2026 Lexus ES 500e First Drive Review

Why Would I Buy It?
- Extremely smooth to drive
- Comfortable cabin
- Plenty fast
Why Would I Avoid It?
- Doesn’t look as nice as previous-gen ES
- Limited dealer and service network
Introduction
If you are in the market for a luxury sedan and you have shortlisted the Mercedes-Benz E-Class or the BMW 5 Series, perhaps you should give the Lexus ES 500e a shot as well. Unlike the two German sedans, this is full electric and it’s priced on par with the E-Class. Then there is the powertrain itself – a 74.68kWh lithium-ion battery and dual electric motors driving all four wheels.
The headline figures are pretty impressive. You get nearly 340bhp, a 0-100kmph time of 5.5 seconds and a claimed range of up to 580km. But numbers aren't really what the ES is about. Even as an EV, this remains a Lexus first and foremost. It is designed around quietness and comfort more than anything else.
Exterior Design
I will be honest, I am not sure how I feel about the stance of the new ES. Yes, it has grown considerably compared to the previous ES. It is longer, wider and taller, and Lexus has gone for a completely new interpretation of the ES. There is no doubt the new ES looks sharp but I still prefer the low-slung stance of the old model.
The previous car looked like a proper limousine to my eyes. It had a long, wide and almost regal appearance that made it look like a million bucks. This new ES doesn't quite have that effect. The taller profile makes it look more upright and, when viewed from the side, I am getting a slight Tesla Model Y vibe. That isn't necessarily a bad thing, especially because the higher body makes getting in and out easier, but it does take away some of the old car's visual aura.
Even the wheels don't look as special to my eyes as the turbine-blade-style alloys of the previous ES. I know design is subjective, but if there is one area where I think the new ES has taken a step backwards, it is the stance. The new car is certainly more modern, but the old one had a presence that was difficult to ignore.
Interior Design
The interior, thankfully, is a completely different story. I absolutely approve of what Lexus has done here. The new ES has a much cleaner cabin that also feels considerably more expensive than its predecessor. The old ES had a slightly confused interior. There were too many buttons, too many different materials and some bits of switchgear that looked more Toyota than Lexus. The new cabin feels like Lexus has finally brought everything together.
There is a minimalist approach to the dashboard, but it doesn't feel sparse. There are soft materials, suede-like surfaces and ambient lighting, while the overall design has the sort of warmth you want from a luxury car. What’s particularly neat are the physical controls integrated into the steering wheel and instrument panel which only reveal themselves when required. Bring your finger close and the controls illuminate.
The new ES feels properly premium inside. And unlike the exterior, I think this is a massive step forward over the old car.
Features
The ES 500e is packed with the sort of equipment you would expect from a luxury sedan at this price point. There is a new-generation multimedia system with a 14-inch display, Level 2 ADAS and a digital instrument cluster. The cabin also gets ambient lighting, electrically adjustable steering column, and a Mark Levinson surround-sound system with 3D audio.
Space
The ES has always been about space and the new one is no different. The 2,950mm wheelbase allows for a genuinely spacious cabin, particularly at the back. The rear seat feels like the place this car was designed around, with plenty of legroom and a wide, comfortable bench. The taller body also makes ingress and egress easier than before. You don't have to drop down into the car, which should be appreciated by older passengers and anyone who spends a lot of time being driven around. This isn't a car that wants you to constantly interact with it. It wants you to settle into the seat and relax.
Storage
The cabin has enough useful storage spaces for everyday requirements, while the large dimensions mean there is enough room for luggage for a long weekend away. The important thing is that Lexus hasn't compromised the rear-seat experience to accommodate the electric powertrain. The battery is packaged within the platform rather than eating into the passenger compartment.
Infotainment System
The new 14-inch touchscreen is a big tech upgrade over the previous ES. Visually, it is much cleaner and modern-looking than the old system, and although the interface is quick, it isn’t quite intuitive. It took me forever to find and adjust something as simple as equalizer for the sound system.
The digital driver's display is similarly modern and complicated to use although I have to say, I really like the design of the panel it’s fixed onto.
Safety
The ES 500e gets a pre-collision system which includes automatic emergency braking, lane departure alert, radar cruise control, lane tracing assist and adaptive high beam system. The blind spot monitor is standard, while the panoramic-view camera gets a new 3D View to give the driver a better understanding of the area around the car.
Performance
This is where the ES 500e gets rather interesting. There is a 74.68kWh lithium-ion battery powering an all-wheel-drive electric drivetrain. Total system output is around 340bhp and Lexus claims a 0-100kmph time of 5.5 seconds. That is considerably more performance than you might expect from an ES. The instant response of an electric motor suits the car surprisingly well. There is no waiting for the engine to build revs or for a gearbox to decide what it wants to do. Press the accelerator and the ES simply moves.
But it doesn't feel aggressive. The acceleration is strong, but the delivery is smooth and almost effortless. It feels more like a very fast luxury sedan than a performance EV. That is partly because of the way Lexus has calibrated the car. There is a sense of restraint to the way it delivers its performance. You can make rapid progress, but the car never feels like it is shouting about how quickly it is doing so.
The claimed range of 580km should also make the ES 500e reasonably capable as a long-distance car, while the ability to charge from 10 to 80 per cent in 28 minutes using a 150kW DC charger means charging stops needn't be particularly long. For me, though, the best part is the silence. At any given speed, there is almost no sound from the drivetrain. And when you get moving, there is very little road or wind noise reaching the cabin.
Ride and Handling
The new ES uses MacPherson struts at the front and, importantly, a multi-link rear suspension – a first for the ES. There is also Lexus' DIRECT4 all-wheel-drive system, which manages the front and rear electric axles to improve traction. The result is a car that feels more composed than the old ES.
It isn't a sports sedan, though. The steering is still relatively slow and the suspension is biased towards comfort. There is some body movement when you start pushing hard, and this isn't a car that encourages you to attack corners. But unlike the old ES, there is a little more confidence when you pick up the pace.
NVH
There is no petrol engine to interrupt the silence and no conventional transmission changing gears. At city speeds, the ES is almost eerily quiet. This is the sort of car where you can cover hundreds of kilometres and arrive feeling fresh. And that, more than outright acceleration or handling, is what I think Lexus buyers will appreciate most.
Verdict
Even though it is larger than the previous model, the new ES 500e doesn't have the same road presence. It looks a bit ungainly from some angles, but that is the downside of making the car easier to live with and improving ingress and egress. However, there is no doubt that the new interior is considerably nicer than before and the electric powertrain is another big step forward.
Now, if you are considering a Lexus, chances are you want to buy into a luxury-car experience that is far more laidback and serene than the usual affair with a BMW, Mercedes-Benz or an Audi. And that is precisely where the ES 500e makes sense. It is not trying to be the sportiest sedan in the segment. It isn't trying to overwhelm you with screens. Instead, it quietly gets under your skin without making a fuss. Aside from the looks, which are entirely subjective, the ES 500e is a proper Lexus product. It is spacious, exceptionally quiet, and now genuinely a nice place to be in.
Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi