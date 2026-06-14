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    Jeep Meridian Overland AWD Diesel AT Long-term Review: Introduction

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    2,996 Views

    Big Boss Is in the House

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    There's a big car that's entered the CW long-term fleet, and this time around it's the Jeep Meridian. This is its third visit to our garage, but this is the first time that we have got this big car into the long-term fleet, and we have got a lot planned for it for the next three months. You will notice the repeated emphasis on the word 'big', as this is a pretty large vehicle. It measures in at 4.76 metres with a wheelbase of 2.78 metres and offers three rows of seating, and that's been a bit of a revelation for me. Every long-term vehicle that's been with me has always been a sub-compact, and this is the first time I've got a car of this size. I was hesitant at first but figured that with more Indians buying bigger and bigger cars, it was time to see what the fuss was all about!

    Variant Explained

    Interior Dashboard

    The variant we have is a fully loaded Overland AWD with all the bells and whistles that Jeep offers in the Meridian range. Highlights of this include:

    • Dual-zone climate control with vents for the second and third row
    • 360-degree camera
    • Three rows of seating with leatherette upholstery
    • Level-2 ADAS
    • Powered tailgate
    • Dual-pane sunroof
    • Powered front seats with ventilation

    The Big Gun

    Exterior Left Front Three Quarter

    So, as you can see, the Meridian has a lot going for it, be it in terms of space, presence, or even its feature list. What's more, it's got the full heavy-cream version of the 2.0-litre Multijet diesel producing 170bhp, 350Nm, and mated to a nine-speed AT. The car also gets the full AWD package with drive modes, low-range ability, and hill-descent control, all something we are very excited to try out down the line.

    What We Plan to Do

    Interior Second Row Seats

    Apart from the city and highway reports, we also plan to go soft-roading with the Meridian. It might not seem like a full test of abilities, but research has told us that this is as far as any Meridian owner would go, and it seems to be more than appropriate to give them an idea of its performance in these conditions.

    Stats

    • Make: Jeep
    • Model: Meridian
    • Variant: Overland 4X4
    • Fuel: Diesel
    • Odometer at start: 24,207
    • Fuel efficiency: Approximately 7.5kmpl (MID)
    • Tyres: 235/55 R18
    • Colour: Pearl White
    • Interior: Tupelo Leatherette seats with suede insert
    • Price: Rs. 44.59 lakh on-road Delhi

    Photography: Kaustubh Gandhi

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