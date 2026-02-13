Kia Carens Clavis 1.5 T-GDi DCT Long Term Review: Introduction

Introduction

The Kia Carens Clavis isn’t the kind of car that grabs you instantly. Its road presence is not that of a full-blown SUV or the visual drama of something sporty. In fact, my first thought seeing it parked was fairly simple: ‘this isn’t exactly exciting to look at!’

But then, I drove it home. And somewhere between the first few kilometres and the first few moments of the Clavis settling into its rhythm, it began to make more sense. It’s the sort of car that grows on you. Quietly. Not because it tries hard, but because it feels like it understands what it’s built for.

And that’s exactly why it’s going to be my companion for the next three months.

The Car We Have

Our long-term Carens Clavis, in its 'Ivory Silver Gloss' paint shade, is the six-seater HTX+ variant, powered by Kia’s punchy Smartstream 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine.

It’s a 1482cc T-GDi motor producing 158bhp and 253Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. To me, this is arguably the most interesting drivetrain you can get in the Clavis lineup. Kia also offers the same engine with a six-speed manual and six-speed iMT, but for usage which shouts family, commutes, and weekend travel, the DCT certainly feels like the natural fit.

Rolling stock comes in the form of 215/55 tyres on sharp-looking 17-inch alloys, which add a touch of modernity to the MPV’s familiar proportions.

The Way it Looks

Kia’s idea with the Clavis is fairly clear. Take the practical Carens and give it a more premium edge.

Up front, the design is sharper and more contemporary, with an upright bonnet, blanked-off grille area, and connected LED lighting that can even make you mistake it for an EV at first glance. The headlamp setup is angular and distinctive, and the overall face carries Kia’s latest digital tiger nose identity.

From the side, the silhouette remains largely Carens-like, but the new wheels do enhance the profile nicely. The rear gets the now-trendy connected tail-lamp strip, giving the Clavis a more upmarket finish.

Dimensionally, it’s still very much a Carens underneath, including the 2780mm wheelbase. Now these numbers matter because they translate directly into the space and comfort the Clavis promises (and the Carens delivered!).

Life on the Inside

Stepping inside our Clavis’ cabin reveals its interior theme called ‘Triton Navy and Beige’, displaying beige-and-navy leatherette seats and dashboard garnish to match.

The dashboard itself is one of the biggest updates over the standard Carens. You now get a sleek, modern twin-screen setup - two 12.3-inch displays housed in a single wide panel.

But what really defines the Clavis is how it pampers its passengers. In the days to come, we will be talking about how the features and equipment come together to enhance the experience. Be it the captain chairs in this six-seat layout, tray tables, roof-mounted AC controls, rear side window sunblinds, Type-C charging ports and air purifier.

The Clavis also brings in several features that the Carens lacked, including a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, 360-degree camera, powered driver seat, drive modes, and Level 2 ADAS.

What’s Coming Next

The plan with the Carens Clavis is simple. Live with it properly, and over the next few months, it will tackle Mumbai commutes for shoots and work, daily traffic and parking routines, weekend trips with full family load, and luggage and highway runs to test comfort and cruising ability.

There will be two reports in the making: a city report and a highway report. We start this journey with 5,631km on the odometer and an early fuel efficiency reading of around 14kmpl (MID-indicated). Numbers that will be explored in much more detail soon.

Make: Kia

Model: Carens Clavis

Variant: HTX+ 1.5 T-GDi 7DCT (six-seater)

Fuel: Petrol

Odometer at start: 5,631km

Fuel efficiency: approximately 14kmpl (MID)

Tyres: 215/55 R17

Colour: Ivory Silver Gloss

Interior: Triton navy and beige two-tone

Price: Rs. 24.61 lakh On-Road Mumbai

Photography: Kaustubh Gandhi