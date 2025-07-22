Kia Carens Clavis EV First Drive Review

The similarities and inspiration from its elder electric siblings are evident not just on the outside but also on the inside. The centre console, when compared to the ICE Clavis, gets a major overhaul and now features a floating design, mimicking the EV6. Don’t get us wrong, we’re not complaining! In an era of family designs et al, this is a welcome change, and this update certainly looks the part while adding to the functional aspect of things. This unit now houses two cup holders and buttons for a variety of functions, all while giving you some extra space right below, courtesy of a deleted transmission tunnel.

After spending time with the EV6 facelift and Syros right before flying in to sample the three-row EV, it makes me appreciate the effort that Kia has undertaken with respect to the quality of materials and the texture used in and around the dashboard. The Navy Blue insert on the dash feels right in place and makes for a good deal over the beige and black themes that seem to have no end. The double D-cut steering wheel also gets a dual-tone finish, and I seem to like this too, as it stands out in a sea of the same bland finishes across the board. The ‘pad print’ on the dashboard, as Kia likes to call it, is another new element and enriches the premium feel of the cabin. This trend of new materials and finishes, something that I have witnessed in the Syros too, certainly pays off, at least in my books. Even the AC vents have been reworked, and the design is so much simpler and minimalistic at the same time. Time for a pat on the back? Maybe, but there’s more.

Let’s address one of the elephants in the room: space! Finding a comfortable position in the driver’s seat is easy but somewhat slow, courtesy of the electrically adjustable seat. Unlike its ICE sibling, the driver sits marginally higher, giving even a commanding view and full display of the bonnet, something we feel might have to do with the placement of a battery and other tech sitting right below. The second-row seats can be reclined and adjusted for legroom, a convenience that will present itself on more than a few occasions. What won’t work in its favour, though, is that the occupant at the centre will have to adjust according to the position of the occupant on the right side or vice versa, due to the 60:40 split seat layout. The lack of cup holders in the foldable armrest is rather surprising, but we expect that this should be a simple fix for the folks at Kia if and when customers demand so. With the first two rows adjusted to my comfort, there is a fair amount of space in the third row. Yes, it will not be spacious or have room to spare, but given the quantum of room available, let’s say you won’t end up asking just the kids to use it, even if it’s for a marginally longer run.

In signature fashion, Kia has left almost no stone unturned when it comes to the feature list. The Clavis EV boasts a panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS, ventilated front seats, one-touch electric tumble seats in the second-row, UV-cut glass, i-Pedal technology, connected car tech, retractable seat back table, five USB Type-C charging ports, and V2L technology. The latter has a provision not just outside but inside too, thus making things so much more convenient. While not nitpicking, we feel a few more additions to the feature list, such as V2V charging, at least a single USB Type-A charging port, and the option of ventilated seats (if and when Kia plans to introduce a six-seat Clavis EV) would make it a more compelling package.