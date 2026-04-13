Kia Carens Clavis 1.5 T-GDi DCT Long-Term Review: Highway and Wrap Up

Built to Pamper, Not Just Transport

If there’s one thing the Clavis does exceptionally well on highways, it’s passenger comfort. Especially in the second row. Tray tables, roof-mounted AC controls, rear sunblinds, Type-C charging ports, and the air purifier all add up to create a space that genuinely feels tailored for long-distance travel. The AC vents in the second row are excellently positioned over the window, throwing air evenly without blasting you directly in the face. Over long hours, that thoughtful airflow matters.

All three rows offer supportive cushioning. The third row, in particular, surprises. There’s adequate legroom, reasonable head and shoulder space, and enough window visibility to avoid that boxed-in feeling. Thigh support could be better, yes, but for extended stints, it remains comfortable enough for an adult to even curl up and catch a quick nap.

Access to the third row is equally fuss-free. You can either one-touch tumble the second-row seats or simply walk through the middle without contorting yourself, thanks to the tall roof. No back strain, no awkward twisting.

Small touches stand out too. Cooled cupholders actually keep drinks cool over long drives, not just for a few minutes. The third row gets its own roof-mounted vents with blower control, two Type-C ports, and practical storage spaces. It feels properly considered.

That said, the unadjustable second-row armrest still feels slightly awkward at certain backrest angles. It’s not a deal breaker, but you do notice it when you settle in for a few hours. And yes, your sunglasses may rattle inside the felt-lined roof-mounted holder on rough patches. A minor quirk, but worth mentioning.