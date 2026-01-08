Mahindra XUV 7XO Diesel Manual First Drive Review

Inside too, Mahindra has upped the value quotient of the XUV 7XO, and there are a plethora of changes, though there is nothing that has changed under the skin. The dual-tone black and white theme makes way for a new ‘Lumina and Chestnut Brown’ one, and though it is a welcome change, we wish Mahindra had offered the brown and black theme that you currently get only in the mid-spec variants. The centre console has undergone minor revisions too, and the buttons and controls for the AC functions have now made their way into the touchscreen. Personally, I’m a little old school on this front and prefer physical buttons for multiple reasons, and so, this certainly wasn’t to my liking. That said, these have freed up space for an additional cubby hole that can house a smaller mobile phone or some knick-knacks, thus adding to the practicality. A single line of buttons that house the controls for the drive modes, hazard lamps, surround camera, and more was tedious to use, which required hard pushes, and further resulted in the movement of the whole panel, something that Mahindra should have paid more attention to. The UI of the infotainment screen was lagging too, which comes as a surprise considering how Mahindra pitches tech in its cars.

The quality of materials used is at par, if not the best in the segment, with soft-touch materials present at various touch points. The addition of such a finish on the top of the doors takes the premium experience a notch higher. What did stick out like a sore thumb, though, was the inconsistency of a few panels, especially the one where the door meets the dashboard. This comes as a surprise for Mahindra, and we hope this is something that has been learned from another homegrown brand that is (in)famous for the same.

Practicality is top-notch too, take for example the front door pockets, which swallowed as many as five half-litre bottles with space for a cleaning cloth or a pack of juice to spare. The second-row occupants have been showered with more features, some of which include ventilated seats, sun blinds, wireless charger, Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) functionality, and a four-way powered boss mode to control the front passenger seat. There is ample legroom and a fair amount of headroom, more so if the sunroof blind opens up. In the third row, my head almost touched the roof, and I constantly hoped we wouldn’t jump a speed breaker on our trip to another city, with the fear of my head hitting the roof. The shoulder room is pretty tight too, and might overlap, based on the body profile of the occupants. Meanwhile, I’m happy to report that the legroom is sufficient, and even with my heavy frame, the knees didn’t touch the front seat, and further, the position wasn’t as upright as you’d expect in the third row of a car, irrespective of the segment. While the last row does benefit from a dedicated blower control and AC vents, it does miss out on a charging port, not even one, irrespective of type-A or C, which shouldn’t have been the case.

Coming to the features, the first thing that grabs your attention is the freestanding triple-screen setup on the dash. The new, third screen offers a plethora of applications, be it entertainment, music, or even ordering an iced coffee from your favourite food delivery, and yes, even e-commerce platforms. The clarity and UI are crisp, and for added safety, the screen adds a privacy filter when viewed from the driver's seat, thus saving on any possibilities of a distraction. That said, this works only during the day, as it is visible in clear view once the sun sets. The infotainment screen also houses the AC control and ventilated front seat functions, which can be distracting to use if you’re the only occupant in the car. Something that caught our attention was the GrooveMe function, which syncs the lighting up of the exterior lighting elements with the music being played inside the car, which is (no pun intended), the car’s party trick.

Also up for offer is a 540-degree camera, and this additional 180-degree view comes in the form of a transparent bonnet function, which is useful when going even slightly off the road or on the beaten path. Elsewhere, you get enhancements in the form of powered front seats (memory function for the driver side too), memory function for the ORVMs with auto-tilt, ADAS visualisation, frameless auto-dimming IRVM, and multi-zone ambient lighting. Then there are seven airbags, with the curtain airbags now extending to the third row. It is to be noted that the model also scored a five-star rating in the BNCAP crash test, although the finer details are still under wraps. The previously available features, like the panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS, flush-fitting door handles, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, EPB with auto-hold, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and air purifier, among others, are carried over, thus retaining the feature-rich quotient. If we had to nitpick, it would be two key features that the car misses out on: a powered tailgate and a heads-up display.