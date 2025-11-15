Kia EV3 First Drive Review

Introduction
8 / 10
The midsize EV space in India could become very interesting if Kia India decides to bring the EV3 here. Cars like the Volvo EX 30 and the BYD Atto 3 have shown what this segment has to offer, and after spending time with the EV3 GT-Line in the UK, one thing is immediately clear: this car is very much in that league.
Design
The EV3 is based on a dedicated EV architecture, and although it isn’t a large car, its design clearly aligns with that of larger Kia EVs, such as the EV6 and EV9. The sharp LED lighting, squared-off bodywork, flush door handles, and huge 19-inch wheels give it a proper upmarket look. Expect the same design cues to reach India, albeit with smaller alloys and a thicker sidewall to handle the rough roads.
Interior and ADAS Tech
Where the EV3 really surprises is inside the cabin. The materials are of high quality, every major touch point feels solid, and the two-tone upholstery, soft-touch dashboard, and clean, minimalist layout come together beautifully. There are no creaks, no flex, and no inconsistent gaps. It feels like a smaller EV9 and that’s a good thing. Even the finer details impress. For instance, the ambient lighting is tasteful, storage is abundant and clever, with a sliding console and a decent-sized frunk. The Harman Kardon sound system is also crisp and loud. Overall, the EV3 feels more special inside than both the BYD Atto 3, with its quirky cabin, and even the Volvo EX30, which although stylish, leans a bit too heavily on minimalism.
The triple-display layout (12.3-inch infotainment, 12.3-inch driver display, and 5.3-inch climate panel) works without lag or glitches. It's just that the climate display is right behind the rim of the steering wheel and completely blocked from the driver’s POV. But the real highlight is how well the ADAS package performs. The Lane Keep Assist function is spot-on. It follows the road naturally, doesn’t ping-pong between lane markers, and stays confident even on curved motorways. Adaptive Cruise Control works brilliantly, too, smoothly adjusting speed and maintaining a safe distance without the abruptness seen in other cars.
Performance and Ride Comfort
The EV3 uses a 201bhp, front-mounted electric motor with 283Nm of torque. It isn’t blisteringly quick, but it’s more than adequate. Power delivery is smooth, and the car feels agile despite weighing nearly 1.9 tonnes. Ride quality is generally comfortable, firm enough to feel composed at high speeds, but not harsh. For India, Kia may soften the damping slightly, but even in its current European setup, the EV3 feels mature and reassuring.
Real-world Range Tested
We did a full real-world range test in the UK, primarily on motorways, cruising at around 70mph (112 kmph) in cold winter. These are far from ideal circumstances for an EV; cold temperatures and high speeds usually sap range significantly. Yet, the EV3 returned an impressive 310 miles (roughly 500km) on a full charge. This is from the 81.4kWh battery, and considering the testing conditions, the range is genuinely impressive.
Positioning in India
This is where things get tricky. The EV3 may be similar in size to the Creta Electric, though it is a much more premium product. The build quality is better, the ADAS suite is more sophisticated, and the real-world range is significantly higher. It wouldn’t be fair to compare the two, but buyers here are likely to compare them. Which means pricing becomes a challenge. If Kia India decides to launch the EV3 in India, the pricing will be closer to the Atto 3 or even the EX30 than the Creta EV. And that’s the segment it truly belongs in.
Verdict
The Kia EV3 is a genuinely impressive EV. It’s well put together, the tech execution is that of a flagship EV, and with a real-world range of 500km, you wouldn’t need a second car at home. It feels more polished than the Atto 3 and on par with the EX30. The challenge for Kia India will be convincing buyers not to compare it with the more mass-market Creta EV, because the EV3 is operating at a far higher level. In my opinion, the EV3 brings something fresh and genuinely desirable to the sub-Rs. 40 lakh EV space. If priced right, it could be one of the most complete EVs in the mid-size segment.
Pictures by Sagar Bhanushali and Kia UK