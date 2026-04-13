Kia Carens Clavis 1.5 T-GDi DCT Long-Term Review: Highway and Wrap Up

Where It Truly Belongs
Highways have a funny way of revealing a car’s true personality. In the city, you can hide behind a light steering, soft suspension, and competent manoeuvres. But stretch the road out for 300-plus kilometres, hold a steady cruising speed, load the cabin with people and luggage, and that’s when the real character comes through.
Our Clavis recently covered a 350+km round trip to the temple town of Trimbakeshwar in a single day, almost entirely on highways. Long, flowing stretches, the occasional broken patch, a few badly judged expansion joints, and predictable toll-booth slowdowns. The kind of drive most owners will realistically undertake with family in tow. And it’s here that the Clavis begins to make complete sense.
Ambience That Suits the Journey
Spend a few hours inside, and the Triton Navy and Beige interior theme starts to feel like more than just a colour combination. The Beige-and-Navy leatherette seats, paired with the textured dashboard garnish, lift the cabin ambience in a way that feels rich without being flashy.
We also observed how the twin 12.3-inch screens dominate your field of vision. The layout feels properly modern and cohesive, and the fabric-like dashboard finish does a far better job of adding sophistication than gloss-black trims. It doesn’t glare under harsh sunlight either, which matters more on highways than short city runabouts.
The panoramic sunroof plays its part too. On open roads, with light pouring in and wide second-row windows letting the outside scenery flow through, the cabin feels larger than its footprint suggests. It’s airy, relaxed, and never claustrophobic, even with all rows occupied.
Built to Pamper, Not Just Transport
If there’s one thing the Clavis does exceptionally well on highways, it’s passenger comfort. Especially in the second row. Tray tables, roof-mounted AC controls, rear sunblinds, Type-C charging ports, and the air purifier all add up to create a space that genuinely feels tailored for long-distance travel. The AC vents in the second row are excellently positioned over the window, throwing air evenly without blasting you directly in the face. Over long hours, that thoughtful airflow matters.
All three rows offer supportive cushioning. The third row, in particular, surprises. There’s adequate legroom, reasonable head and shoulder space, and enough window visibility to avoid that boxed-in feeling. Thigh support could be better, yes, but for extended stints, it remains comfortable enough for an adult to even curl up and catch a quick nap.
Access to the third row is equally fuss-free. You can either one-touch tumble the second-row seats or simply walk through the middle without contorting yourself, thanks to the tall roof. No back strain, no awkward twisting.
Small touches stand out too. Cooled cupholders actually keep drinks cool over long drives, not just for a few minutes. The third row gets its own roof-mounted vents with blower control, two Type-C ports, and practical storage spaces. It feels properly considered.
That said, the unadjustable second-row armrest still feels slightly awkward at certain backrest angles. It’s not a deal breaker, but you do notice it when you settle in for a few hours. And yes, your sunglasses may rattle inside the felt-lined roof-mounted holder on rough patches. A minor quirk, but worth mentioning.
Ergonomics and Usability
Kia (and Hyundai, for that matter) continue to get the basics right. Controls are clearly marked, buttons are large, and everything falls easily to hand. You don’t need to hunt through sub-menus for everyday functions.
Even the touch-based swappable controls for the AC and music are intuitive and easy to use, which makes interacting with the system while on the move far less distracting. The infotainment interface is intuitive, graphics look sharp, and touch responses are consistent. It could have been slightly quicker when navigating deeper menus, especially while on the move, but it never feels frustrating.
The absence of wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay remains mildly inconvenient. With only one Type-A port (which you’ll use for wired connectivity), you’ll need C-to-C cables for the remaining Type-C slots. Thankfully, wireless charging can be switched off, although that option is buried a little deep within the menu.
The 360-degree camera deserves special mention on highways too. It activates when you get too close to obstacles, and the clarity and consistency it offers make tight fuel station exits and crowded food plaza parking lots far less stressful.
Visibility remains superb. The generous glass area, well-shaped mirrors, and slim A and B pillars make lane changes and high-speed cruising feel effortless. You’re never second-guessing your judgement. The squared-off steering wheel also deserves a mention here; it doesn’t intrude into your line of sight through the windscreen, a small detail that subtly improves long-distance driving comfort.
