Jeep Meridian Overland AWD Diesel AT Long-term Review: Introduction

Big Boss Is in the House

There's a big car that's entered the CW long-term fleet, and this time around it's the Jeep Meridian. This is its third visit to our garage, but this is the first time that we have got this big car into the long-term fleet, and we have got a lot planned for it for the next three months. You will notice the repeated emphasis on the word 'big', as this is a pretty large vehicle. It measures in at 4.76 metres with a wheelbase of 2.78 metres and offers three rows of seating, and that's been a bit of a revelation for me. Every long-term vehicle that's been with me has always been a sub-compact, and this is the first time I've got a car of this size. I was hesitant at first but figured that with more Indians buying bigger and bigger cars, it was time to see what the fuss was all about!