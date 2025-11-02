Kia Syros Long Term Report - Highway And Wrap-up

Introduction

After staying with the Syros for approximately three months, I can say that its design has grown on me, and I’ve kind of even started liking the quirkiness all around. That said, while some love its bold, EV-inspired styling, others aren’t too convinced. Simultaneously, at times, I sit and think, when the Syros EV turns up, how will Kia make it stand out? One concern that still stands, though, is the position of the lighting equipment on all four corners of the car, which is prone to damage in bumper-to-bumper traffic or otherwise.

Sipping a hot coffee at the start of the Samruddhi highway, I couldn’t help but take a glance at the side profile, which, for some reason, reminded me of the boxy design of a double-door fridge. That said, what it might lack in terms of design, it certainly makes up for in the interior and features department.

Step inside, and this is where the Syros really shines. The cabin itself feels fresh. The theme is well thought out and modern, giving you a fairly premium and contemporary vibe. The fit and finish is top-notch, and the grades of elements used here are superior for its segment, be it the glossy grey finish on the dashboard, quality of plastics on the doors, or even bits on the centre console. The tri-display is one of the features Kia boasts of in the Syros, but these touch-based controls for the AC, sitting between the infotainment screen and instrument cluster, although useful, are usually hidden behind the steering from the driver’s POV. While it may be fun for the geeks who like all things on the screen, we certainly ought to thank the folks at Kia for offering the conventional button-based controls too.

What adds to this experience are the small but impactful touches - foldable cup holders, fast chargers, rear sun blinds, voice commands, and even the blind spot monitor - features you don’t immediately notice but soon start appreciating every single day. The second row is genuinely comfortable, and over multiple city runs and highway trips, my colleagues and family appreciated the space and support. We'll dive more into this in a bit.

And then there are conveniences that we almost take for granted today — an automatic rear wiper that activates when reversing in the rain, auto-hold function in traffic, 360-degree camera that’s a boon for tight parking spots, and of course, the panoramic sunroof that adds a sense of airiness to the cabin. The boot has ample amount of storage, and the fact that the rear seats are adjustable further help this cause when there are fewer occupants. Even for a two-day trip, it can easily swallow bags for five occupants and still let you adjust the rear seat backrest to recline for a fair amount.

Coming to the driving bit, the power delivery of the Syros is smooth, and it builds up speed at a good pace. One thing that stood out was the lower refinement levels, which is unlike what Kia and erstwhile Hyundai engines usually have to offer, more so in the diesel avatar.

On the highway, I particularly liked how the ADAS suite worked. It doesn’t feel intrusive, and on long drives, features like adaptive cruise control really add to the convenience. What might take time to get used to is the AEB or Automatic Emergency Braking, which works not just in traffic but doubles up as a saviour when you’re parking at a new place and can’t have the best of judgement due to multiple factors.

That said, the Syros is not perfect. The biggest downside in my time with this small SUV has been the mileage. In the city, it really struggled to deliver efficient numbers, returning approximately 11kmpl. And while highway runs improve things, taking the figures up to 15kmpl, if fuel economy is a top priority for you, this is one factor that might leave you a little disappointed.

Another issue is the suspension setup. While it’s soft and makes city driving comfortable, on longer highway runs, especially for rear seat passengers, it tends to get a bit floaty and tiring. Speaking of the rear occupant’s comfort, the seats at the back do get a ventilation function, although this is limited to just the seat base and not the back, which, in our opinion, should have been the other way round, if not offered for both, considering our climatic conditions.

Then there are the small but noticeable misses. For example, the lack of USB Type-A ports might catch some of us off guard, and then there are those constant beeps from the sensors when another vehicle is close in traffic, they can get really annoying.

The Kia Connect function also threw up a few glitches, while the TPMS threw an unnecessary one-off issue of lower pressure in a single tyre. The headlamps, too, could have been better — the throw isn’t as strong as you’d expect, although the spread is sufficient. The wiper stalk missing out on adjustment for intermittent mode can be a real pain, considering the inconsistent rains at any given point in time.

Lastly, the flush-fitting door handles. While they look cool, not everyone in my circle found them convenient to use, considering the fact that most cars with this feature automatically pop out, while the Syros requires you to manually push one end to access and pull the other.

Summing it up, the Kia Syros Diesel Automatic impressed me with its comfort, features, and modern design. Yes, it has its drawbacks — particularly the fuel efficiency, ride quality, and a few other nitty-gritties — but if you value tech, convenience, and a fresh cabin experience, this could very well be your next new car.

Product Details

Make: Kia

Model: Syros

Variant: HTX+ (O) 1.5 Diesel AT

Kilometres this month: 5,200km

Fuel efficiency: 14.10kmpl

Price when tested: 10.75 lakh, OTR, Mumbai

Photography by Kaustubh Gandhi