Mahindra BE 6e First Drive Review

Is the cabin of the Mahindra BE 6e any good?

The interior of the BE 6e is as strikingly designed as its exterior. In contrast to the more passenger-oriented XEV 9e, which features a three-screen layout, the BE 6e has a driver-focused design. The dashboard, screens, and centre console are all angled toward the driver, creating an atmosphere reminiscent of an expensive sports car. However, while the overall quality of materials is above average, some components used throughout the dashboard may appear and feel somewhat underwhelming.

Coming to the big highlights, the features of the all-new BE 6e. Firstly, the infotainment screen is highly responsive and operates on a unique user interface compared to other Mahindra models. Additionally, the digital instrument cluster features an easy-to-read layout, ensuring that information is displayed clearly.

Now, the brand has designed the BE 6e's cabin to resemble a fighter jet cockpit. The front seats are separated by a centre console and a grab handle that runs between them. The centre console features a rotary dial for controlling various infotainment functions, a touch-capacitive start/stop button, and a slight indentation that securely holds the new key.

Then, there are other airplane-inspired elements, including the thruster-type drive selector lever and a roof-mounted control panel.

Another notable feature is the oval-shaped twin-spoke steering wheel, which includes an illuminated logo and controls on both sides. The steering wheel also has toggles for regenerative braking modes, a one-pedal driving mode, and a boost function. We will discuss these features further in the drive impression section of this review.

Now, there are features that one needs and expects, then there are features which one just desires. Mahindra, however, has gone all out with the equipment list of the BE 6e. This new EV comes loaded with some high-end features such as auto park assist, AR navigation support, GrooveME light dance effect, panoramic glass roof with illumination, and more.

There’s a front-facing camera mounted on the roof for those who might want their car to take a selfie. Cheers to our legend behind the lens!

That said, some of the major features include a Harman Kardon-sourced 16 speaker music system with Dolby Atmos, dual-zone climate control, 360-degree surround camera, ventilated front seats, powered driver seat with memory function, USB Type-C ports,auto-dimming IRVM, two wireless chargers, seven airbags, powered tailgate, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a provision to connect rear entertainment screens.

Regarding the overall space, ergonomics, and practicality of the cabin, there is ample storage for front passengers. The cabin features reasonably sized bottle holders in the door panels, a cooled glove box, a cup holder in the centre console, and a large storage compartment underneath the floating centre console.

When it comes to seating comfort, the front seats are well-contoured and offer excellent cushioning for long journeys. The rear seats are similarly designed, but space may be a limitation for someone of my build. The headroom is limited, and there is minimal thigh support. Additionally, the sloping roofline, small window areas, and dark interior theme contribute to a feeling of crampedness in the cabin. However, to help alleviate these concerns, there is a large glass roof and a flat floor, and the seats can be reclined to a certain degree for added comfort.