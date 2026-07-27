2026 Maruti Brezza 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol Manual First Drive Review

Exterior Design

At first glance, yes, this is recognisably a Brezza. Being a facelift of a car that was itself updated only in 2022, dramatic visual changes were never on the table. But look more closely and the updates are concentrated where they matter. The front is the most worked-over end. The grey insert on the grille has made way for a chrome finish, and the lower bumper has been reprofiled to accommodate new triangular LED fog lamp housings, a restyled faux skid plate, and front parking sensors on the upper trims. The LED headlamps and DRLs, however, are carried over as they were.

Moving along the side, the 16-inch alloys get a fresh dual-tone design, and it still gets 215/60 section tyres across all variants. A brushed aluminium accent on the lower door panels adds a quiet bit of newness to the profile. It is subtle enough that you might not notice it at a glance, but it does elevate the side view. Two new colours, Lustrous Beige and Vivacious Orange, join the palette.

The rear, however, is completely unchanged. Same bumper, same tail lamps, same shark fin antenna and roof rail design. For a facelift arriving almost four years after the current generation's debut, more differentiation at the rear would have been appreciated. The Turbo variants do get a badged tailgate to announce the new engine. Dimensions are unchanged at 3,995mm in length and 2,500mm of wheelbase.