From the driver’s seat, there are a few misses too. The absence of lumbar support becomes noticeable over longer stints, and the lack of an adjustable front armrest feels like a missed opportunity in an otherwise comfort-focused cabin.
Boot Space and Practicality
With all three rows in use, the Clavis can manage everyday luggage like soft bags or backpacks without much trouble. But load it up for a proper highway run with hard bags and suitcases, and you’ll quickly find its limits.
Fold the third row down, though, and it transforms into a far more usable luggage carrier. On our highway run, with hard baggage loaded in, it swallowed everything without drama and made packing for a full-day fairly straightforward. The only odd omission here is the lack of an electrically operated tailgate. When your hands are full, that’s when you miss it the most.
Performance and Highway Manners
The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine behaves differently depending on your expectations. In Eco mode, it feels relaxed and unhurried. It won’t surge forward aggressively, but with patience, it maintains cruising speeds effortlessly. Normal mode strikes the best balance for highway use, offering smooth, progressive responses without feeling strained. Sport mode injects enough urgency to make overtakes quick and confidence-inspiring when required.
The seven-speed DCT shifts reasonably smoothly overall. Upshifts and downshifts feel well judged at steady speeds, although it doesn’t slot into seventh gear until around 80kmph. It’s not intrusive, but you do notice the gearing logic during sustained cruising since you’re trying to get to the highest gear to extract the best mileage. What works well in everyday use is how seamlessly the electronic parking brake disengages when you slot into Drive and roll forward, one of those small touches that makes the car feel intuitive to live with.
Over our 350+km drive (four occupants and some large backpacks), primarily in Eco mode with speeds capped at around 70kmph, the MID displayed a peak of 16.9kmpl and settled at 15.7kmpl by the end of the run. That said, it drops 2-3kmpl while using Normal and Sport mode. For a 158bhp, 253Nm turbo-petrol MPV with a dual-clutch gearbox, that’s respectable. Even after factoring in typical MID optimism, you’re still looking at reasonable real-world efficiency for something this size.
Ride, Stability, and Comfort over Distance
The Clavis is unapologetically comfort-oriented. The suspension absorbs highway undulations, broken patches, and expansion joints with composure. Even when encountering sharper imperfections, it rarely relays harshness into the cabin, and there’s absolutely no sense of bottoming out.
Body roll is present, and high-speed cornering isn’t particularly dynamic. But it never feels unsettling. It simply reminds you that this car prioritises stability and comfort over sharp handling. And on a long family drive, that’s precisely the right brief.
Ground clearance, too, is more than adequate. Not once did it scrape, even over poorly marked speed breakers encountered en route. Cabin insulation could be better, especially at higher speeds, but it never becomes intrusive enough to disrupt conversations or music playback.
Level 2 ADAS and Fatigue Factor
Level 2 ADAS adds a layer of reassurance on highways. Adaptive cruise control, in particular, reduces fatigue on long, straight stretches, maintaining distance and speed with calm predictability. Rear cross-traffic alert also proves useful in crowded rest-stop parking areas. But perhaps the biggest compliment I can give the Clavis is that after covering over 350 kilometres in a single day, I didn’t feel compelled to collapse into bed the moment I got home. Instead, I went on to watch Netflix. And that says a lot.
Highway Verdict
The Kia Carens Clavis doesn’t try to thrill you on open roads by encouraging spirited cornering or aggressive bursts of speed. What it does instead is move people - comfortably, calmly, and with minimal fatigue. It pampers its passengers, keeps the driver relaxed, and turns long highway stretches into pleasurable unhurried journeys rather than endurance tests. And in a three-row family mover, that might just be the greater achievement.
For me, there hasn’t been another car I’ve used over an extended period that has managed to gulp down everything I’ve thrown at it quite as effortlessly. The Kia Carens Clavis deserves a solid round of praise for that.
Pictures: Kaustubh Gandhi
Make: Kia
Model: Carens Clavis
Trim: HTX+ Six-Seater
Fuel: Petrol
Kilometres this month: 1529km
Fuel efficiency: 15.7kmpl (MID, Eco mode)
Price when tested: Rs. 24.55 lakh, OTR, Mumbai
Kia Carens Clavis 1.5 T-GDi DCT Long Term Review: Introduction
Kia Carens Clavis 1.5 T-GDi DCT Long-Term Review: City Report