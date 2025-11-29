Mahindra XEV 9S First Drive Review

Why Would I Buy it?
- Feature-rich cabin
- Impressive realistic range
- Strong performance
Why Would I Avoid it?
- Uncomfortable third row seating
- Limited charging infrastructure
Introduction
8.5 / 10
The Mahindra XEV 9S is essentially the electric version of the XUV700, reimagined for a future that is fast becoming electric-first. What makes it especially interesting is that many of the tech upgrades, cabin features, and even certain design cues we see here will eventually trickle down to the XUV700 facelift, which is coming next year.
Based on Mahindra’s INGLO EV platform, the 9S arrives as Mahindra’s largest EV yet, and one aimed squarely at families who want space, comfort, and technology in generous quantities. With its 7-seat layout, powerful motor options, and a suite of features that goes beyond anything we have seen from Mahindra, the XEV 9S promises a lot on paper. Let’s see how good this EV is in the real world.
Design
8 / 10
From the rear, the XEV 9S immediately reminds you of the XUV700. The tail-lamp shape, the tailgate, and the upright stance have a familiar resemblance. Move to the front, though, and the story changes. The face is pure XEV 9e, with the full-width DRL signature and the EV-specific detailing to the bumper. The side profile once again is that of the XUV700, especially the window line and the silhouette.
Yet, despite all the familiarity, the 9S has enough subtle differences to make you look at it twice. The surfacing is smoother, the EV-centric elements are better integrated, and the overall stance is more mature. Compared to the XEV 9e, the 9S looks more functional and practical. Where the 9e leaned slightly towards design flair, the 9S presents itself as the grown-up version – calmer and more purposeful.
Interior, Features & Space
8.5 / 10
Step inside and the dashboard layout reminds you of the XUV700 – same horizontal structure, similar placement of controls, and an overall familiar cabin environment. But the 9S elevates this layout significantly with the addition of triple (12.3-inch each) screens, spanning almost the entire width of the dashboard. These screens control practically everything the car offers.
The front passenger screen is dedicated almost entirely to multimedia. Passengers can watch videos, stream content on OTT apps and browse YouTube. The infotainment screen in the center and the digital driver display provide all the information and controls you would need, ranging from navigation to car settings to climate control.
Mahindra’s new system is also its slickest yet – responsive and refined. More importantly, during our drive, we didn’t encounter any lag or freezing, which is a significant improvement over some of Mahindra’s earlier systems. Quality levels are good, and the fit and finish feel more premium than the brand’s ICE products. The materials feel upmarket and the layered textures elevate the sense of space.
Now, the second row is where the XEV 9S truly shines. It is extremely comfortable, spacious, and packed with features. On the top-spec variant, Mahindra has equipped the SUV with individual entertainment screens mounted on the seatbacks, taking the total screen count in the cabin to five. You also get foldable tray tables, ventilated second-row seats, sliding and reclining functionality, sunblinds, rear AC vents, and wireless charging. It is a proper luxury SUV experience.
Seating comfort is excellent. The cushioning is well-judged, and what really stands out is the under-thigh support. Despite being an EV with a large battery underneath, you don’t sit in a knees-up position, which is a common compromise in many electric SUVs. The seat height and angle feel similar to a traditional ICE SUV, giving you a comfortable seating posture.
The third row, however, is where space meets limitation. Even though there is a fair amount of legroom and headroom, the seat base is placed low due to the battery packaging, causing you to sit with your knees up. Adults won’t find it comfortable for long journeys, though short trips should be manageable. This row is best reserved for children or occasional use.
Boot space is more than adequate when the third row is folded, but what really sets the XEV 9S apart is the massive 150-litre frunk. This is a game-changer in daily practicality. We tested it with a check-in suitcase and a backpack, and both fit comfortably. For a three-row family SUV, having such usable additional storage is a big advantage.
Drive Experience
8.5 / 10
The driving experience is very similar to the XEV 9e, and that’s a good thing. The 9S gets the same INGLO architecture, the same electric motors, and the same dynamic fundamentals. Acceleration is quick, responses are sharp, and the SUV feels eager the moment you tap the accelerator.
The 79 kWh variants deliver 210 kW (281bhp) of power and 380Nm of torque, making the 9S one of the quickest three-row electric SUVs in its class. Whether it’s slow moving traffic or open highways, the 9S feels effortless. What truly stands out, though, is the NVH. The cabin remains extremely quiet. You feel isolated from the outside chaos, and the cabin remains quiet even at highway speeds.
Driving modes alter the throttle response and the steering weight. The regeneration levels also allow for everything from coasting to near one-pedal driving depending on your preference. Overall, the 9S feels smooth, silent, refined, and quick, qualities that complement its family-oriented positioning perfectly.
Ride and Handling
8 / 10
The XEV 9S has adaptive dampers and Mahindra has tuned it purely for comfort. As a result, the 9S feels noticeably plusher than the XEV 9e. Sharp bumps are absorbed better, and long undulations are smoothed out more effectively. The SUV has a more mature, settled feel which makes a big difference for a vehicle aimed at families.
Despite being a larger, heavier seven-seater, the handling characteristics remain similar to the 9e. Body roll is controlled, steering feel is predictable, and the SUV remains stable at higher speeds. It’s not sporty, but it feels confident and reassuring.
Visibility is also better than the 9e and on another planet compared to the BE6. The rear window is larger, the glass area is more generous, and the side visibility is significantly improved. This makes tight city manoeuvring or parking less stressful. Mahindra’s ADAS suite works well. The system has clearly been tuned for Indian conditions, it is neither overly intrusive nor confused by typical Indian traffic behaviour. Features like blind spot detection, lane centering, and cross-traffic alerts operate smoothly.
Verdict
8.5 / 10
The XEV 9S sits above the XEV 9e in price, but when you factor in the additional space, the extra row of seats, and the family-oriented features, the difference begins to make sense. If you are looking for a five-seat electric SUV with a focus on design and tech, the 9e is still the one for you. But if you need a larger, feature-heavy electric SUV that can seat seven, the XEV 9S is the more sensible option.
Sure, the third row isn’t the most comfortable for adults, but having two extra seats available, even occasionally, can make a huge difference for family buyers. Add to that the practicality of the massive frunk, the nice ride quality, the refined driving experience, and the sheer amount of tech, and the XEV 9S becomes one of the most complete EVs on sale today.
Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi