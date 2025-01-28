Kia Syros Diesel Automatic First Drive Review

Is the cabin of the Kia Syros any good?

Unlike most models from a single OEM that share a lot from the parts bin, the Syros has a fresh approach with an all-new interior. The latter is a far cry from the typical application, and this can be seen with the premium plastics on the dashboard, new grey upholstery with matte orange accents, fresh centre console and gear lever, or even what Kia likes to call the ‘Double D-cut’ steering wheel. Then, if you pay closer attention, you’ll notice the beige finish for the wireless charger and front cup-holder setup that gets tiny blue granules, which again is a welcome change from the standard thought process.

With the new approach, Kia has also repositioned the engine start-stop button and the Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) buttons to the centre console and below the right side AC vent respectively, and this does take a bit of getting used to. The driver seat can now be adjusted electrically, although it is quite slow when you want to recline or move the base from one end to another.

Coming to the feature set, Kia has left almost no stone unturned as the Syros gets a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, Level 2 ADAS suite, wireless charging, 360-degree camera, OTA updates, eight-speaker music system, drive and traction modes, four USB Type-C ports, paddle shifters, rear sunshade curtains, and ambient lighting. Further, it boasts what Kia terms the ‘Trinity display’, which is essentially a three-screen setup that houses the instrument cluster, touch panel for AC controls, and the touchscreen infotainment system. The lock and unlock buttons on the key fob pull up and pull down the windows respectively, when pressed for a longer duration. In our case though, the former didn’t work even with multiple tries, and this is something Kia needs to address in an overall well-put product.

Close attention has been paid to even the smaller things, and some of these include the small phone pocket behind the front seat and the taillight and headlamp lighting up on the mini Syros located on the instrument console. Sure, it does miss out on mimicking the turn indicators, but that should be a rather simple fix at the OEM level. The retractable cup holders are a neat addition too and will double up as storage for knick-knacks when they aren’t holding your favourite cuppa.

The piece-de-resistance here though, is the second row seat with sliding and reclining as well as ventilation functions. It should be noted, though, that the latter is available only for the seat base and not the seat back, which, in our opinion, is a glaring miss considering our climatic conditions. Additionally, the adjustment for the seat recline is on top, at either side of the seat bench, which makes it a little inconvenient in terms of placement. While Kia has ticked most boxes when it comes to the feature list, we could think of a few that could’ve alleviated the experience further, including an adjustable front armrest, lack of a single USB Type-A charging port, smoother interface for the Kia Connect app, and positioning of the rear armrest. What did surprise us though was the lack of shoulder room with three people abreast, something that we expected would be taken care of considering Kia’s focus on space in the second row.