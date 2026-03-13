Kia Carens Clavis 1.5 T-GDi DCT Long-Term Review: City Report

Metropolis In Motion

Living with a three-row people mover in Mumbai can be a bit frustrating. Between broken roads, tight lanes, impatient traffic, and unpredictable speed breakers, its true character reveals itself only in daily city use. Over the past few weeks, the Kia Carens Clavis has been my regular companion for commutes to the office, shoots, running errands across town, and family runs. This has given me a fairly clear picture of how well it handles the grind of urban life.

Unexpectedly, the first thing you notice in the city is just “how easy the Clavis is to drive”. Despite its length and three-row layout, it never feels intimidating. Controls are light enough, the car responds predictably, and you are never fighting its size. Visibility plays a huge role here. Glass area is generous, the mirrors are perfectly shaped/sized, and judging the car’s edges in traffic or while parking does not feel like guesswork, especially with its effective 360-degree camera. In fact, it’s one of those cars you feel comfortable threading through narrow lanes without constantly second-guessing yourself.

Ride quality is another area where the Clavis shines. The suspension is tuned on the softer side, and that works pleasantly on Mumbai’s heavily patched-up and uneven concrete roads. Even when you miss slowing down for a nasty pothole or a badly designed speed breaker, the impact never feels close to back-breaking. It absorbs imperfections with a calm, cushioned feel, making both short hops and longer urban drives comfortable. Ground clearance, too, has been a non-issue. No scraping, no anxious moments. Even over the worst breakers, the Clavis simply clears them and moves on. It is not punishing you, much like how life should be, right?

Where the Clavis makes its priorities very clear is in how it drives. This is not a car built to excite you in traffic. In Eco mode, the turbo-petrol engine feels relaxed and unhurried, doing just enough to keep you moving. Normal mode is where the Clavis feels most natural for city use since responses are smoother, progress is predictable, and you do not feel the need to constantly switch modes. Sport mode, meanwhile, adds just enough urgency to make overtakes swift or tight gaps effortless. All without turning the car into something it is not!

The seven-speed DCT deserves praise for its behaviour in stop-and-go traffic. Shifts are smooth, unobtrusive, and well-judged for urban conditions. With a stable foot, it does not feel jerky or confused, and that alone makes long traffic crawls far more tolerable. Having said that, the gearbox tends to feel lazy in Eco, but isn’t that expected in the interests of best fuel economy? As for body roll, it is present, and the cornering manners are not what you would call dynamic or engaging. Which is not expected of it, either. Still, it never felt unsafe or unsettling. It simply reminds you that comfort, not corner-carving, is the brief here.

Over the course of a mixed city cycle, the Clavis has returned an average of 11.7kmpl (MID). That figure includes everything from light-footed runs and empty-road sprints (voting day) to ego-fuelling aggressive bursts (oops!), heavy peak-hour traffic, and even one particularly painful grocery crawl that saw the display dip to 8.1kmpl for the day. Let me remind you that it does without a start/stop function, which ideally could have saved fuel at signal stops. But if you think about it, for a 158bhp/253Nm 1.5-litre turbo-petrol paired with a seven-speed DCT, running a 14km commute pattern, 11.7kmpl is healthy.

Step inside, and the Clavis continues to play to its strengths. The panoramic sunroof makes the cabin feel far airier than you would expect, especially in city traffic where space often feels at a premium. All controls fall easily to hand, and the overall layout feels intuitive. The Bose infotainment system deserves a special mention. It sounds like heaven, the UI is clean, graphics look good, touch responses are quick, and gliding through menus feels brisk enough and frustration-free.

On the downside, the absence of wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay is a genuine downer, especially at this price point. Plus, having Type-C to Type-C cables may become necessary as there is only a single Type-A port, restricting usage since the Type-A has USB connectivity and will mostly be occupied for wired Android Auto/Apple CarPlay. Small quirks that may feel noticeable in daily use.

Comfort, though, remains a strong point, particularly with the seats. Front seat support is good, and the ventilated seats are a blessing in hot weather. The air purifier, surprisingly, has proven scarily useful, especially after hearing so many AQI numbers doing the rounds (Delhi). It is one of those features you don’t think about much until you realise how much fresher the cabin feels after a long day in polluted outdoors.

The second row is where the Clavis really feels like it has been designed for city life, especially if you are being chauffeured. The AC vents are smartly positioned above the window line, and throw air perfectly. The wide windows, sun blinds, and large sunroof combine to create a genuinely airy, pleasant space. That aside, the tray table is more useful than expected, easily holding a phone, small tablet, or everyday items like a wallet or handbag. With adjustable front seat levers accessible from the back, it is clear Kia expects owners to spend time here.

There are a couple of quirks, though. The second-row armrests work well with the door pads for overall support, until you rake the seat backwards. At that point, the un-adjustable armrests feel awkwardly angled. It is a small ergonomic miss, but one you notice over longer urban drives.

The third row, too, is better than expected for city use. A slim adult can curl up comfortably enough, even grab a nap if needed. With all rows in use, boot space is adequate for backpacks or shopping bags. Fold the rear seats down, and the Clavis transforms, offering immense luggage space, ideal for airport runs or large shopping hauls. The one surprise omission here is the lack of an electric tailgate, which feels odd in an otherwise feature-rich top variant.

In daily city life, the Kia Carens Clavis has proven to be a calm, confidence-inspiring companion. It is easy to drive, is comfortable over bad roads, and genuinely pleasant for passengers, especially in the second row. Cabin insulation could be better because it is not quite up there with the Hyundai Alcazar or Maruti Victoris - cars we currently have in our garage. But it is sufficient and never becomes intrusive.

At the end of the day, the Clavis does not try to excite you in the city. And that is precisely why it works so well. It keeps stress levels low, makes bad roads bearable, and turns everyday commutes into relaxed affairs. With city duties well understood, it is now time to see how the Carens Clavis behaves when the roads open up. The highway report is next.

Make: Kia

Model: Carens Clavis

Variant: HTX+ 1.5 T-GDi 7DCT (six-seater)

Fuel: Petrol

Fuel efficiency: 11.7kmpl (MID)

Kilometres covered: 1854km

Price when tested: 24.61 lakh, OTR, Mumbai

Pictures - Kaustubh Gandhi