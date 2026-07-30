Kia Syros EV First Drive Review

The Syros EV comes with two battery pack options, each paired with a different motor output. The 42kWh battery is coupled with a 99kW or 135bhp motor, and together they offer a claimed range of a little over 440km on a full charge. The one we have here is the 51.4kWh version. Its motor produces 126kW or around 170bhp, and it has a claimed range of 526km. Batteries on both versions use NMC chemistry.

Now, on our drive, the car's indicated range on a full charge was around 450km in Normal mode. You also have Eco and Sport modes to choose from, with the former increasing the range substantially. As far as consumption goes, we saw close to 7km/kWh on our drive. Multiply that by the 51.4kWh battery pack, and it translates into a range of around 360km on a full charge.

Do note, however, our driving wasn't what you'd typically do. Ours involved lots of idling with the AC on as we shot static images and videos. Full-bore 0-100kmph acceleration runs as we tried to see how close we could get to the claimed times. And general heavy-footed driving because, well, that's the sort of thing we enjoy. For regular customers, expect the range to be better than what we achieved.

Now, let's talk performance. In Normal mode, the car's acceleration is brisk. It gets to 100kmph without trying too hard. It also has the tendency to lift its nose under full-bore acceleration, which takes a little over eight seconds from 0-100kmph. It offers three levels of regenerative braking, and all are of the i-Pedal or one-pedal variety. In the least restrictive setting, the Syros EV feels near identical to an ICE car in terms of its braking characteristic. So those popping their EV cherry with the Syros will find it easy to get used to. Experienced EV drivers can opt for Level 3. It does slow the car down quite aggressively, but it is not abrupt or erratic, which should make one-pedal driving easy to master.

Additionally, the EV is equipped to handle 100kW DC fast charging, which Kia claims takes the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in just 39 minutes.