Lexus RX350h First Drive Review

Interior Space and Storage

The story on the outside is very similar to the story on the inside, where a balance between minimalism and segment-expected flashiness has been achieved. Everything looks and feels nice to touch, with all controls falling easily to hand both for the driver and front occupant. The colour schemes include beige, grey, silver, and gloss black, all neatly packaged into the form factor we referred to at the start of this paragraph. It doesn't have the flashiness of its European rivals but is pleasing to the eye and will age quite well in the long run.

Despite the slope angle of the front and rear glass, the view is stellar all around, and there are no blind spots despite the massive pillars. This is no doubt aided by the 360-degree camera package, which works but offers a really average resolution for a vehicle this expensive.

It's a similar story with the second row, but thanks to the large amount of space, even three people would be able to sit comfortably. There is more than enough shoulder room and knee room despite the odd roofline and the large centre console. Adding to this is a large panoramic sunroof and the beige upholstery, all of which lend a large dose of airiness to the overall appearance. The door pockets are large, whilst the centre console in front is wide but shallow. The front glovebox is pretty deep and felt-lined for added protection.

The boot is wide but not very tall and offers 612 litres of storage with the second row up and 1678 litres with the second row folded down. You also get a powered tailgate that can be operated from both inside and outside the vehicle.