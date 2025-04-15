Kia EV9 GT-Line AWD: First Drive Review

How is the Cabin of the Kia EV9?

This is where things get interesting and let's go from row to row, breaking down the overall package.

The first row of the EV9 is dominated by the automaker’s trinity display. You would have seen it first on the Syros, but it actually made its debut on the EV9 almost 2 years ago. The displays are high quality with an easy-to-use interface and have a plethora of functions and connectivity options all built into the infotainment screen. The steering is unique with a design different from what is offered in most other Kia models. There is more than enough space all around and the cabin feels airy, thanks to the demure colour schemes and a large sunroof.

The second row is the highlight of the overall package. In India, the EV9 will be available only as a fully-loaded six-seater model. Space is generous for both occupants, but since this is an EV, the under-thigh support is average due to the large battery pack positioned underneath. There are a lot of toys on offer which include:

Boss function for left rear passenger

Separate climate zone for rear occupants

Powered seats with massage function

Separate sunroof pane

USB A and USB C charging ports

Kia India has added a massive centre console as a part of the vehicle showcase to put it on par with what its German rivals offer. This premium console includes tray tables, wireless charger, screen to control the massage functions, and a fridge, adding a classy touch to the overall package. However, this comes at the cost of third-row space, especially for the right rear occupant, who is left with minimal knee room and limited space to enter. At the time of writing this review, Kia confirmed that this centre console package would be a standard fitment for future EV9 owners in India.

The third-row seats fold flat, providing additional cargo space. Third-row occupants also get a USB-C charging port and dedicated air vents. However, due to the large centre console, space in the third-row is a bit tight, particularly for the right rear occupant. With the third row up, you get 333-litres of boot space, which increases significantly when the seats are folded, both in terms of depth and height. The tailgate is power-opening but doesn't come with the swipe feature.

Finally, the feature list is one of the EV9’s big selling point and in fact, it has been Kia’s thing with every vehicle it sells. Some of the major feature highlights include: