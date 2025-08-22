Kia Syros Diesel AT Long Term Review: City Report

Introduction

The Syros has been in the CarWale garage for a while now and has been my partner in the daily 50km commute from my residence to the office and back. With the rains playing hide and seek, the travel has been a mixed bag – much like my experience with the Syros.

What is it in the Syros that has managed to swoon me and keep the keys away from my colleagues? Like every natural circumstance, it does have a few chinks in its armour. But are they bad enough to make you reconsider? Read on to find out.

I can’t emphasise enough how convenient the smaller nitty-gritties, some of which we often take for granted, have made my life so much simpler. Let’s start with the auto-hold function, which gives much-needed relief in the terrible traffic that the Syros endures almost every single day.

Then there’s the rear wiper, something that select OEMs don’t even offer, let alone as a standard feature. Don’t believe me? Ask someone who has had to drive hundreds of kilometres in a single day in a car without it, and you’ll understand the struggle. It even gets to work by itself when the gear lever hits reverse.

Coming to the cup holders, I like the innovation of them folding away when not required (yes, we can’t afford a good coffee and croissant combo everyday, be it the price or the calories). They also double up as storage space for other knick-knacks, whether it’s a wallet, air freshener, or keys to a hundred other things. Speaking of keys, the keyless functions (entry and start) allow me to attach a beautiful keychain without worrying about damaging either of them. The texture and colour palette used by Kia on the cup holders and centre console certainly stand out for me, especially with the blue and orange elements catching one’s attention on closer look.

The wireless charger isn’t of much use to me as my handset doesn’t support it, but it has been used by friends and family, revealing that while it may be slow and heat up the phone, the charging speeds are rather satisfactory, with an amber light denoting it’s working. Next up, having a spare set of eyes to watch out for you is always welcome, and the 360-degree camera along with the blind-spot monitors makes not just lane changes but also overtakes and parking manoeuvres far more convenient. It has saved me from erratic bikers and autos, and more so, the heartburn of dealing with a scratch or dent.

The sensors do a good job of alerting you to nearby objects, and the cameras provide a clear visual of the obstructing object, thus resulting in better judgement and saving those few minutes or seconds, which, given the sudden heavy rains every now and then, is certainly a plus in my books.

Best for the last? Not exactly. The second-row seat is where a fair amount of time will be spent, and I’m happy to report that there is ample legroom, even for the heftier kind like me. The seats are spacious and comfortable, although three abreast might challenge the shoulder room. The seatback recline and base adjustment meant that Venkat and I even managed the occasional nap on the way back home. The ventilated seats certainly elevated this feel, but given the target audience that would use them during the summer, we would have preferred the ventilation at the back rather than at the base.

With the good stuff out of the way, let’s address the drawbacks, shall we? Given the grueling 1.5-hour commute that I endure every single trip, the automatic gearbox is a godsend, especially as the city battles potholes that could put craters on the moon to shame. While the automatic may have saved my left leg from a lot of pain, it’s the wallet that’s taking a hit, as the mileage is on the lower side for a diesel AT, averaging 11kmpl (MID figure) over a tankful of fuel. And no, this isn’t the peak-hour traffic alone, but a mix of everything - early morning sprints, bumper-to-bumper traffic, and whatever else the city roads, or the lack of them have to offer.

With upshifts around 2,000rpm irrespective of the drive mode (yes, Eco mode too), it’s not just the mileage but also refinement that takes a hit. The engine is very audible in the 2,200-2,500rpm band, especially when you’re slightly aggressive with the throttle. The powertrain feels toned down compared to other Kia cars with the same combo, and this is something we expect the brand to improve in the long run.

The headlamps of the Syros have a unique appeal with their vertically stacked layout, yet what surprisingly doesn’t work in its favour is the illumination. While the spread is good, the throw was found lacking, more so in dimly or partially lit environments, which can prove to be a challenge when exploring uncharted territory, as we did on a few occasions.

Another small but notable drawback is the door handles, the functioning and usage of which left a fair number of people confused. I had passengers waiting for the flush-fitting handles to pop out on their own, as they do in most cars, at least in the top-spec variants. This should be a rather simple fix for Kia, although whether it happens soon remains to be seen. In the next report, we plan to stretch the Syros’ legs and see how it behaves on the highway - whether it returns a better fuel efficiency and how the ADAS systems work, among others.

Product details

Make: Kia

Model: Syros

Variant: HTX+(O) 1.5 Diesel AT

Kilometres this month: 1,385km

Fuel efficiency: 11kmpl

Price when tested: 21.28 lakh, OTR, Mumbai

Photography by Kaustubh Gandhi