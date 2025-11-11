Hyundai Venue N Line N10 1.0-turbo-DCT First Drive Review

Interior and Features

This has always been the automaker's forte, and it has delivered on that front in terms of raising the stakes in the segment. The complete feature list is available on our model pages, and so here we are mainly going to go over a few of the hero features. At the top of this list are Hyundai's new dual 12.3-inch curved displays. Big displays have now become the norm and this is the biggest that's on offer in this part of the market. They are bright, rich in detail, and add well to the car's tech-heavy nature.

Taking a leaf out of the mobile phone experience, the interface is simple, familiar, and easy to use, but now crammed with more features that are easily accessible within a few folds. Also equally impressive is the instrument cluster, which is crisp, colourful, and can be customised in terms of fonts and colours. The front seats now get ventilation and there is a power function for the driver's seat, but height adjustment is still a manual affair, which is not a deal-breaker, but is one of those odd things that comes with the car.

Hyundai has also gone big on over-the-air updates, as this is their first software-defined vehicle and comes with over 70 controllers. This means you never have to visit the dealership for updates, but how this pans out over multiple updates over the years is something we will only get to know in the future.

We also liked the quality of the materials used in the cabin, which has been upgraded from the outgoing model and, in this N Line variant, is an all-black affair with red stitching on the dash, centre console, and steering, all hallmarks of the quintessential 'sporty' model in the range. Everything feels premium to touch and looks uncomplicated but, at the same time, offers a large chunk of visual appeal. One of the nice touches that Hyundai has gone in for is a good mix of buttons and knobs, which is a welcome sight both for the eyes and hands in this age of cramming everything into the infotainment display.

The dimensions of the car have also increased and this has translated into some additional space at the back in terms of headroom and knee room, but shoulder room is still tight. Unless you really need to, the Venue's second row is strictly a two-person affair. Hyundai has left out a panoramic sunroof even on the top-spec model, and this design has allowed them to eke out the additional headroom required.

Finally, the Venue now gets a bigger boot, which has expanded by around 25 litres, and whilst that doesn't seem like a huge number, it does mean you can fit in an extra bag or two that would have otherwise had to go into the second row. The seats fold down in a 60:40 split ratio for additional storage.