Kia Sorento Diesel Automatic AWD First Drive Review

If there's one thing we Indians love when car shopping, it's size. We want to arrive in style, and the Sorento helps you do exactly that, with a length of 4.8 metres and a wheelbase of 2,815mm, both figures comfortably larger than the XUV 7XO, and dare we say, even the Toyota Fortuner.

There's an undeniable familiarity with Kia's current line-up here, though not quite the latest one. The Sorento made its global debut a few years ago, and that shows in a few of its design choices. This isn't the newer styling direction you would find on cars like the Seltos or Syros. You will spot that generational gap most clearly in the conventional pull-type door handles and the headlamp design, which skips the fancy split-light setup newer Kias have moved to. It rides on 19-inch alloy wheels finished in a dual black-and-chrome combination, and roof rails lend it a taller stance. These aren't just for show either. They are rated to hold 300 kilos while stationary and up to 100 kilos on the move, so your roof box ambitions are safe here.

Round back, the two-barrel LED tail lamps look genuinely quirky, with one barrel doubling up as the turn indicator, while the reverse lamp sits oddly low on the bumper, a design choice that will either grow on you or never quite make sense, depending on who you ask. True to Kia form these days, the rear wiper gets its now-familiar tucked-away design.

Does all this add up to strong road presence? Absolutely. The Sorento looks properly big, skips the usual boxy SUV shape, and has a character of its own. What it doesn't have is the sharp, busy styling you would associate with modern Kia cars, and whether that's a plus or a miss will genuinely depend on who's writing the cheque.