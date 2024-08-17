Mahindra Thar Roxx First Drive Review

If there is one thing Mahindra has nailed with its new generation cars, it is the powertrains. Both the petrol and diesel are refined, smooth, and torque monsters. We drove the diesel, which we feel suits the character of the Thar Roxx much better.

The engine in question is the 2.2-litre, four-cylinder, mHawk unit that puts out 150bhp and 330Nm of torque. This, however, is on the lower trims. With the top-spec automatic variant that we have here, the figures climb to 172bhp and 370Nm.

Not surprisingly, then, the Roxx feels light on its feet from the get-go. It's the same with overtakes. Step on the accelerator with intent and the Thar Roxx breezes past almost everything on the road. And because it is a refined unit - at least till 3,000rpm - it masks the speed quite well.

This is with the automatic gearbox. It is a gearbox we quite like. It is seamless and surprisingly quick and alert for a torque converter. It doesn't get paddle shifters, but one can always use the manual override mode via the gear stick.

Now, given the Thar Roxx's boxy shape and its big outside rearview mirrors, it is no surprise that plenty of wind noise seeps into the cabin from 100kmph onwards. But, if you don't mind that, the Thar can comfortably push past 120kmph as well, and hold it there without breaking a sweat. Overall, then, with the diesel engine and the automatic gearbox, the Roxx does make for a good highway car.

Do note, however, that it is most efficient when cruising between 95-100kmph. Push past that and you will see the FE figures drop quite significantly.

In the city, the electrically powered steering's lightness is a boon. The rack ratio is quick enough too. And therefore, parking or making U- or three-point turns, are all effortless affairs. Visibility is decent too, so there is no challenge there, either.

The only time we had an issue with the steering was when cruising at three-digit speeds on the highway. It feels dead and needlessly heavy around the centre at these speeds. Plus, the Thar needs constant corrections to keep it in a straight line. So, soon enough, with the effort involved, your arms begin to complain a bit.

The other thing we aren't completely happy with is the Roxx's ride comfort. At slow speeds, it jiggles and feels harsh through bumps and potholes. It does flatten things out impressively as speeds go up. But, again, show it an undulating section of the road at speed, and it just never stops bouncing on its springs. I don't think the rear passengers will enjoy this too much.

Handling and braking, on the other hand, are quite impressive. As we mentioned earlier, the Roxx does mask speed quite well. And that shows in its straight-line stability and its impressively powerful brakes. We are not fans of how deep the brake pedal travels before the braking kicks in, but once it does, the bite is strong, and it is brimming with feel. Besides safety, it completely keeps fatigue - both mental and physical - at bay when driving quickly.