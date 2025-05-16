Kia Carens Clavis Diesel Manual First Drive Review

Why Should You Buy It?
- Spacious and comfortable
- Long list of features
- Multiple powertrain options
Why Should You Avoid It?
- New features reserved for top variant only
- Top variant unavailable with diesel engine
What is it?
The Kia Carens Clavis is essentially the next iteration of the Carens MPV, originally launched in 2022. While not an entirely new-generation product, the Clavis is a true upgrade over the already well-rounded package, the Carens. It is packed with more features, looks modern and sharper, and has the same mix of powertrain options. But does it have enough spices to make an Indian family choose it over the homegrown curries, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and the XL6? We shall find out!
Design is subjective, and to me, the Clavis excels here. The car maker had this idea of making the Carens Clavis a blend of an MPV and an SUV, and it truly shows. With an upright bonnet with a blanked-off grille, connected LED headlamps, and an angular three-pod headlamp setup, the Carens Clavis is surely a looker from the front. Due to the lack of a grille up top, it is quite easy to mistake it for an EV. But that also puts into the picture Kia’s family look with a digital tiger nose.
One profile that has almost been left untouched is the side. Apart from the new 17-inch alloy wheels, everything else has been carried over from the standard Carens. Talking about the wheels, they are not just bigger in size but also look stunning, enhancing the profile of this new MPV.
That said, the rear profile of the Carens Clavis has received a modern touch with the inclusion of a connected taillamp setup. Yes, this is a new trend, yes, a lot of manufacturers launching new cars recently don’t forget to include this in their offering, and yes, the Carens Clavis now looks more appealing with this setup.
All in all, Kia has worked on the exterior, and it can be seen with the new look of the MPV, along with a slightly increased length of 10mm. Apart from this, every dimension of the Carens Clavis is identical to that of the Carens.
Is the Cabin of the Kia Carens Clavis Any Good?
The true decisive factor for an MPV buyer is the space, practicality, and ergonomics of the cabin. With the Carens Clavis, all this has been kept as it is from the Carens, but with an aesthetically pleasing touch to the interior. ‘Don’t fix what’s not broken’ is the saying, and it is quite visible here.
The dashboard is the place where the automaker has made the biggest changes. Two 12.3-inch displays housed in the same unit that now sits flat on the dashboard add modern flair to the layout. The screens themselves are sharper in resolution and are quite intuitive to use, with plenty of features and functionality baked into them.
That said, the dashboard also gets a fabric-type finish instead of a gloss black panel on the predecessor. This further makes the overall styling of the Clavis in line with the 2025 trend of fabric over plastic.
Now, most of the body panels and feature/function placement have been carried over from the standard version. The centre console and door pads are directly from the previous version.
What’s new, though, is the seat upholstery, which is now finished in beige and navy blue colour. As for the features, there are a handful of them that make the Clavis a worthy upgrade. A panoramic sunroof (limited to the top-spec version), 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, electronic parking brake (automatic versions only), drive modes, powered driver seats, and a Level 2 ADAS suite are all the features that the Carens lacked, and the Clavis has to flex.
Having said that, the practicality and space have remained unchanged here. You can opt for two versions with a six- and seven-seat layout. The captain seat version is available in the top-spec guise with all the bells and whistles.
The second row space is ample with plenty of headroom, knee room, and thigh support. The seats themselves are comfortable and offer great support, all while being not too firm, ensuring a pleasant experience for longer journeys.
The visibility was never an issue with the Carens, and that is the case with the Clavis. The window area is quite large for all the rows, and with a lighter theme and now a big panoramic sunroof, the sense of airiness and space is only enhanced here.
The passengers of the second row of the Clavis are the most pampered ones. With a tray table, air purifier, roof-mounted aircon panel, large sunroof, dual type-C charging ports, and sun blinds, the comfort as well as convenience are well taken care of. Do remember that these seats are still slideable and get the one-touch tumble function along with a 60:40 split feature for the seven-seat version. There’s a recline function as well for maximum comfort, and this extends to the third row, which can also be reclined to a certain degree.
However, not everything is perfect. There’s still no wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for the version we tested. You have to make do with the wired setup. Then, the white upholstery is surely premium to look at, but it could easily pick up dirt. Also, now that the Syros is in the market and has a ventilation function for the rear row, this could have been an excellent feature to bundle with the Clavis, at least with the captain seat version, considering the major emphasis is on the second row.
Furthermore, most of the new features are reserved for the top-spec variant. Interestingly, there is no HTX Plus version available with the diesel engine. So, what does that mean? Essentially, if you opt for the top-of-the-line diesel variant, as featured in this review, you’ll miss out on key features such as the larger sunroof and ADAS technology. Even if you're willing to pay extra for the latest features, they simply aren’t offered with the diesel powertrain.
Is the New Kia Carens Clavis Good to Drive?
The Kia Carens Clavis offers the same engine options as the standard Carens. These include an entry-level 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, similarly sized turbocharged petrol motor, and a 1.5-litre diesel unit. There are no changes to the gearbox options either. For full details on the powertrain and transmission offerings, be sure to visit our website!
The diesel engine delivers 114bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. It’s mated to a six-speed manual gearbox that’s well-calibrated, as expected from Kia. Gear shifts are smooth, clutch pedal is light, and thanks to the inclusion of a dead pedal, it’s easier to shift gears and rest your foot during long highway cruising. This variant doesn’t offer drive modes, but overall acceleration was impressive, despite some turbo lag at the lower end. The low-end performance can feel slightly lacking. You’ll hear the engine working hard during quick overtakes and will often need to downshift to complete the manoeuvre. However, once the turbo kicks in, the mid-range performance feels genuinely lively. Though a bit nose-heavy, the Carens diesel remained brisk on the highway and easy to control and handle.
The steering offers both tilt and telescopic adjustment, and driving this three-row MPV didn’t feel like a chore - be it on the highway or in the city. Manoeuvrability is excellent, and now with a 360-degree camera on offer, parking is easier than ever.
The Clavis runs on 17-inch wheels, larger than those on the standard Carens. Despite the bigger profile, the ride felt planted, and the cabin remained composed across all three rows without any uncomfortable vertical movements. Whether navigating curves or undulating highways, the Clavis handled it all with ease, while the suspension did a commendable job. Kia has worked on NVH levels too. The cabin feels more insulated, with most road noise well absorbed. Vibrations on the steering, gear lever, and pedals are minimal, contributing to a smooth and refined driving experience.
The Clavis isn’t aimed at buyers seeking all-out performance at any cost. That said, it doesn’t fall short in that department either. It gets the job done without ever feeling like a compromise on the performance front.
Should You Buy the New Kia Carens Clavis?
Now, Kia, all things considered, is a smart and strategic brand, something clearly reflected in their strong performance across various segments since entering the Indian market. With the Carens Clavis, the company aims to broaden its appeal by offering an enhanced version of the Carens that addresses much of the customer feedback received so far.
The Carens Clavis has strong potential to build on the success of the original Carens. While Kia hasn’t changed a great deal mechanically, they’ve ensured the Clavis stands out as a more premium offering. I can see both existing and potential Carens buyers being drawn to the Clavis for its refreshed, modern design, extensive feature list, and reliable, well-proven powertrain options.
That said, pricing plays a crucial role in car-buying decisions, especially in a segment as sensitive as this, where every family member often has a say. Kia must position the Clavis carefully, keeping its pricing close to that of the Carens. Doing so will help maintain its appeal as an aspirational yet accessible option in the market.
Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi