2025 Mahindra Thar Diesel Automatic Review

Why Would I Buy it?
- More feature-rich
- Off-roading credentials
Why Would I Avoid it?
- Fit and finish could be better
- Boot space
Positioning and Rivals
The Thar, in its three-door avatar, has always carved a niche for itself, and this updated iteration is no different. While its elder sibling, the Roxx, continues to register higher demand owing to its added practicality, the shorter wheelbase derivative is for those who truly want to explore uncharted territories while also having the convenience of a smaller footprint.
Engine, Ride Quality, and Off-roading Capability
8.5 / 10
The updated Thar soldiers on with the same range of engines and transmissions as the previous version. These include 2.0-litre turbo-petrol, 1.5-litre diesel, and 2.2-litre diesel engines, paired with six-speed manual or torque converter automatic gearboxes. The smaller diesel motor produces 118bhp and 300Nm, while the larger mill develops 132bhp and 300Nm. The petrol version continues to be the most powerful of the lot, belting out 150bhp and 300Nm (320Nm in the AT). The 4WD, in typical fashion, is present, as is the RWD for the cost-conscious and city dwellers. With the numbers out of the way, let’s get to the meaty bit.
Fire up the Thar, and the refinement levels are instantly noticeable. We sampled the diesel automatic versions during the course of the day, and the NVH levels for this version were impressive. Add to that the fact that the gearbox smoothly went through the cogs, and it’s something worthy of appreciation. The power delivery is rather linear for a diesel, and even the turbo lag rarely made its presence felt, if at all. The ride quality is just about perfect, and in our limited time with the car, we didn’t feel any body roll, even in the occasional sharp turns and quick sprints. The suspension did its job of absorbing all that came its way, keeping the occupants in utmost comfort. Our experience was limited to the off-road facility in Igatpuri, hence, a more detailed on-road review will arrive when the car comes to the CarWale garage for a full-blown road test.
Entering the slushy pits and coming out unscathed is just like any other day for the Thar. Engaging 4-Low just before the axle breakers is a given now, as the activities become not just more enticing, but also requiring more skill and knowledge than ever. Getting into a mud rut might sound like a simple task, but with one or more wheels suspended in the air, it’s anything but easy. Juggling through multiple such ruts, seeing the beauty of power being sent to the wheel that sits on the ground, is something that should be experienced in person. We even happened to do a small test of its water wading capabilities, and the Thar, even though half submerged, managed to make it look like child’s play. Navigating all the obstacles was so much fun and involving that before we knew it, our time at the off-road track had come to an end.
Design
7.5 / 10
Why fix something that isn’t broken? It is a popular term and belief, and the Thar follows this philosophy by bringing in minor updates to the exterior design, some of which are so small that if you blink, you might end up missing a few. But then again, the Thar has always been a good car to look at, and the rugged, macho feel and vibe that it evokes in this segment is second to none.
Up front, the grille design has been carried over from the outgoing car, albeit it now comes in a body-coloured finish as opposed to black surrounds and slats. The dual-tone front and rear bumpers, which went missing sometime in between its lifecycle, are now back and help accentuate its off-roading appeal with the brushed aluminium silver look.
The side profile, too, remains largely unchanged. You continue to get the grey coloured double five-spoke 18-inch alloy wheels, chunky plastic cladding all around, and a conventional antenna mounted on the left front fender. In case you were hoping for options like a soft-top or a convertible-top, Mahindra will leave you disappointed, as the hard-top will be the only avatar it will continue in, due to a lack of demand for the other varieties. One neat little change is the fuel filler cap, which now doesn’t have a keyhole. That’s right, Mahindra has worked on the feedback, and you now get a button below the driver’s side dash that allows you to electronically open the fuel lid.
Towards the rear, the Thar three-door carries on with elements including a two-step opening boot, squared LED tail lights, reflectors on the bumper, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel. Those with an eye for detail will notice a rear wiper and washer hidden behind the latter, while the spare wheel itself now houses the reverse parking camera, a neat addition borrowed from the Roxx.
Space and Seating Comfort
6.5 / 10
The way you climb onto the Thar, unlike walking or usually making your way into a car these days, tells you what is in store for the day right from the word go. The new grab handle on the A-pillar aids this movement, and once settled in the seat, you realise that there is ample headroom and shoulder room on offer. The side bolsters will keep you in place when things get tough, although thigh support is negligible. While most of the ergonomic factors are on point, charging your phone might be a challenge, considering the cubby reserved for it just about fits the phone, and adding a charging cable to one end while on the go might result in it moving around from time to time. The interior has an all-black theme, and while it does look sporty when combined with the faux carbon fibre texture for the seats, there’s a fair chance that the temperatures might get you, more so when you’re sweating it out in the summer.
Moving back to the second row is likely to be a challenge for those on the heavier side, and that challenge goes up a few notches if you plan to enter from the driver’s side. But with time, you’re bound to get better at it. While the front passenger seat has a quick lever to adjust it before you hit the rear seats, it doesn’t hold itself in place, and this could pose a problem if you plan on climbing in when the SUV isn’t parked on a flat surface. The space at the back is generous too, and the only point where we found it to be lacking was under-thigh support.
Interior and Features
8 / 10
The interior of the refreshed Thar is where a larger chunk of the updates has been focused. First up is the new 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, a step up from the older eight-inch unit. It’s not just the size though, as Mahindra has upped the game by offering Gen II adventure and off-roading stats that display an array of data such as off-road and on-road information, racing gauge, and even a customisable setup if one requires.
The steering wheel is new too, and apart from the flatter bottom design, it will be hard to tell between the current and the old units. Ingress has been made a bit simpler courtesy of the A-pillar-mounted grab handles that provide much-needed support when going off the beaten path. The centre console gets a fair bit of changes too, with the biggest highlight being the addition of an armrest. It is adjustable for the driver and brings along a small storage function too, thus improving the practicality quotient. Also up for offer are cup holders now, but honestly, I wouldn’t risk keeping my cuppa in them when the road less travelled is in my sight.
How did Mahindra create so much space, though? Easy - by moving the window control switches to the doors, thus amplifying not just practicality but also convenience. Killing two birds with one stone? Certainly, and a good one at that. Speaking of convenience, the AT variants now get a dead pedal, something that we didn’t really notice until it was pointed out, probably due to the fact that we were busy having so much fun in a true-blue SUV.
While reversing was a challenge earlier due to the higher-placed rear seats and their headrests, combined with the tailgate-mounted spare wheel, this issue has been addressed with the addition of a rear-view camera. The clarity of this setup is crisp too, and the dynamic guidelines, along with the rear sensors, make life so much easier now, especially when backing out of a tricky spot.
Verdict
7.5 / 10
The Thar has always had its unique appeal in the Indian market, and Mahindra capitalised on it with the five-door iteration. Now, some of the goodies from its larger sibling have finally made their way to the three-door, adding way more value for the potential customer than before.
Yes, it might still miss out on some basic and a few advanced features, or some might feel that the update isn’t big enough to warrant another look. But when you think of the package as a whole - replete with the off-roading credentials, substantial road presence, and now more comfort and convenience - it does make a case for itself, more so if you don’t limit the usage to an occasional run in the woods.
Photos by Kaustubh Gandhi