Lexus RX350h First Drive Review

Why I Would Buy It?
- Build quality
- Feature list
- Hybrid powertrain
Why I Would Avoid It?
- Noisy ride
- Too many functions in the infotainment system
Introduction
Lexus has been one of the early players in the mid-size luxury SUV game with the car you see in the pictures. It is called the RX350h and is the latest generation on sale in global markets. It's large, luxurious, offers hybrid tech, and has a comprehensive feature list. But is that enough to unseat its established German rivals? Can it make a name for itself as an established badge in India? Let us find out.
Exterior Design
Lexus is one of those that embodies the concept of Japanese minimalism quite well. It has managed to give this fifth-gen RX enough panache to make it stand out, yet it is not jarring to the eyes when you try to soak it all in and this despite the rather muted colour schemes.
The face is dominated by the automaker's latest spindle grille and slim LED headlamps, whilst over on the side, there is a purposeful stance thanks to the flared wheel arches and massive 21-inch wheels. At the rear, the star of the show is the massive connected tail lamp with blacked-out elements and minimalist badging, all playing into the car's specific appeal.
Interior Space and Storage
The story on the outside is very similar to the story on the inside, where a balance between minimalism and segment-expected flashiness has been achieved. Everything looks and feels nice to touch, with all controls falling easily to hand both for the driver and front occupant. The colour schemes include beige, grey, silver, and gloss black, all neatly packaged into the form factor we referred to at the start of this paragraph. It doesn't have the flashiness of its European rivals but is pleasing to the eye and will age quite well in the long run.
Despite the slope angle of the front and rear glass, the view is stellar all around, and there are no blind spots despite the massive pillars. This is no doubt aided by the 360-degree camera package, which works but offers a really average resolution for a vehicle this expensive.
It's a similar story with the second row, but thanks to the large amount of space, even three people would be able to sit comfortably. There is more than enough shoulder room and knee room despite the odd roofline and the large centre console. Adding to this is a large panoramic sunroof and the beige upholstery, all of which lend a large dose of airiness to the overall appearance. The door pockets are large, whilst the centre console in front is wide but shallow. The front glovebox is pretty deep and felt-lined for added protection.
The boot is wide but not very tall and offers 612 litres of storage with the second row up and 1678 litres with the second row folded down. You also get a powered tailgate that can be operated from both inside and outside the vehicle.
Features
The feature list on offer is pretty comprehensive and puts the RX on par with rivals in its segment, such as the BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE. Some of the top highlights include:
- Dual 15-inch screens
- Ambient lighting
- Three-zone climate control
- Leatherette upholstery
- Seat ventilation for four occupants
- Connected car technology
- Level 2 ADAS
- Powered tailgate
- Mark Levinson sound system
- Wireless charger with wireless phone mirroring for Apple CarPlay
- USB-C charging ports
- Powered front seats with memory function
The list is pretty comprehensive, but we would have liked more features for the second row. This becomes even more pronounced, especially in a chauffeur-driven market like India, where this car is priced.
Infotainment System
In what is otherwise a very comprehensive package, the infotainment system is a bit of a challenge. At 15 inches, it's a large screen with lovely graphics, transitions, and is also oriented towards the driver for that added sporty touch. It has a great number of connectivity options and ties very well into the overall deal.
However, there are too many functions crammed into the screen, and everything takes far too many steps to reach in terms of menu-to-menu access, which means you have to spend a large chunk of time with your eyes off the road. What's more, whilst there is wireless Apple CarPlay, there is no wireless Android Auto, and that's despite this generation of the car being on sale for almost three years now.
Safety
All versions of the RX get seven airbags, ABS with EBD, Level 2 ADAS, stability programme, ISOFIX child seat mounting points, TPMS, and NCAP ratings in multiple countries.
Performance
The only engine on offer is Lexus' 2.4-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 183bhp and 238Nm. The engine is mated to an e-CVT. You also get two electric motors on both axles, with the front one producing 183bhp/270Nm and the rear producing 53bhp and 121Nm, giving the RX AWD technology.
These are all very impressive numbers and match the image of such a large vehicle, both in terms of size and pricing. But to look at them as separate units and how they function individually would require an entire review in itself. Instead, it is impressive to look at their integration into functioning alongside each other in a seamless manner.
Get off the line, and you are in electric mode, which stays that way if you are moving in bumper-to-bumper traffic, but if you gas the throttle hard, then the four-cylinder engine comes on for additional power and, in fact, stays on as you up the speed. In fact, once you get up to highway speeds, the petrol motor recharges the batteries but also connects directly to the wheels—think of it as putting your car in fifth/sixth gear. The powertrain is mostly quiet, refined, and very effectively does its thing in the background, but does tend to get noisy if you need to build up speed quickly and effectively.
It's not the most engaging engine to use, but given the weight and purpose of the car, it will not leave you wanting for more. Lexus has not revealed a mileage figure or a pure EV range, but we expect both to be decent in terms of the package. The AWD tech is in demand in the US market, where this car is popular and is not a proper off-roading system. Think of it as something that will be there to help you in a tight situation if the need were to arise.
Ride, Handling, and NVH
The ride quality is pretty good, with the car able to absorb everything that our roads throw at it. It is slightly on the softer side, but it will settle quickly whenever the car gets displaced. However, the large 21-inch wheels, whilst giving the car a very fancy look, make the ride very noisy, especially if you are on a concrete road, something that's becoming increasingly common in our country. If the pothole is too huge, you would need to travel with some amount of caution, as you would not want to scratch the chrome wheels.
On the handling front, you can feel the weight of the car when it is on the move, and it's best to make your movements predictable thanks to the weight of the batteries at the rear. You get drive modes, which alter the intensity of the throttle, but there is not much to separate the various drive modes in terms of performance.
Verdict
The RX350h makes quite a case for itself. It is priced a little higher than its rivals but offers a feature-loaded package with a unique design, and you get AWD and hybrid power to combat both the segment rivals' diesel powertrains. However, the ride is noisy, and there are too many functions crammed into the touchscreen system.
Photography: Kapil Angane &/ Kaustubh Gandhi