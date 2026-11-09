The e Vitara has plenty of storage spaces all around. Starting with the centre console, it has two cup holders and a pad that houses the wireless mobile charger. One thing that bothers me is the fact that there is no option to switch off the latter, and given my case of having a phone that doesn’t support this function, the fact that energy, no matter how little, goes to waste isn’t something I can let go of. Additionally, the phone tends to slide irrespective of where you keep it, but then again, that use case will change with each individual’s phone size. Sitting below is another storage space in lieu of the transmission tunnel, and it can easily handle a small backpack that you might use for trekking or just a half-day outing.

The glove box is about average and can handle a little more than your car’s documents and user manuals. Second row occupants get a small stowage area that can fit your mobile or wallet; the former can sit comfortably as you charge it with the help of the USB port too. The seat back pocket is available only on the left side, and can take away your files, newspapers, or the like. The centre seat folds down to give access to a pair of cup holders, which is neat, and yet again, not a very typical Maruti trait.

The boot is fairly deep and can easily handle two or three large suitcases and a few backpacks. Remove the parcel tray, and it gives you a little more space to squeeze in some more shopping bags too, but that might come at the cost of rear visibility.

Coming to the space, there is plenty in the front row, and finding an ideal position, although easy, is a slightly longer process owing to the electric adjustment. What certainly stood out, though, was the lighting speed at which the windows roll up or down. This further cements my notion that this car is actually built for European markets, but is sold to us as it is manufactured locally. In the second row, there is a decent amount of headroom, although the black theme in the cabin might not exactly make it feel as airy. Under-thigh support could have been better, although it's still on the better side compared to most cars in its segment. The legroom is sufficient too, more so given that the front seat was set to my position, and I have to admit that I’m on the healthier side, as you can see in the pictures here. The shoulder room is about average, and while two people can sit in utmost comfort, fitting three abreast will be uncomfortable, especially on longer journeys.