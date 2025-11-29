Mahindra XEV 9S First Drive Review

Step inside and the dashboard layout reminds you of the XUV700 – same horizontal structure, similar placement of controls, and an overall familiar cabin environment. But the 9S elevates this layout significantly with the addition of triple (12.3-inch each) screens, spanning almost the entire width of the dashboard. These screens control practically everything the car offers.

The front passenger screen is dedicated almost entirely to multimedia. Passengers can watch videos, stream content on OTT apps and browse YouTube. The infotainment screen in the center and the digital driver display provide all the information and controls you would need, ranging from navigation to car settings to climate control.

Mahindra’s new system is also its slickest yet – responsive and refined. More importantly, during our drive, we didn’t encounter any lag or freezing, which is a significant improvement over some of Mahindra’s earlier systems. Quality levels are good, and the fit and finish feel more premium than the brand’s ICE products. The materials feel upmarket and the layered textures elevate the sense of space.

Now, the second row is where the XEV 9S truly shines. It is extremely comfortable, spacious, and packed with features. On the top-spec variant, Mahindra has equipped the SUV with individual entertainment screens mounted on the seatbacks, taking the total screen count in the cabin to five. You also get foldable tray tables, ventilated second-row seats, sliding and reclining functionality, sunblinds, rear AC vents, and wireless charging. It is a proper luxury SUV experience.

Seating comfort is excellent. The cushioning is well-judged, and what really stands out is the under-thigh support. Despite being an EV with a large battery underneath, you don’t sit in a knees-up position, which is a common compromise in many electric SUVs. The seat height and angle feel similar to a traditional ICE SUV, giving you a comfortable seating posture.

The third row, however, is where space meets limitation. Even though there is a fair amount of legroom and headroom, the seat base is placed low due to the battery packaging, causing you to sit with your knees up. Adults won’t find it comfortable for long journeys, though short trips should be manageable. This row is best reserved for children or occasional use.

Boot space is more than adequate when the third row is folded, but what really sets the XEV 9S apart is the massive 150-litre frunk. This is a game-changer in daily practicality. We tested it with a check-in suitcase and a backpack, and both fit comfortably. For a three-row family SUV, having such usable additional storage is a big advantage.