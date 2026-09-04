2026 Lexus ES 500e First Drive Review

Exterior Design

I will be honest, I am not sure how I feel about the stance of the new ES. Yes, it has grown considerably compared to the previous ES. It is longer, wider and taller, and Lexus has gone for a completely new interpretation of the ES. There is no doubt the new ES looks sharp but I still prefer the low-slung stance of the old model.

The previous car looked like a proper limousine to my eyes. It had a long, wide and almost regal appearance that made it look like a million bucks. This new ES doesn't quite have that effect. The taller profile makes it look more upright and, when viewed from the side, I am getting a slight Tesla Model Y vibe. That isn't necessarily a bad thing, especially because the higher body makes getting in and out easier, but it does take away some of the old car's visual aura.

Even the wheels don't look as special to my eyes as the turbine-blade-style alloys of the previous ES. I know design is subjective, but if there is one area where I think the new ES has taken a step backwards, it is the stance. The new car is certainly more modern, but the old one had a presence that was difficult to ignore.