Kia Carens Clavis EV First Drive Review

Why Would I Buy it?
- Spacious seven-seat mass-market EV
- Feature-loaded
- Sorted road manners
Why Would I Avoid it?
- Misses out on the captain seat version
- Minor feature omissions
What is it?
After bringing their flagship EVs, including the EV6 and EV9, in the recent past, the latest dish cooked up by the folks at Kia is none other than the Carens Clavis EV, which I’ll be referring to as just the Clavis EV going ahead. The carmaker’s first mass-market electric offering is a different approach from the herd of electric mid-size SUVs that the country has witnessed.
The Clavis EV is largely based on its ICE namesake, but has a lot to set itself apart from the latter, be it the design, features, or the powertrain. They might look similar at first glance, but there is a decent share of noteworthy and differentiating design cues, including the active aero flaps, stacked LED fog lights, charging port sitting in the centre of the fascia, fresh wheels with aero inserts, and a reworked rear fender on the left side which gobbles up the fuel filler cap.
Is The Cabin of the Kia Carens Clavis EV Any Good?
8 / 10
The similarities and inspiration from its elder electric siblings are evident not just on the outside but also on the inside. The centre console, when compared to the ICE Clavis, gets a major overhaul and now features a floating design, mimicking the EV6. Don’t get us wrong, we’re not complaining! In an era of family designs et al, this is a welcome change, and this update certainly looks the part while adding to the functional aspect of things. This unit now houses two cup holders and buttons for a variety of functions, all while giving you some extra space right below, courtesy of a deleted transmission tunnel.
After spending time with the EV6 facelift and Syros right before flying in to sample the three-row EV, it makes me appreciate the effort that Kia has undertaken with respect to the quality of materials and the texture used in and around the dashboard. The Navy Blue insert on the dash feels right in place and makes for a good deal over the beige and black themes that seem to have no end. The double D-cut steering wheel also gets a dual-tone finish, and I seem to like this too, as it stands out in a sea of the same bland finishes across the board. The ‘pad print’ on the dashboard, as Kia likes to call it, is another new element and enriches the premium feel of the cabin. This trend of new materials and finishes, something that I have witnessed in the Syros too, certainly pays off, at least in my books. Even the AC vents have been reworked, and the design is so much simpler and minimalistic at the same time. Time for a pat on the back? Maybe, but there’s more.
Let’s address one of the elephants in the room: space! Finding a comfortable position in the driver’s seat is easy but somewhat slow, courtesy of the electrically adjustable seat. Unlike its ICE sibling, the driver sits marginally higher, giving even a commanding view and full display of the bonnet, something we feel might have to do with the placement of a battery and other tech sitting right below. The second-row seats can be reclined and adjusted for legroom, a convenience that will present itself on more than a few occasions. What won’t work in its favour, though, is that the occupant at the centre will have to adjust according to the position of the occupant on the right side or vice versa, due to the 60:40 split seat layout. The lack of cup holders in the foldable armrest is rather surprising, but we expect that this should be a simple fix for the folks at Kia if and when customers demand so. With the first two rows adjusted to my comfort, there is a fair amount of space in the third row. Yes, it will not be spacious or have room to spare, but given the quantum of room available, let’s say you won’t end up asking just the kids to use it, even if it’s for a marginally longer run.
In signature fashion, Kia has left almost no stone unturned when it comes to the feature list. The Clavis EV boasts a panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS, ventilated front seats, one-touch electric tumble seats in the second-row, UV-cut glass, i-Pedal technology, connected car tech, retractable seat back table, five USB Type-C charging ports, and V2L technology. The latter has a provision not just outside but inside too, thus making things so much more convenient. While not nitpicking, we feel a few more additions to the feature list, such as V2V charging, at least a single USB Type-A charging port, and the option of ventilated seats (if and when Kia plans to introduce a six-seat Clavis EV) would make it a more compelling package.
Is the Kia Carens Clavis EV Any Good to Drive?
8.5 / 10
The Clavis EV is offered with two battery packs – 42kWh and 51.4kWh. We sampled the latter, which belts out 169bhp and 255Nm from the single electric motor sitting powering the front axle. According to ARAI, it has a certified range of 490km on a single full charge. Does it deliver on this front, though? Only a thorough range test in the signature CarWale style will give us an answer. But if what the EV6 returns in real-life conditions is something to go by, this one is sure to kick range anxiety out of the room, err, car!
The gear stalk, similar to the Creta Electric, is now present behind the steering wheel, right below the stalk for the lighting functions. Yet, what sets it apart is the ‘EV’ button on the left end, which is essentially a start and stop button for the car.
With the specs and others out of the way, let’s delve into the driving experience. The Clavis EV lifts off with ease and runs at a brisk pace with the slightest dab on the throttle. Mash the pedal and you’d be left astonished as the entire bandwidth of torque comes into play, sending you into three-digit figures before you can say the entire model and variant name. There is always some steam ready to be unleashed before leaving behind the occasional slow-moving traffic in the IRVM. Shift to Eco mode and you’d notice a slightly dull response compared to the City mode, but dial it up to Sport mode and that’s when you’d feel the car losing some traction and sprinkling a little torque steer into the mix, ensuring you leave the latter for only when you really, really need it.
The steering is also light, making the car easy to manouvere in and around the city. The large glasshouse ensures there is more than ample visibility all around, and the marginally higher seat base, as we mentioned previously, gives you a commanding view of the road and surroundings.
The ride quality on the Clavis EV is commendable, it soaks in most of what the roads of Bengaluru have to offer, be it broken asphalt, uneven roads, speed breakers of all sizes and kinds, and then some more. It felt plush, and will keep occupants unsettled on most occasions, although the body roll might be a bit more evident than usual, not just at higher speeds, but also with the diesel-locomotive-like pull that is typical of an EV’s nature.
Should You Buy the Kia Carens Clavis EV?
8 / 10
The Carens Clavis EV has a lot going for it, be it the design, features, or driving dynamics. Further cementing its case is the unique positioning in the market, with its closest rival being the BYD eMax 7, which starts at approximately Rs. 2.50 lakh over the fully-loaded Clavis EV. While one may even compare it to the run-of-the-mill electric SUVs, all of which are popping up at a dime a dozen, the Clavis EV sets itself apart with the versatility of a third row to fit additional people with ease. And when not doing that, it can also double up as a luggage hauler, be it an airport run or shifting houses.
Like every other car out there, the Clavis EV also has a few chinks in its armour, but in the larger scheme of things, these shouldn’t call for it to be a deal breaker. The fact that the fully-loaded kit costs just a few thousand more than the electric derivative of Hyundai’s bestseller, while offering a fair chunk more than just two seats, makes it a sensible purchase in my books.
Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi