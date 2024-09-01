Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Maruti Jimny: The Right Buy

Introduction
Let’s start with the verdict. Buy the Mahindra Thar Roxx if you want a diesel-powered 4x4. But, if you wish to get a petrol-powered 4x4, buy the Maruti Suzuki Jimny. Not that you have a choice. You see, the Jimny does not get a diesel engine. And though the Roxx comes with a petrol engine, the petrol does not get 4x4. So, if you know which fuel you want to go with, your life is simple.
However, if you aren't tied down by choice of fuel, things can be a bit challenging. But, we are here to help. A caveat before we begin nonetheless - even though the Thar Roxx and Jimny are bound by the 4x4 thread, these are very different animals, for very different needs. Naturally, as an extension of that thought, these will be bought for separate reasons.
Our goal is to list these reasons; some significant, some frivolous, but all relevant. And just so the article is easier to consume, we have stuck with five reasons each to buy the Roxx and the Jimny.
Buy the Jimny if:
Comfort is key: The Jimny is set up on the softer side. As a result, at slow to medium speeds, it is more absorbent while it also rounds the bumps better. It doesn't throw you from side to side as aggressively as the Thar. And you don’t have to slow down for anything in this either. Load it up and it feels better still. Plus, its interior scores higher for comfier ergos and more consistent quality.
Tight, technical trails are your thing: Now, both the Roxx and the Jimny come with proper 4x4 hardware. And both will take on hard-packed, fast-flowing trails in rear-wheel drive alone. Show them slippery slopes, slushy pits, and a rock garden to go over, and they will manage these too, albeit in 4x4. But, when you have a tight and technical trail, the Jimny’s smaller size and lesser weight will be a big plus.
You use an iPhone: Well, this might be a frivolous reason to pick the Jimny, but it is a valid one nonetheless. The Jimny runs wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, but the Thar is still not equipped to handle the latter. It will happen soon, says Mahindra. But, if you want to buy one now and bank heavily on CarPlay, you have no choice but to go for the Jimny.
You want a more fuel-efficient 4x4: We won’t call the Jimny fuel-efficient, not by Maruti standards. But, it will still return over 12kmpl in the city. The Roxx on the other hand will struggle to get to the 10kmpl figure, even though it is a diesel. On the highway, or when doing long distances though, the difference in fuel economy isn’t all that telling. Both should return around 15kmpl.
You are on a budget: Now, this is crucial. Apples to apples, top spec to top spec, the Jimny is significantly cheaper. And this is at retail. Factor in the current discounts on the Jimny, and it costs almost half of the Roxx! No matter how you cut it, the Maruti is not half the SUV.
Buy the Thar Roxx if:
You want power, torque and the burly SUV feel: The Thar Roxx’s diesel engine is a gem. It is potent, refined and modern. It makes the Roxx feel light on its feet. It carries this brick of an SUV into mid-three-digit speeds with relative ease. And, oodles of low and mid-range torque means it will take on climbs and ruts and what have you, fully loaded, without breaking into a sweat. The six-speed automatic mates well with this engine too.
You want more new-age features: This is a no-brainer. Want a 4x4 that will pamper you with all the modern features? Get the Roxx. It has electrically powered and cooled seats. It has a panoramic sunroof. There is wireless charging, a cooled glovebox, and a full-colour TFT driver information system. It might look old-school on the outside, but inside, it is a tech-fest in this company.
You want to seat five and also carry luggage: If it is a five-seater you need, the Jimny is out. After all, Maruti officially classifies it as a four-seater. But, seating five in the Thar Roxx is anything but a compromise. The rear bench is large and comfy. It offers a recline function for the seat back. And, there’s enough knee and headroom to keep everyone under six feet, happy. It also has a big, usable boot. And you don’t need to load it up to the roof to appreciate it either. It is wide and well-shaped to hold large suitcases and more.
You want to make a statement: There’s no denying that the Roxx dwarfs the Jimny. So, if you want an SUV with an imposing road presence in which people will take note of you, the Roxx is the one. Its long wheelbase, its 19-inch wheels shod with chunky tyres, and its old-school blocky but muscular look will get the world to do a double-take every time you drive past. And let’s not kid anyone, one of the biggest reasons for you to consider the Roxx is its commanding stance; not something one can say about the Jimny.
You want a more dynamically capable 4x4: This came as a surprise to us. The Roxx is heavier, longer, and taller than the Jimny. But on the road - in a straight line, over 100kmph, on any surface, or around twisting roads - the Roxx is dynamically better. It feels more composed and solid under hard braking too. It tracks straight, offers strong brake bite, and makes the Thar feel lighter under braking than its weight suggests. The Jimny in comparison likes to take things slower; it prefers progressive inputs to sudden movements.
Conclusion
There is little left to conclude but let me sign off by telling you my own story.
I own a Jimny. I bought it late last year when it was offered at a huge discount. As it happens, those discounts even stand today! Now, the Jimny might be overpriced at retail, but post a near Rs 3 lakh discount, it is great value!
So the question I am repeatedly asked is if I would trade in my Jimny for the Thar Roxx. And my answer has been a definitive, no. The Jimny does what I want and need, even as a daily driver. It is comfy, easy, and reasonably fuel-efficient. It fits in my small parking, but it is large enough to take the Missus and my boys for an evening outing.
However, another reason for me not to trade in my Jimny is my wife’s car. She drives the diesel-powered, automatic, seven-seater Kia Carens. It is spacious, comfortable, feature-rich, and very practical indeed. It fills in the gaps the Jimny leaves and some. It is our road-tripping machine and one to take the extended family out when the parents come. It is also the one to take the dog camping in.
Having said all that, after having seen the Roxx, the Missus wants one. She believes it can be both my toy car and the family bus. She is pragmatic. And says, why pay double - EMIs, insurance, maintenance, PUC, parking etc - when you can get what you need and want in one car.
The question is, which camp do you belong in?