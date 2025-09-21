Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic Diesel First Drive Review

How is it on the Inside?

Given that this is basically a model year update, not much has changed with this version over its predecessor in terms of layout, but the displays for the touchscreen and the infotainment system have gotten bigger (now 13.1 inches) and have improved graphics. The automaker has now also added a new HUD with really crisp graphics and easy-to-read information. But whilst this is all good, we should point out that Range Rover, like many of its European compatriots, has decided to go for a minimalist philosophy when it comes to its design language, and one of the places this is most evident is the dashboard. They have done away with most of the physical buttons in favour of a massive screen that sits right in the middle. It's really nice to look at, but the minimalism means they have had to cram a lot of the functions into the display, and that can become really cumbersome when you have to change settings.

As a package, the cabin is really spacious and actually a very comfortable place to spend long amounts of time either driving or being driven around. They have added new caraway and Ebony semi-aniline leather upholstery as well as a natural black veneer to the design package, and this has really upped the overall luxury quotient of the cabin. You get more than enough space for five occupants across both rows, and thanks to the double-pane sunroof, the ambience is always airy and light. NVH insulation is fantastic, and in fact, the only note you get in the cabin (in this case) is the rumble of the diesel engine when you push hard.

The boot is massive and easy to access thanks to the low loading, and you can collapse the second row from the boot itself for a significantly larger cargo space in terms of overall volume. The overall package on offer is quite replete in terms of space, features, and comfort, but lacks the option of a third row, especially in this 'load-hauling' locally assembled diesel version that is expected to make a bulk of the sales for the Range Rover Sport family.