2026 Maruti Baleno Alpha (O) MT First Drive Review

While most OEMs wrap up the share of updates with a nip and tuck here and there, Maruti’s course of action seems to have changed. And it's not the Baleno we’re talking about, as the company rolled out the Brezza with the 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine just a few weeks ago. Coming back to one of India’s most loved premium hatchbacks, the model ditches the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder K-series petrol engine in lieu of the new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, Z12e petrol engine that debuted in the Swift, and is also offered in the Dzire. This motor produces 81bhp and 112Nm, while the CNG counterpart sees these numbers fall to 69bhp and 112Nm. Transmission duties continue to include the five-speed manual and AMT (AGS in Maruti’s language) units, with the latter expected to make its way to the CNG version soon.

Off to a start, what you notice right off the bat is that the engine is more audible compared to the outgoing offering. This builds up as and when you make your way up the speedometer, and it sounds almost nice until the peak power band is hit, after which it becomes coarse. This NVH issue is likely to be due to the reduction of a cylinder compared to the previous setup.

The new Baleno has a good low-end grunt for most of the part, making it easy to putter around in the city. Give it a light obstacle, though, and it starts to sweat, evident from the car suggesting a downshift with the slightly raked slope as we made our way up a hill. While the peak power hits at 5,700rpm, you’d want to shift earlier, around the 3,000rpm mark, even as the ECU suggests an even earlier upshift near 2,100 rpm, possibly in lieu of better economy.

The gear ratios are short, and this means that you will be required to run through the cogs more than one would usually expect. This can get tiring in the city, and exactly where the use case for an AMT is ideal. Further, since you need to constantly work with the gearbox, and the peak torque comes in at 4,500 rpm, overtakes need to be planned well in advance. A quick try at the 0-100kmph sprint revealed an approximate timeline north of the 15-second mark, but for most owners, this will rarely be a concern.