Mahindra BE 6e First Drive Review

Why would I buy it?
- High-end features
- Claimed range
- Fun to drive
Why would I avoid it?
- Limited rear seat space
- Restricted rear visibility
What is it?
The Mahindra BE 6e is the brand’s futuristic, out-of-this-world, all-electric vehicle and one of the two models recently launched in the Indian market. With this move, Mahindra has asserted its dominance, aiming not only to offer India’s best electric vehicle but also to demonstrate that Indian automakers are ready to compete with global EV giants.
With that sophisticated introduction out of the way, let me put it like this: the new BE 6e could very well be the spaceship Superman arrived in. Compared to Mahindra's earlier EV effort, the XUV400, this feels like not just a significant step forward but an outright leap—a leap into innovation, technology, and development.
The design of the Mahindra BE 6e is unlike anything seen on Indian roads. Let’s just say, too ‘Six-E’ to handle! Staying true to its concept form, it boasts a sharp, edgy stance, aerodynamically sculpted panels, and extravagant styling cues.
The front profile is particularly striking, featuring an aggressive face, scooped-out bonnet with functional ducts, active grille, and headlamps paired with DRLs that seem to stare right into your soul. Together, these elements give the BE 6e an undeniably intimidating presence.
The side profile is equally captivating, with massive gloss-black-finished wheel arches, 20-inch aero wheels, flush-fitting door handles, split roof spoilers, and a steeply sloping roofline that seamlessly flows into the rear section—all exuding a futuristic, prototype-like vibe.
The rear profile enhances its cyberpunk-inspired aesthetics, featuring massive inverted C-shaped taillamps connected by a sleek light bar. Adding to its sporty appeal is the chunky gloss-black-finished rear bumper, perfectly complementing the overall dynamic look.
Credit where it’s due, the lighting system of the BE 6e is truly commendable. It features an advanced LED setup with dynamic swipe indicators. However, the standout feature is undoubtedly the ‘GrooveME’ function, a light dance display that synchronises the headlamps, DRLs, taillamps, and the connecting light bar at the rear, along with the interior ambient lighting, perfectly timed to the music.
Is the cabin of the Mahindra BE 6e any good?
The interior of the BE 6e is as strikingly designed as its exterior. In contrast to the more passenger-oriented XEV 9e, which features a three-screen layout, the BE 6e has a driver-focused design. The dashboard, screens, and centre console are all angled toward the driver, creating an atmosphere reminiscent of an expensive sports car. However, while the overall quality of materials is above average, some components used throughout the dashboard may appear and feel somewhat underwhelming.
Coming to the big highlights, the features of the all-new BE 6e. Firstly, the infotainment screen is highly responsive and operates on a unique user interface compared to other Mahindra models. Additionally, the digital instrument cluster features an easy-to-read layout, ensuring that information is displayed clearly.
Now, the brand has designed the BE 6e's cabin to resemble a fighter jet cockpit. The front seats are separated by a centre console and a grab handle that runs between them. The centre console features a rotary dial for controlling various infotainment functions, a touch-capacitive start/stop button, and a slight indentation that securely holds the new key.
Then, there are other airplane-inspired elements, including the thruster-type drive selector lever and a roof-mounted control panel.
Another notable feature is the oval-shaped twin-spoke steering wheel, which includes an illuminated logo and controls on both sides. The steering wheel also has toggles for regenerative braking modes, a one-pedal driving mode, and a boost function. We will discuss these features further in the drive impression section of this review.
Now, there are features that one needs and expects, then there are features which one just desires. Mahindra, however, has gone all out with the equipment list of the BE 6e. This new EV comes loaded with some high-end features such as auto park assist, AR navigation support, GrooveME light dance effect, panoramic glass roof with illumination, and more.
There’s a front-facing camera mounted on the roof for those who might want their car to take a selfie. Cheers to our legend behind the lens!
That said, some of the major features include a Harman Kardon-sourced 16 speaker music system with Dolby Atmos, dual-zone climate control, 360-degree surround camera, ventilated front seats, powered driver seat with memory function, USB Type-C ports,auto-dimming IRVM, two wireless chargers, seven airbags, powered tailgate, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a provision to connect rear entertainment screens.
