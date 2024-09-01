Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Maruti Jimny: The Right Buy

Buy the Thar Roxx if:

You want power, torque and the burly SUV feel: The Thar Roxx’s diesel engine is a gem. It is potent, refined and modern. It makes the Roxx feel light on its feet. It carries this brick of an SUV into mid-three-digit speeds with relative ease. And, oodles of low and mid-range torque means it will take on climbs and ruts and what have you, fully loaded, without breaking into a sweat. The six-speed automatic mates well with this engine too.

You want more new-age features: This is a no-brainer. Want a 4x4 that will pamper you with all the modern features? Get the Roxx. It has electrically powered and cooled seats. It has a panoramic sunroof. There is wireless charging, a cooled glovebox, and a full-colour TFT driver information system. It might look old-school on the outside, but inside, it is a tech-fest in this company.

You want to seat five and also carry luggage: If it is a five-seater you need, the Jimny is out. After all, Maruti officially classifies it as a four-seater. But, seating five in the Thar Roxx is anything but a compromise. The rear bench is large and comfy. It offers a recline function for the seat back. And, there’s enough knee and headroom to keep everyone under six feet, happy. It also has a big, usable boot. And you don’t need to load it up to the roof to appreciate it either. It is wide and well-shaped to hold large suitcases and more.

You want to make a statement: There’s no denying that the Roxx dwarfs the Jimny. So, if you want an SUV with an imposing road presence in which people will take note of you, the Roxx is the one. Its long wheelbase, its 19-inch wheels shod with chunky tyres, and its old-school blocky but muscular look will get the world to do a double-take every time you drive past. And let’s not kid anyone, one of the biggest reasons for you to consider the Roxx is its commanding stance; not something one can say about the Jimny.

You want a more dynamically capable 4x4: This came as a surprise to us. The Roxx is heavier, longer, and taller than the Jimny. But on the road - in a straight line, over 100kmph, on any surface, or around twisting roads - the Roxx is dynamically better. It feels more composed and solid under hard braking too. It tracks straight, offers strong brake bite, and makes the Thar feel lighter under braking than its weight suggests. The Jimny in comparison likes to take things slower; it prefers progressive inputs to sudden movements.