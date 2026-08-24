Jeep Meridian Diesel Long Term Review: City and Highway Report

Highway Blues

Where the Meridian feels like a Goliath in the city, it is surprisingly agile on the highway. The torque from the diesel engine makes cruising at triple-digit speeds an absolute breeze, and combined with the features of the ADAS, it is pretty easy to cover long distances without breaking a sweat. Under heavy braking, the car tends to dive forward, and the progression is a little slower than one would have expected, but if you plan, it can be a smooth stop-and-go experience.

However, even with judicious throttle inputs, we could not manage more than 11.7kmpl out on the highway, which is not great for something with this size of engine, but it is definitely better than the 7.5kmpl being achieved in city conditions. The insulation is fantastic, with everything kept out of the cabin even at three-digit speeds, except for the sound of the diesel engine, which is all-permeating across all three rows.