Regarding the overall space, ergonomics, and practicality of the cabin, there is ample storage for front passengers. The cabin features reasonably sized bottle holders in the door panels, a cooled glove box, a cup holder in the centre console, and a large storage compartment underneath the floating centre console.
When it comes to seating comfort, the front seats are well-contoured and offer excellent cushioning for long journeys. The rear seats are similarly designed, but space may be a limitation for someone of my build. The headroom is limited, and there is minimal thigh support. Additionally, the sloping roofline, small window areas, and dark interior theme contribute to a feeling of crampedness in the cabin. However, to help alleviate these concerns, there is a large glass roof and a flat floor, and the seats can be reclined to a certain degree for added comfort.
Is the Mahindra BE 6e good to drive?
Now, addressing the technical part before diving into the drive impressions, the BE 6e gets two battery pack options – a 59kWh and a 79kWh unit. The latter is the long-range version with an estimated driving range of 682km on a single charge. This battery pack uses the Blade tech, which we have commonly seen with BYD cars, and it supports a maximum of 175kWh fast charging. This can easily juice up the depleted battery of the BE 6e to go from 20 to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes.
That said, the BE 6e is an RWD version with an electric motor mounted on the rear axle. This motor is capable of propelling 288bhp and 380Nm of peak torque. In this state of tune, the BE 6e can sprint from zero to 100kmph in just 6.7 seconds.
When it comes to driving, the coupe SUV offers three drive modes – Range, Everyday, and Race. To put it simply, Range functions as the Eco mode, while Everyday serves as the Normal mode. The Race mode is a more aggressive version of the Sport mode typically found in electric vehicles.
During our time with the BE 6e, we covered approximately 140-150 km, driving through various environments such as city streets, highways, single-lane roads, village paths, and even mild off-roading. This diverse experience allowed us to thoroughly test the car on different types of surfaces before heading to the track.
The BE 6e features an I-Link suspension at the front and a 5-link independent suspension system at the rear, equipped with semi-active dampers. Overall, the ride quality is mainly smooth and well-balanced. However, there were a few instances where the 20-inch wheels, combined with the slightly firmer suspension, caused a thud when hitting sharp potholes. Nonetheless, the BE 6e has been tuned to provide a somewhat firm and supportive ride.
The steering feedback is excellent, providing precise accuracy when negotiating sharp turns. The 6e felt stable and robust on winding roads, delivering confident handling.
Then, the acceleration is quick and linear in Everyday mode. There is also a one-pedal drive mode with three regenerative braking levels designed to maximise range. However, when you switch to Race mode, the steering becomes heavier and the vehicle responds swiftly with instant acceleration at the slightest press of the pedal. Additionally, there is a Boost switch that, when held down, provides approximately 10 seconds of enhanced performance, unleashing the car's explosive power. This mode was particularly enjoyable on the racetrack, where we had the freedom to fully accelerate and reach triple-digit speeds.
While we've covered the enjoyable aspects of driving the BE 6e, it's important to address its shortcomings. A significant complaint revolves around visibility. The thick A-pillars create substantial blind spots, and the B- and C-pillars further obstruct the driver's view over the shoulders. Additionally, the design of the coupe, with its sloping roofline and raked rear windshield, exacerbates the visibility issue. Unfortunately, the IRVM does little to improve the situation.
Should you buy the Mahindra BE 6e?
The answer to this question is rather simple. The Mahindra BE 6e, along with future models under the BE sub-brand, is designed to be extravagant and cater to enthusiasts. Mahindra's goal with the BE 6e isn't to market it as a family SUV, but rather as an electric coupe intended for driving enthusiasts and thrill-seekers who will make a heartfelt decision in choosing this vehicle. With a starting price of Rs. 18.9 lakh, before taxes, the BE 6e stands out against competitors like the Tata Curvv, MG ZS EV, MG Windsor EV, and the BYD Atto 3. It is packed with features, offers excellent performance, and provides buyers with plenty of reasons to take pride in their purchase. That said, there will be at least three variants on offer and currently only the base-spec has a price to it. Given the technology and equipment included, the top-of-the-line variant could easily cost around Rs. 30 lakh. Therefore, the key question is whether your budget can accommodate such an extravagant purchase in its entirety.
Pictures by Kapil Angane