Brezza is no exception. Overall, this is a ride and handling setup that the majority of buyers will be entirely comfortable with.
NVH
The 1.0-litre Boosterjet is a refined unit in isolation. However, the Brezza's cabin insulation is not class-leading, and this becomes apparent as speeds build. Wind noise and tyre noise both filter into the cabin at highway speeds. It’s not intrusive but noticeable enough to register. Road noise from the 215/60 section tyres is moderate in the city and rises somewhat on coarser highway surfaces. The overall acoustic environment is acceptable, but a more focused approach to sound deadening would elevate the Brezza's feel noticeably.
Verdict
With a starting price of Rs. 7.40 lakh, ex-showroom, the 2026 Brezza Turbo arrives with a number that undercuts its predecessor and meaningfully overlaps with the Fronx at the top of the turbo range. For buyers who have been watching this car, that context matters. A turbo petrol that is punchier than the Fronx's version, a five-star Bharat NCAP rating, and a practical, well-rounded package, all at Maruti’s aggressive pricing, is a combination that is genuinely difficult to argue against.
The honest counterpoint is that the Brezza is also a car that has been around for a decade in its basic form. The interior design and cabin premium feel are beginning to show that age, particularly when placed against freshly launched rivals. The absence of an automatic with the turbo petrol limits the Brezza's appeal to a specific buyer, and features like a panoramic sunroof and powered driver seat increasingly expected at this price, remain absent.
But take the Brezza for what it is. A deeply practical, well-priced, safe, and now meaningfully more engaging compact SUV, and it makes its case convincingly. Maruti has not reinvented the Brezza. It has sharpened it in the areas that count most, and at the price it is asking, that is enough to keep it in serious contention.
Pictures by Kapil Angane