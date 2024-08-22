Kia Sonet HTX+ Diesel iMT Long Term Report: Introduction

Long Term Report 1

The Kia Sonet has come back to the CarWale garage. It was here first when the car was launched in 2020 and at the time Kia sent us as a diesel manual version. This time around, we have upped the game and have got a diesel iMT. In essence, it’s a clutch-less manual offering all the benefits of a manual without the headache of operating a clutch pedal in an increasingly automatic Indian car market.

What’s our aim with the car this time around? In an obvious sense, we have to see if Kia has upped its game in the compact SUV space. The Sonet was already fully loaded up when it came the first time and now we want to see if Kia has managed to take care of the issues we have pointed out in our previous experiences with the car.

More importantly, we want to see how convenient it is actually to use an iMT gearbox. Is it the best of both worlds? Or is it just a cleverly packaged gimmick looking to appeal to the new-age buyer who wants that extra control and mileage but without the hassle of exercising their left knee?

We will put it through its paces first in the city and then out on the highway. Both the tests will also look at its features and how it stands up to our gruelling usage schedule as well as how the Sonet’s dual-tone interior ages as we quickly cover distances with it. The car that we have is the HTX+ diesel iMT which is Kia speak for a clutch-less manual. It is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel producing 114bhp/250Nm and mated to a six-speed iMT. In terms of feature highlights, we have six airbags, 16-inch alloys, a sunroof, dual digital screens, a 7-speaker Bose sound system and a rather nice-looking black and brown upholstery.

Product Details

Make: Kia

Model: Sonet

Trim: HTX+ diesel iMT

Fuel: Diesel

Kilometres this month: NA

Fuel efficiency: NA

Price when tested: Rs. 14.60 lakh, OTR, Mumbai

Photography: Kaustubh Gandhi