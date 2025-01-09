CarWale
    AD

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire AMT Long Term Report: Introduction

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    881 Views

    Introduction

    Exterior Left Front Three Quarter

    Just when we thought compact sedans were out of the Indian automotive cinema, two respectable leads made their grand entry in all-new avatars. Make no mistake, these are not just mid-life facelifts but proper next-gen upgrades. If not clear, I am referring to the all-new Honda Amaze and the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire here. And the latter is here at the CarWale garage to serve us for a long time. During this period, we will test it with all sorts of tests that we do at CarWale but most importantly it will be my daily driver for a couple of months at least giving us a clear picture of how worthy of an upgrade the new Dzire is over the previous one.

    Plan

    Interior Dashboard

    The plan is quite simple and complicated at the same time. My daily commute currently consists of roughly 15 kilometres to and from the office, but this will change starting February! I’ll be moving to a different home quite far from the office effectively making my commute 45 kilometres every day. That said, it will only give me more time to test the new Dzire out for its performance, drivability, ride quality, and overall comfort. Beyond this, the Dzire could also serve as a support car at times for our rigorous and challenging shoots. Another thing to look forward to?

    With the new supposedly more efficient engine, a whole new look and more features inside, the new Dzire has already got me excited and that will show during the time I spend with it. Will it continue to redefine its status as a no-nonsense family sedan for an average Indian? Time will tell.

    Variant and Specifications

    The Maruti Suzuki Dzire that has come to us is in its top-spec form, the ZXi Plus AMT, finished in an Alluring Blue paint scheme. Do mind that this being the top-of-the-line variant has all the bells and whistles and some more as compared to Maruti’s standard. Having said that, costing nearly Rs. 12.10 lakh (on-road, Mumbai) it has to deliver on that front, right?

    Exterior Engine Shot

    Coming to the powertrain, it gets an all-new 1.2-litre Z-Series engine, which is short of one cylinder compared to the previous motor. This petrol engine is capable of churning out 80bhp and 112Nm of peak torque while being mated to a five-speed AMT gearbox.

    Interior Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    I am curious to test the performance of the new Dzire post this new engine switch. Even though I have driven the new Swift with the new Z-Series motor, that little hatchback has characteristics of its own adding the fun to the driving aspect. It will be interesting to see how the new Dzire proves its mettle into the driving scenes.

    Exterior Left Rear Three Quarter

    In the upcoming months, we will try to answer around how good it is to live with. So, stay tuned!

    Product Details

    Make & Model: Maruti Suzuki Dzire

    Version: ZXi Plus AMT

    Fuel efficiency: NA

    Kilometres this month: NA

    Price: Rs. 12.10 lakh (on-road, Mumbai)

    Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi

    Maruti Suzuki Dzire Image
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire
    Rs. 6.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG First Drive Review

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire
    Maruti Dzire
    Rs. 6.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra BE 6
    Mahindra BE 6
    Rs. 18.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.51 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kylaq
    Skoda Kylaq
    Rs. 7.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power
    Rs. 3.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9th JAN
    Toyota Camry
    Toyota Camry
    Rs. 48.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 8.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi Q7
    Audi Q7
    Rs. 88.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    Rs. 21.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra BE 6
    Mahindra BE 6
    Rs. 18.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M5
    BMW M5
    Rs. 1.99 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance
    Rs. 1.95 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW New X3
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Jan 2025
    BMW New X3

    Rs. 65.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Jan 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta Electric
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Jan 2025
    Hyundai Creta Electric

    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Jan 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Sierra EV
    Tata Sierra EV

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
    Maruti e Vitara

    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Cyberster
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Jan 2025
    MG Cyberster

    Rs. 60.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Jan 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV

    Rs. 24.00 - 28.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG M9 EV
    MG M9 EV

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    15th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BYD SeaLion 7
    BYD SeaLion 7

    Rs. 45.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Jan 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire
    Maruti Dzire
    Rs. 6.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.51 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.88 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars