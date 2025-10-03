2025 Mahindra Thar Diesel Automatic Review

The updated Thar soldiers on with the same range of engines and transmissions as the previous version. These include 2.0-litre turbo-petrol, 1.5-litre diesel, and 2.2-litre diesel engines, paired with six-speed manual or torque converter automatic gearboxes. The smaller diesel motor produces 118bhp and 300Nm, while the larger mill develops 132bhp and 300Nm. The petrol version continues to be the most powerful of the lot, belting out 150bhp and 300Nm (320Nm in the AT). The 4WD, in typical fashion, is present, as is the RWD for the cost-conscious and city dwellers. With the numbers out of the way, let’s get to the meaty bit.

Fire up the Thar, and the refinement levels are instantly noticeable. We sampled the diesel automatic versions during the course of the day, and the NVH levels for this version were impressive. Add to that the fact that the gearbox smoothly went through the cogs, and it’s something worthy of appreciation. The power delivery is rather linear for a diesel, and even the turbo lag rarely made its presence felt, if at all. The ride quality is just about perfect, and in our limited time with the car, we didn’t feel any body roll, even in the occasional sharp turns and quick sprints. The suspension did its job of absorbing all that came its way, keeping the occupants in utmost comfort. Our experience was limited to the off-road facility in Igatpuri, hence, a more detailed on-road review will arrive when the car comes to the CarWale garage for a full-blown road test.

Entering the slushy pits and coming out unscathed is just like any other day for the Thar. Engaging 4-Low just before the axle breakers is a given now, as the activities become not just more enticing, but also requiring more skill and knowledge than ever. Getting into a mud rut might sound like a simple task, but with one or more wheels suspended in the air, it’s anything but easy. Juggling through multiple such ruts, seeing the beauty of power being sent to the wheel that sits on the ground, is something that should be experienced in person. We even happened to do a small test of its water wading capabilities, and the Thar, even though half submerged, managed to make it look like child’s play. Navigating all the obstacles was so much fun and involving that before we knew it, our time at the off-road track had come to an end.