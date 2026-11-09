Why Would I Buy It?
- Strong real-world range
- Driving feel
- Maruti’s after-sales service
Why Would I Avoid It?
- Average interior quality
- Poor ergonomics
Introduction
The e Vitara is the first electric Maruti product for the Indian market. It has tall expectations given the drift towards more convenient options in an era plagued with E20 fuel, DPF, emission concerns, and growing uncertainty over the future of conservative fossil-fuel-powered cars.
The mid-size electric SUV also joins a busy segment, rivaling the likes of the Creta Electric, BE 6 Sporteq, Sierra EV, VF 6, Curvv EV, and even its own not-so-distant sibling, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella. The segment leader, the Creta Electric, isn’t setting the sales chart on fire as it was expected to. So does the e Vitara have what it takes to convince buyers in this segment to join team Maruti? Let’s find out.
Exterior Design
7.5 / 10
Maruti has traditionally been known to make hatchbacks, and while it has churned out multiple SUVs and MPVs too, the e Vitara, due to its proportions, is more reminiscent of a raised-up hatchback than an SUV design. That said, it has a lot of appeal all around, and it didn’t take time for it to grow on me.
Up front, the e Vitara gets the tri-arrow LED DRL design, which is very unique and makes it easily identifiable in the sea of cars that we get lost in today’s era. The dual-tone theme adds more flair to the design, although the U-shaped inserts on the lower side of the bumper may not be to everyone’s taste, as was the case with me. That said, the fog light clusters get a neat design, which, although basic, adds character to the fascia. Sitting on top is the trademark Suzuki logo, which looks odd with the black surround, and we feel it could’ve been blended better to complement the design. Nevertheless, I am thankful that the car doesn’t get the typical LED light bar on the nose, a very overdone design by today’s standards.
The side profile is very chunky, with cuts and creases all around. The front door handles are body coloured, while the units at the rear are blacked-out and located on the C-pillars. The shoulder line picks up right below this and goes on till it meets the taillights. The dual-tone design of the wheels, although cliché, is not so much after all, courtesy of the greater use of the black over the machine finish, and it certainly ups the looks in my books.
The rear is rather busy, with the top boasting a shark-fin antenna, integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp and extensions on either side of the windshield, and again, thank god for no connected light setup here either. The elements in the LED taillights give a nice 3D effect, something that is very unlike Maruti, but not that we’re complaining. The bootlid also has a plastic cladding for a change, and the diffuser mimics an F1-style brake light, and although it doesn’t light up, full marks to Maruti for retaining the design aspect of it.
Interior Design
7 / 10
Step inside the e Vitara, and you are greeted by a dual-tone brown and black theme, something that is becoming increasingly common among Maruti cars, but then again, it’s something we certainly like. The dashboard is dominated by a single piece unit housing two screens, one each for the infotainment and the instrument cluster. While it is a modern touch, what stands out like a sore thumb is the empty bezels around the instrument console. We feel Maruti could have used this area to give us larger screens or used it for other functions, as a certain Korean brand has done for its cars in India, rather than keeping it empty.
The silver finish for the AC vents adds more contrast to the overall design, further breaking the monotony. This finish is also seen on the rotary knob that controls the gears as well as on the steering wheel. There is a healthy dose of Piano Black inserts too, especially on the centre console, and while it is definitely good to feel and look at, maintaining it is a whole different story altogether.
Another aspect that could’ve been better in the e Vitara is a few of the ergonomics. The start-stop button, for starters, is located on the left of the steering wheel and takes a good while to get used to. Making your way to the charging ports below the centre console is a task in itself, be it finding the port or connecting the cable.
Features
8 / 10
The compact electric SUV space is competitive, and Maruti understands that to a good extent. The homegrown brand has generously equipped the car. At the front, there are ventilated seats, electrically adjustable driver seat, electric panoramic sunroof, wireless mobile charger, ambient lighting, rear AC vents, automatic climate control, and 10-step sliding and reclining rear seats.
You also get Level 2 ADAS, Infinity-sourced music system, 10.1-inch touchscreen unit, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, 10.25-inch driver’s display, TPMS, 360-degree camera, EPB with auto-hold, front and rear parking sensors, and seven airbags.
Space and Storage
7.5 / 10
The e Vitara has plenty of storage spaces all around. Starting with the centre console, it has two cup holders and a pad that houses the wireless mobile charger. One thing that bothers me is the fact that there is no option to switch off the latter, and given my case of having a phone that doesn’t support this function, the fact that energy, no matter how little, goes to waste isn’t something I can let go of. Additionally, the phone tends to slide irrespective of where you keep it, but then again, that use case will change with each individual’s phone size. Sitting below is another storage space in lieu of the transmission tunnel, and it can easily handle a small backpack that you might use for trekking or just a half-day outing.
