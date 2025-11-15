Kia EV3 First Drive Review

Interior and ADAS Tech

Where the EV3 really surprises is inside the cabin. The materials are of high quality, every major touch point feels solid, and the two-tone upholstery, soft-touch dashboard, and clean, minimalist layout come together beautifully. There are no creaks, no flex, and no inconsistent gaps. It feels like a smaller EV9 and that’s a good thing. Even the finer details impress. For instance, the ambient lighting is tasteful, storage is abundant and clever, with a sliding console and a decent-sized frunk. The Harman Kardon sound system is also crisp and loud. Overall, the EV3 feels more special inside than both the BYD Atto 3, with its quirky cabin, and even the Volvo EX30, which although stylish, leans a bit too heavily on minimalism.

The triple-display layout (12.3-inch infotainment, 12.3-inch driver display, and 5.3-inch climate panel) works without lag or glitches. It's just that the climate display is right behind the rim of the steering wheel and completely blocked from the driver’s POV. But the real highlight is how well the ADAS package performs. The Lane Keep Assist function is spot-on. It follows the road naturally, doesn’t ping-pong between lane markers, and stays confident even on curved motorways. Adaptive Cruise Control works brilliantly, too, smoothly adjusting speed and maintaining a safe distance without the abruptness seen in other cars.