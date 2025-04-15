Kia EV9 GT-Line AWD: First Drive Review

Why I would buy it?
- Feature-loaded
- Space and Comfort
- Performance
Why I would avoid it?
- Lacks brand value
- Limited charging infrastructure
What is it?
In late 2024, Kia launched the EV9 in India for Rs. 1.30 crore, an unbelievable amount for something with a Kia badge on it. It’s a three-row, fully electric SUV and serves as Kia’s flagship—not just in India but around the world, too! Essentially, the EV9 is Kia’s answer to the question: What if I want a fully loaded, massive-looking, every option enabled, ultra-modern Kia that is unique and has green credentials?
At 5.05 metres in length with a 3.10-metre wheelbase, the EV9 is undoubtedly not lacking presence. The front is dominated by its grille-less face and a headlamp cluster that can be programmed to show different patterns. There are large hints of the Syros in the design of the EV9 or vice versa, giving this car a ‘family’ look. From the side, the boxy SUV stance and massive 20-inch wheels with an aerodynamic pattern contribute to its presence, though the wheel design doesn't quite pack the punch for a vehicle of this size. Finally, at the rear, Kia has broken its game of connected tail lamps in favour of a stacked design that appears almost painted on the edges of the car. Overall, the EV9 is something unique and will stand out among the competition.
How is the Cabin of the Kia EV9?
This is where things get interesting and let's go from row to row, breaking down the overall package.
The first row of the EV9 is dominated by the automaker’s trinity display. You would have seen it first on the Syros, but it actually made its debut on the EV9 almost 2 years ago. The displays are high quality with an easy-to-use interface and have a plethora of functions and connectivity options all built into the infotainment screen. The steering is unique with a design different from what is offered in most other Kia models. There is more than enough space all around and the cabin feels airy, thanks to the demure colour schemes and a large sunroof.
The second row is the highlight of the overall package. In India, the EV9 will be available only as a fully-loaded six-seater model. Space is generous for both occupants, but since this is an EV, the under-thigh support is average due to the large battery pack positioned underneath. There are a lot of toys on offer which include:
- Boss function for left rear passenger
- Separate climate zone for rear occupants
- Powered seats with massage function
- Separate sunroof pane
- USB A and USB C charging ports
Kia India has added a massive centre console as a part of the vehicle showcase to put it on par with what its German rivals offer. This premium console includes tray tables, wireless charger, screen to control the massage functions, and a fridge, adding a classy touch to the overall package. However, this comes at the cost of third-row space, especially for the right rear occupant, who is left with minimal knee room and limited space to enter. At the time of writing this review, Kia confirmed that this centre console package would be a standard fitment for future EV9 owners in India.
The third-row seats fold flat, providing additional cargo space. Third-row occupants also get a USB-C charging port and dedicated air vents. However, due to the large centre console, space in the third-row is a bit tight, particularly for the right rear occupant. With the third row up, you get 333-litres of boot space, which increases significantly when the seats are folded, both in terms of depth and height. The tailgate is power-opening but doesn't come with the swipe feature.
Finally, the feature list is one of the EV9’s big selling point and in fact, it has been Kia’s thing with every vehicle it sells. Some of the major feature highlights include:
- Panoramic trinity display
- Three-zone climate control
- Powered first and second-row
- Automatic sliding doors for row two
- Dual pane sunroof
- Ambient lighting
- 14-speaker sound system
- India-specific second-row centre console with control screen, tray tables, and a fridge
- Connected car technology
- Level 2 ADAS
- 10 airbags
How is the Kia EV9 to Drive?
Let's look at driving from two perspectives, Outright performance and ride quality. Powering this car is a motor producing 382bhp and 700Nm of torque. There is no shortage of performance, the car launches quickly off the line and will keep going if you keep the pedal to the metal. Kia claims a zero-to-100kmph time of under 6 seconds, and we have no doubt it can achieve that with ease. The braking for something of this size is surprisingly progressive, despite the initial bite not being that strong.
The size of the EV9 makes its presence felt, especially in corners, where it does feel top-heavy. However, it holds its line well if you move progressively and avoid excessive mid-corner inputs. Then there is also the fact that you have to go many locks from turn-to-turn, which can be a challenge, particularly if you are making a U-turn on a busy road with impatient motorists honking behind you. It rides on the softer side with a bigger focus on comfort, but nothing that will keep the occupants displaced for too long or leave them uncomfortable if the road conditions get rough.
Kia claims an ARAI-certified range of 561km, though as per our estimates, real-world conditions should deliver around 420km, which is pretty impressive considering the size of the vehicle and the battery pack. However, we can only confirm this once we conduct a real-world range test. The charging setup is pretty tight with the ability to fast charge through a 350kWh DC charger from 0-80 percent in just 24 minutes.
Should you buy the Kia EV9?
Kia has done a lot in its first-ever attempt at the luxury segment, and much of it feels like a step in the right direction, be it in terms of features, performance, ergonomics, or storage. The range is massive, and with a ride quality aimed at comfort, spending lengthy periods in the car is not going to be an issue.
However, the cabin still feels very much like a Kia that you could buy for a much lower price and not something over the top that one would expect from such an expensive car. The step up between this and a vehicle like the Carnival, in terms of quality or appearance, becomes even more obvious when you consider that the EV9, at Rs. 1.30 crore (at the time of writing this review), is double the cost of the Carnival in India.
Lastly, it's an EV, which means that despite the green credentials and new-age tech, you are still restricted by the charging network around you and would have to plan quite a bit, especially if you aim to make long-distance journeys with the EV9.
Photography: Kaustubh Gandhi