The glove box is about average and can handle a little more than your car’s documents and user manuals. Second row occupants get a small stowage area that can fit your mobile or wallet; the former can sit comfortably as you charge it with the help of the USB port too. The seat back pocket is available only on the left side, and can take away your files, newspapers, or the like. The centre seat folds down to give access to a pair of cup holders, which is neat, and yet again, not a very typical Maruti trait.
The boot is fairly deep and can easily handle two or three large suitcases and a few backpacks. Remove the parcel tray, and it gives you a little more space to squeeze in some more shopping bags too, but that might come at the cost of rear visibility.
Coming to the space, there is plenty in the front row, and finding an ideal position, although easy, is a slightly longer process owing to the electric adjustment. What certainly stood out, though, was the lighting speed at which the windows roll up or down. This further cements my notion that this car is actually built for European markets, but is sold to us as it is manufactured locally. In the second row, there is a decent amount of headroom, although the black theme in the cabin might not exactly make it feel as airy. Under-thigh support could have been better, although it's still on the better side compared to most cars in its segment. The legroom is sufficient too, more so given that the front seat was set to my position, and I have to admit that I’m on the healthier side, as you can see in the pictures here. The shoulder room is about average, and while two people can sit in utmost comfort, fitting three abreast will be uncomfortable, especially on longer journeys.
Performance
8.5 / 10
At the heart of the e Vitara is a 61kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor. The power output stands at 172bhp and 193Nm, with a claimed range of 543km on a single charge. The entry-level variant is propelled by a 49kWh unit that promises a range of 440km on a single charge, while the power output is rated at 142bhp and 193Nm. The company claims that the model can charge from 10-80 per cent in 45 minutes via a DC fast charger, while a 7.4kW AC fast charger allows the battery to be juiced up from 10 to 100 per cent in nine hours. Also up for offer are three levels of regenerative braking.
The rotary dial is not the most natural when it comes to the feel or changing the modes, as is the case with most other cars that have this type of shift mechanism. What further gets my goat is that the smaller things like auto-hold and regen have to be activated with the respective buttons every single time I get back to the wheel, which is something beyond annoying after a point.
The e Vitara rolls off to a rather smooth start, and builds speed at a linear pace. Dab the pedal more, and it shows you that it means business, pushing you back in the seat as the speedo crosses the triple-digit mark. It masks speeds with such ease that you would be surprised to get fined for overspeeding if you’re not careful.
Yes, it’s an electric, so the instantaneous torque is bound to be there. But being a Maruti, I expected it to be a little more linear. But I’m pleasantly surprised, and more than just liking this side of the e Vitara. The braking is equally effective and is not at all spongy, but rather stops at the drop of a dime.
Coming to the ADAS, it is on point, although, weirdly enough, it has the option to turn off only selective functions, but the good part is, once turned off, it doesn’t come back on even when you park and come back later. Functions like lane departure control, lane keep assist, and AEB work just as intended.
I didn’t face range anxiety with the e-Vitara, and it’s not just because of the big number. The result rather, lies in the smaller numbers, meaning the steady and linear drop in the consumption of the battery, even in varying driving styles and situations. Even in our real-world range test, Maruti’s maiden EV managed to return 415km on a single charge, which is an impressive 83 per cent of its claim of 500kms.
Ride and Handling
9 / 10
This is another aspect of the e Vitara that has blown me away. I had half expected the e Vitara to ride better based on two factors, the first being the balance changing to the stiffer side in newer Maruti cars, and second, the added weight of the battery coming into play.
Riding on 18-inch alloy wheels, the e Vitara gobbles up everything in its path, without passing on most of the effect to the car’s occupants. In the city, the ride feels plush, and even the sharp potholes or uneven surfaces don’t bother the e Vitara as it makes its way smoothly to the next signal.
Even out on the highway, the SUV feels composed, with minimal body roll during the occasional spirited push. It holds its own in most cases, and weirdly enough, there is more movement when the car encounters a series of undulations or rubber strips, the speed-breaker kind. This is the only time when we felt the rebound was slightly higher, resulting in the passengers feeling out of place.
NVH
8.5 / 10
Being an EV, the NVH levels are fantastic, and this is something that people will come to appreciate as a trade-off when comparing it to ICE cars. There is negligible motor sound too, and at best, you can probably hear the tyres screeching, but that, too, only if you push the pedal to the metal. The car is well insulated, and the difference between keeping even a single window open or closed is as big as day and night.
Verdict
8.5 / 10
The e Vitara is a Maruti, but also not like a typical Maruti in many ways. It has a very European vibe to it, be it the build quality, the fit and finish, or the level of features offered. There are a few things that go against it too, like the awkward ergonomics time and again, or the fact that some functions like the auto-hold and regen modes have to be manually activated each time you get into the car.
But all said and done, it does make a compelling case for itself, considering the overall package it offers. While in isolation the car might seem to be expensive, it does exactly the opposite when you compare it to its key rivals, which cost a few lakh more than this top-spec test unit that commands Rs. 19.99 lakh before taxes. Pair this with Maruti’s reliability and vast service network, and you definitely have a winner in hand.
Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi