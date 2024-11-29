Mahindra XEV 9e First Drive Review

While the outside is a complete revolution (for Mahindra at least) the cabin is a bit of a safer bet but looks and feels like nothing that has ever been fitted to a Mahindra before this car came along. Dominating the dashboard is a three-screen display, one of the first in this part of the car to offer such a setup. The displays are high quality with really nice graphics and good ergonomics but had a tendency to lag when shuffling through multiple functions. What’s more, in a bid to keep the design clean, Mahindra has crammed some major functions into the screen which can be cumbersome and at times you have to scroll quite a bit to get to a specific function. At the time of writing this review, Mahindra had said that the vehicles we drove were still prototypes and that any issues of such kind would be rectified in the version that would be sold to the public.

Up front, the space is more than enough and both the front occupants get the individual zones thanks to the large centre console. Everything looks and feels nice to touch with decent ergonomics but is somewhat let down by average front visibility and poor rear visibility.

Move over to the second row and there is more than enough space for two occupants to sit in great comfort and three if the central occupant is ready to contend with centrally mounted AC vents. The seats themselves are spacious but have average under-thigh support due to the high floor. The rear seats recline and can be folded down for additional cargo space.

One of the other big party pieces for the 9e is the presence of a massive glass roof. At the time of writing this review, it was unclear if this roof would be present on all three variants or just the top-spec model alone. Combined with the various shades of beige, it adds a massive dose of airiness to the cabin and has an illuminated infinity logo built into it. Finally, the boot is long and deep but due to the way the car is designed it has a high loading lip. However, you do have enough room to pack in quite a few bags and it is power-operated with a swipe function.

On the features front, the car that we drove has bells and whistles the likes of which include climate control with rear AC vents, triple screen display, 5G connected car technology, powered driver’s seat, rear window blinds, folding second-row seat back with recline function and a full LED light package. On the safety front, all versions get six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control programme, ISOFIX child seat mounting points, level-2 ADAS, 360-degree camera and Highline TPMS.