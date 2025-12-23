New Kia Seltos First Drive Review

Why would I buy it?
- Interior look and feel
- Performance and refinement
- High-end features
Why would I avoid it?
- Improved ride quality is still firm
- Turbo petrol engine isn't very efficient
Introduction
8.5 / 10
The build-up to the new Kia Seltos has been surprisingly muted. There were no endless teaser campaigns, no aggressive social media countdowns, and very little of the hype and fanfare that usually accompany the arrival of a new-generation ‘SUV’ in India. It seems Kia India is letting the Seltos itself do the talking.
Nonetheless, the Seltos is an important product for Kia, but it wasn’t perfect. The firm ride quality, in particular, proved to be a deal-breaker for many who ultimately chose softer-riding rivals. So, does this new Seltos do enough to justify the generational upgrade? More importantly, has Kia finally addressed the ride quality concerns? We spent some time with the turbo petrol automatic version to find out.
Design
8 / 10
There’s no denying it, the new Seltos is a design that divides opinion. It’s no longer safe or conservative, and Kia has clearly taken a brave step forward. The familiar cues of the outgoing model have been replaced with sharper lines and a distinctly futuristic identity that draws inspiration from Kia’s global EV line-up.
The front end is the most striking part of the package. The grille looks aggressive, and the unusually shaped headlights are unmistakably Kia. Whether you like it or not will largely depend on your taste, but there’s no denying its road presence. In profile, the Seltos looks sharper than before. The shoulder line is more pronounced, and the overall stance is more hunkered down. Dimensionally, the new Seltos is longer and wider than the outgoing model and also offers more ground clearance. However, it’s not as tall as before. In fact, it’s slightly shorter in height, and when you combine all of this, the new Seltos doesn’t look as upright or as substantial as the old one.
This low-slung stance gives it a sportier, almost crossover-like character rather than a traditional SUV feel. It certainly grabs attention on the road, but whether Indian buyers, who often associate height with presence, will warm up to this new look is something only time will tell.
Interior and Features
9 / 10
Inside, the quality improvement is immediately evident. Kia has taken a big leap forward in terms of material finish and overall cabin ambience. The look and feel of the interior is now right up there with the best in the segment. Soft-touch materials are generously used across all major touch points, and everything you interact with feels solidly put together. The dashboard design is clean yet premium, dominated by the large digital display that integrates the infotainment system and the instrument cluster seamlessly. The sense of quality is further enhanced by consistent fit and finish.
There are several premium touches that stand out. The new mesh-pattern front seat headrests look unique and upmarket, while the sporty-looking front seatbacks add visual flair. That said, the seatbacks themselves aren’t sculpted and instead are finished in a single large piece of hard plastic, which looks odd in an otherwise well-finished cabin.
The dual-tone seat upholstery with a vertical colour split is another design element that might divide opinion. Some will appreciate the contrast and visual drama, while others may prefer a more understated approach. That said, when you step back and take it all in, the Seltos’ cabin feels genuinely premium and well thought out.
Space and comfort remain strong points. The second row is comfortable, with good seating ergonomics and plenty of features to keep occupants happy. You get sunblinds, rear AC vents, Type-C charging ports, and a large panoramic sunroof that helps brighten up the cabin. Under-thigh support is good, the backrest angle is comfortable, and long journeys shouldn’t be an issue. However, the sense of space in the rear, especially in our mostly black-themed test car, doesn’t feel as airy or generous as in the new Tata Sierra.
Drive Experience
8 / 10
Kia hasn’t made any changes to the way the engine or the dual-clutch automatic gearbox performs, and that’s not a bad thing. The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine remains one of the most competent powertrains in the segment. It delivers strong performance across most driving scenarios, whether you’re navigating city traffic, cruising on the highway, or executing quick overtakes. Power delivery is smooth yet eager, and there’s enough punch on tap to keep enthusiastic drivers satisfied.
The DCT gearbox shifts quickly, remains smooth in everyday use, and manages bumper-to-bumper traffic with finesse. There’s hardly any lurching or hesitation, which makes it a stress-free companion in urban conditions. Mechanically, the biggest change lies beneath the skin. The Seltos is now based on Kia’s global K3 platform, replacing the older SP2 architecture. The outgoing platform had begun to show its age, especially in areas such as structural rigidity, crash safety potential, and scalability for future technologies. The SP2 platform also limited Kia’s ability to integrate new ADAS systems, larger digital screens, and improved NVH performance. Basically, it had reached its developmental ceiling.
Ride Quality
7.5 / 10
Ride quality has always been the Seltos’ Achilles’ heel, and Kia seems to have listened to customer feedback. The outgoing model’s firm setup often felt crashy over broken roads, pushing comfort-focused buyers towards rivals like the Creta or the Grand Vitara. For the 2026 Seltos, Kia has made several changes to the suspension setup with the aim of making it plusher and more absorbent. In real-world conditions, the improvement isn’t significant, but it is noticeable. The ride is clearly more compliant than before.
Sharp bumps and layered road surfaces are rounded off better, with fewer jolts making their way into the cabin. The Seltos no longer feels crashy over bad patches, and there’s a greater sense of maturity in the way it handles rough roads. That said, it still isn’t the plushest car in the segment, but it has moved closer to the comfort benchmark set by its rivals.
Verdict
8.5 / 10
Kia has taken an already strong package and refined it further. The biggest strengths of the new Seltos lie in its near-perfect execution. The quality of materials, level of technology, refined powertrain, and now the improved ride quality, all come together to form a compelling package. The new design may divide opinion, but it certainly makes the Seltos stand out in an increasingly crowded segment.
If you are looking for an all-round crossover that blends performance, premium interiors, and refined technology, the new Seltos remains one of the most complete options out there. Now, with improved ride comfort, it finally feels closer to being the ideal midsize SUV for Indian buyers.
