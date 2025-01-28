Kia Syros Diesel Automatic First Drive Review

Why should I buy it?
- Feature loaded
- Refined powertrain
- Rear seat space
Why should I avoid it?
- Unconventional design
What is it?
The Syros is Kia’s new entrant in the sub-four-metre SUV segment and will set itself apart from the competition, which includes its sibling, the Sonet, by focusing on rear seats and adding an overall premium experience in the cabin. Will the second-row seating and premium experience justify Kia’s desire for a larger piece of this segment? We find out.
Kia Syros has a rather unconventional exterior design. The headlamps and secondary part of the taillights are positioned rather lower and towards the corner on either side of the bumpers. While some may have their fair share of concerns with minor fender benders, this , in the larger scheme of things, has been incorporated for better pedestrian safety, which mandates repositioning of the headlamps where it would reduce impact in case of a mishap with a human.
With that out of the way, the Syros stands out in most forms, be it the EV-inspired blanked-out grille and dual-tone wheels, or the flush-fitting door handles and shark-fin antenna, the latter two of which are standard across the range. The conventional quarter glasses make a comeback here in both rows, thus adding another aspect of the typical tall boy design that the model carries. What further sets it apart are the squared wheel arches and the creases on the rear doors, unmistakably making it a Syros. The rear profile is rather upright, with L-shaped pilot lamps and a chunky skid plate, adding to the contrasting design elements.
Is the cabin of the Kia Syros any good?
Unlike most models from a single OEM that share a lot from the parts bin, the Syros has a fresh approach with an all-new interior. The latter is a far cry from the typical application, and this can be seen with the premium plastics on the dashboard, new grey upholstery with matte orange accents, fresh centre console and gear lever, or even what Kia likes to call the ‘Double D-cut’ steering wheel. Then, if you pay closer attention, you’ll notice the beige finish for the wireless charger and front cup-holder setup that gets tiny blue granules, which again is a welcome change from the standard thought process.
With the new approach, Kia has also repositioned the engine start-stop button and the Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) buttons to the centre console and below the right side AC vent respectively, and this does take a bit of getting used to. The driver seat can now be adjusted electrically, although it is quite slow when you want to recline or move the base from one end to another.
Coming to the feature set, Kia has left almost no stone unturned as the Syros gets a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, Level 2 ADAS suite, wireless charging, 360-degree camera, OTA updates, eight-speaker music system, drive and traction modes, four USB Type-C ports, paddle shifters, rear sunshade curtains, and ambient lighting. Further, it boasts what Kia terms the ‘Trinity display’, which is essentially a three-screen setup that houses the instrument cluster, touch panel for AC controls, and the touchscreen infotainment system. The lock and unlock buttons on the key fob pull up and pull down the windows respectively, when pressed for a longer duration. In our case though, the former didn’t work even with multiple tries, and this is something Kia needs to address in an overall well-put product.
Close attention has been paid to even the smaller things, and some of these include the small phone pocket behind the front seat and the taillight and headlamp lighting up on the mini Syros located on the instrument console. Sure, it does miss out on mimicking the turn indicators, but that should be a rather simple fix at the OEM level. The retractable cup holders are a neat addition too and will double up as storage for knick-knacks when they aren’t holding your favourite cuppa.
The piece-de-resistance here though, is the second row seat with sliding and reclining as well as ventilation functions. It should be noted, though, that the latter is available only for the seat base and not the seat back, which, in our opinion, is a glaring miss considering our climatic conditions. Additionally, the adjustment for the seat recline is on top, at either side of the seat bench, which makes it a little inconvenient in terms of placement. While Kia has ticked most boxes when it comes to the feature list, we could think of a few that could’ve alleviated the experience further, including an adjustable front armrest, lack of a single USB Type-A charging port, smoother interface for the Kia Connect app, and positioning of the rear armrest. What did surprise us though was the lack of shoulder room with three people abreast, something that we expected would be taken care of considering Kia’s focus on space in the second row.
Is the Kia Syros any good to drive?
The Syros gets the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor and the 1.5-litre diesel mill. We tested the diesel variant, which produces 114bhp and 250Nm, and is paired with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. For purists though, there is still the six-speed manual, and for petrol-heads, the seven-speed DCT unit too. Kia claims a mileage of up to 20.75kmpl, and we will be testing the car for these figures in the near future.
Starting the car, the motor comes to life and is audible for a bit before idling away into a rather eery silence for a diesel engine. Even on the go, the refinement levels are impressive, and only pushing the engine to its limits will allow some noise into the cabin. The power delivery is smooth, as are the gear shifts, and the car glides over potholed roads, barely passing any of the jerks onto the passengers.
The ride quality is pliant despite riding on 17-inch wheels, something that is big for a car of this size. The body roll is kept to a minimum, and it is only at triple-digit speeds that you feel any presence, if at all. Parking is a convenient affair too, even though it takes three turns lock to lock, courtesy of the light steering wheel. A few ADAS functions like lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control worked without any scope of complaints.
Should you buy the Kia Syros?
The Syros comes across as a compelling package with its set of countless features, impressive ride quality, and Kia’s focus on making the product feel genuinely fresh, which further helps it stand out. Yes, there are a few shortcomings such as the lack of ventilation for the back in the second row, or the USB Type-A ports, the latter of which caught us off guard.
It remains to be seen how Kia positions the Syros, with the prices to be revealed on 1 February. If priced right, it will add a considerable sum to Kia’s sales kitty with its range of variants, colours, powertrains, and the package as a whole.
Pictures by Kapil Angane