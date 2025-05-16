Kia Carens Clavis Diesel Manual First Drive Review

Is the Cabin of the Kia Carens Clavis Any Good?

The true decisive factor for an MPV buyer is the space, practicality, and ergonomics of the cabin. With the Carens Clavis, all this has been kept as it is from the Carens, but with an aesthetically pleasing touch to the interior. ‘Don’t fix what’s not broken’ is the saying, and it is quite visible here.

The dashboard is the place where the automaker has made the biggest changes. Two 12.3-inch displays housed in the same unit that now sits flat on the dashboard add modern flair to the layout. The screens themselves are sharper in resolution and are quite intuitive to use, with plenty of features and functionality baked into them.

That said, the dashboard also gets a fabric-type finish instead of a gloss black panel on the predecessor. This further makes the overall styling of the Clavis in line with the 2025 trend of fabric over plastic.

Now, most of the body panels and feature/function placement have been carried over from the standard version. The centre console and door pads are directly from the previous version.

What’s new, though, is the seat upholstery, which is now finished in beige and navy blue colour. As for the features, there are a handful of them that make the Clavis a worthy upgrade. A panoramic sunroof (limited to the top-spec version), 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, electronic parking brake (automatic versions only), drive modes, powered driver seats, and a Level 2 ADAS suite are all the features that the Carens lacked, and the Clavis has to flex.

Having said that, the practicality and space have remained unchanged here. You can opt for two versions with a six- and seven-seat layout. The captain seat version is available in the top-spec guise with all the bells and whistles.

The second row space is ample with plenty of headroom, knee room, and thigh support. The seats themselves are comfortable and offer great support, all while being not too firm, ensuring a pleasant experience for longer journeys.

The visibility was never an issue with the Carens, and that is the case with the Clavis. The window area is quite large for all the rows, and with a lighter theme and now a big panoramic sunroof, the sense of airiness and space is only enhanced here.

The passengers of the second row of the Clavis are the most pampered ones. With a tray table, air purifier, roof-mounted aircon panel, large sunroof, dual type-C charging ports, and sun blinds, the comfort as well as convenience are well taken care of. Do remember that these seats are still slideable and get the one-touch tumble function along with a 60:40 split feature for the seven-seat version. There’s a recline function as well for maximum comfort, and this extends to the third row, which can also be reclined to a certain degree.

However, not everything is perfect. There’s still no wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for the version we tested. You have to make do with the wired setup. Then, the white upholstery is surely premium to look at, but it could easily pick up dirt. Also, now that the Syros is in the market and has a ventilation function for the rear row, this could have been an excellent feature to bundle with the Clavis, at least with the captain seat version, considering the major emphasis is on the second row.

Furthermore, most of the new features are reserved for the top-spec variant. Interestingly, there is no HTX Plus version available with the diesel engine. So, what does that mean? Essentially, if you opt for the top-of-the-line diesel variant, as featured in this review, you’ll miss out on key features such as the larger sunroof and ADAS technology. Even if you're willing to pay extra for the latest features, they simply aren’t offered with the diesel powertrain.