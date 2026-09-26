Mahindra Thar OG First Drive Review

Remember we introduced this as the Roxx Mini? Here’s why.

The new Thar is the Roxx underneath. The same chassis and the same underpinnings — suspension, brakes, wheels, tyres, what have you. In fact, the two sit on exactly the same track lengths as well. And the two use the same electronically powered steering setup; the three-door Thar ditching the hydraulic setup in the OG version. But, there are some differences. The Thar sits on a 400mm shorter wheelbase. It also uses Tenneco’s Davinci valves (seen on the new 7XO) for better control over slow- and high-speed damping. This is, of course, in addition to the FDD dampers that the Roxx runs as well.

On the road, there is a marked improvement in ride and handling compared to the previous Thar. In fact, I will go on to say that the new three-door Thar is now a better car on the road than the Roxx even. The body movement is well controlled. There is no excessive roll or pitch. Show it low-amplitude, high-frequency bumps and it rides over them without bucking or sending rude shocks to its occupants. It settles down quickly too. Show it a big dip in the road, and it again goes through it, comes out and completely settles down without drama or delay. There’s no wallowing or that odd floaty feeling.

But, is it plush? Soft? Superbly absorbent? No. There’s an underlying stiff-kneed feeling to it which never goes away. But I still wouldn't call it firm. Taut, maybe. But, it is the well-judged damping which gives the Thar a settled and stable ride, which more than makes up for its lack of absolute plushness. The only time we had an issue is when going over a tall but short speed breaker. That’s when the rear kicked quite significantly. This was mostly when we were in the 20-30kmph range. Any faster or slower and the kick was significantly less.

We also found managing deeper potholes or bigger hits did bring back some of the old Thar’s characteristics. There was some amount of scuttle shake; the refinement in the suspension’s working took a dive; and it felt a tad harsh.

As for the handling, the new steering makes a big difference. For one, it has taken the unnecessary inputs that used to come through the hydraulic steering away. This has meant less fatigue no matter what the road underneath is like. It is also very quick and light, which made it wonderfully easy to make many-point turns with when we had to turn the Thar around on a narrow path.

Changing lanes now barely requires any steering input. It also turns into corners in a crisp fashion. Yes, push it hard, and it will roll and understeer, and the ESP will raise its judgemental head. But for the most part, when we were sensible with our inputs, the Thar surprised us with its alertness and composure. Not something one expects from this body shape and an SUV that’s meant to be an off-roader.

Braking again was brilliant. The Thar stops quickly and without drama or effort. It also requires very little power from your foot even under hard braking at high speeds. Another reason it feels lighter than it is. Plus, there’s good pedal feel to complement.