Range Rover Sport SV Edition 2 First Drive Review

The Range Rover Sport, in this generation, takes many design cues from its elder sibling, the flagship Range Rover, be it the headlamps, shoulder line, or the clean side profile. What makes this more appealing is the SV touch. Courtesy of the SVO team, the Sunrise Copper paint, coupled with a matte finish, looks a million bucks! This SV Edition Two is bathed in carbon-fibre, courtesy of the optional carbon pack. The front bumper has minor tweaks but is more functional in nature, with an aim to allow more air to pass. Then there’s the front splitter, with the rather elusive ‘SV Edition Two’ detailing. Full points for subtlety and attention to detail.

The side profile remains clean yet dashing, and this is further complemented by the dual-tone paint, something that we usually take for granted in today’s age. The flush-fitting door handles lend another subtle yet classy touch to the overall design, and if you thought the car lacks drama, just watch these pop out; it’s really a treat for the eyes. Then there are the multi-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels measuring 22-inches, and they can be up-sized to 23-inch units and even lighter ones if that’s what you’d want to go for.

Changes to the rear are a little more detailed, and include new air vents on the bumper, a fresh skid plate, and, to denote the higher output engine, a quad exhaust setup. Then there’s the unusual white finish for the SV logo, which is another neat touch that grabs attention when you look closer. While the overall design of the Sport Edition Two is noticeable thanks to the paint, we would’ve certainly appreciated a little more effort for the car to stand out compared to the vanilla version.