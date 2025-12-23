New Kia Seltos First Drive Review

Inside, the quality improvement is immediately evident. Kia has taken a big leap forward in terms of material finish and overall cabin ambience. The look and feel of the interior is now right up there with the best in the segment. Soft-touch materials are generously used across all major touch points, and everything you interact with feels solidly put together. The dashboard design is clean yet premium, dominated by the large digital display that integrates the infotainment system and the instrument cluster seamlessly. The sense of quality is further enhanced by consistent fit and finish.

There are several premium touches that stand out. The new mesh-pattern front seat headrests look unique and upmarket, while the sporty-looking front seatbacks add visual flair. That said, the seatbacks themselves aren’t sculpted and instead are finished in a single large piece of hard plastic, which looks odd in an otherwise well-finished cabin.

The dual-tone seat upholstery with a vertical colour split is another design element that might divide opinion. Some will appreciate the contrast and visual drama, while others may prefer a more understated approach. That said, when you step back and take it all in, the Seltos’ cabin feels genuinely premium and well thought out.

Space and comfort remain strong points. The second row is comfortable, with good seating ergonomics and plenty of features to keep occupants happy. You get sunblinds, rear AC vents, Type-C charging ports, and a large panoramic sunroof that helps brighten up the cabin. Under-thigh support is good, the backrest angle is comfortable, and long journeys shouldn’t be an issue. However, the sense of space in the rear, especially in our mostly black-themed test car, doesn’t feel as airy or generous as in the new Tata Sierra.