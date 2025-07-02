Land Rover Defender Octa First Drive Review

Is the Octa Good to Drive?

Did we mention the Defender Octa is drool-inducing? Well, it is—and the credit for that squarely lies in the way it drives.

That engine—the BMW-supplied 4.4-litre V8—is a gem. It’s relaxed, quiet, torquey, and friendly when you want to take things easy. Not slow, mind you—just easy. But when you shift to Dynamic and floor the throttle, the engine transforms into this hungry monster, devouring the road with an insatiable appetite. Think Taz from Looney Tunes, but without the dim-wittedness.

The Octa just squats, grips, and shoots ahead with such flamboyant theatrics, that you can’t get enough of it. We found ourselves in Dynamic almost all the time—fuel efficiency be damned—and flooring the throttle at every given instance. The sound, acceleration, feeling of superiority, and invincibility... it's just too heady a mix to let go.

This did present a challenge, nonetheless. Hauling over 2.5 tonnes of mass with such ferocity builds tremendous momentum. And we found the Octa’s brakes seriously lacking when it came to cutting it down. The pedal felt wooden under hard braking, and the brakes in general seemed to lack the power and bite needed to stop something this massive efficiently. They did feel fine during our regular city runs, but we expected better to truly appreciate the Octa’s performance potential.

There are other downsides too. The steering—though quicker than the regular Defender’s—still feels vague and devoid of feedback. There’s also pronounced body movement when not driven in Dynamic mode, which makes the SUV feel large and loose. But then again, Dynamic mode ruins the ride comfort, which otherwise is quiet, absorbent, and almost all-conquering—especially for an SUV running on air springs.

But then, the Defender claws all that criticism back with how it defies physics when it comes to handling—again, in Dynamic mode. It doesn’t roll as excessively as a car this heavy and tall should. It changes direction quicker and more eagerly than a car of this size and weight ought to. As a result, you end up treating and driving the Octa like a much smaller, sportier SUV than it actually is. And it continues to oblige.

As for off-roading, we did take it on some slushy, rocky, and gravelly trails, but nothing challenging enough to bring the Defender’s full capability to the fore. For that, we’ll have to wait another day.