Maruti Fronx AMT vs Hyundai Exter AMT: Space, Features, Mileage & Performance Comparison

Introduction
So you have Rs. 10 lakh to spend on a nice automatic car, but you don’t want a typical hatchback or a compact sedan. What are your options then? It’s pretty much either the Hyundai Exter or the Maruti Fronx. Now, these two vehicles are basically hatchbacks, so they are a bit vanilla. But what makes them special, is the sprinkling on top. That extra layer of flavour, if you will. So for this test, we have put the Exter against the Fronx to see which car does better in terms of features, interior space, performance, mileage, ride quality, and of course, a VFM proposition.
Design & Size
First up is the Exter, which Hyundai calls an SUV, but it is basically a Grand i10 Nios with a different top hat and more features. As for the Fronx, it’s a Baleno on steroids, although I have to say that Maruti has done a really good job with the styling. It is easily one of the best-looking cars in its range.
The Fronx is not only good-looking with a nice, cohesive design, but it’s also the bigger car here. It’s longer and wider than the Exter, and the tyre size on it is a fair bit chunky too. The Exter on the other hand has a tall boy design, which gives it more height. When parked next to each other, it is pretty obvious that the Fronx is wider and longer, but it’s the Exter that’s taller.
Fronx AMT
Exter AMT
Length
3995mm
3815mm
Width
1765mm
1710mm
Height
1550mm
1631mm (with roof rails)
Wheelbase
2520mm
2450mm
Fuel tank capacity
37 litres
37 litres
Tyre size
195/60 R16
175/65 R15
Weight (CarWale Tested)
980kg
1020kg
Features
So here’s the thing. For around Rs. 10 lakh, you can have the most expensive automatic variant of the Exter, but if you want the Fronx, you will have to settle for the middle variant with the 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated engine that’s paired with an AMT gearbox. This car also gets a much nicer torque converter automatic, but that will cost you at least Rs. 2.5 lakh more.
The variant that you see here is the Delta Plus, priced at Rs. 9.44 lakh, ex-showroom. However, it’s the 1.0-litre turbo petrol range with the torque converter automatic, which is more sophisticated, and gets you all the nice features.
Maruti Fronx Automatic Variants
AMT
Torque Converter AT
Delta
Rs. 8.88 Lakh
Zeta
Rs. 11.96 Lakh
Delta Plus
Rs. 9.28 Lakh
Alpha
Rs. 12.88 Lakh
Delta Plus (O)
Rs. 9.44 Lakh
Alpha dual-tone
Rs. 13.04 Lakh
Now, because this is far from the most expensive variant of the Fronx, the car that you see here misses out on quite a few features that buyers now seem to care about, things like a reverse camera, sunroof, cruise control, or a wireless phone charger. Personally, I find that okay. But what bothers me is a missing rear wiper, push-button start, and height adjustment for the driver’s seat.
The Exter that we have here is priced higher than the Fronx Delta Plus (O) variant, but in return, you get a lot more features as standard. There’s wireless charging for your phone, single pane sunroof, cruise control, cooled glove box, paddle shifters, height adjustment for the driver’s seat, rear AC vents, and a digital driver’s display. All that being said, it’s the Fronx that actually comes with LED headlights, 60:40 split rear seats, idle start/stop tech for the engine, wireless phone mirroring, and adjustable headrests for both front and rear seats.
For a full comparison, here are all the comfort-based features that these two cars come with.
Fronx Delta Plus (O) AMT
Exter SX (O) Connect AMT
LED headlights
Yes
No
Auto headlights
Yes
Yes
Alloy wheels
Yes
Yes
Sunroof
No
Yes
Rear wiper
No
Yes
Wireless charger
No
Yes
Paddle shifters
No
Yes
Idle start/stop
Yes
No
Cruise control
No
Yes
Cooled glove box
No
Yes
Electrically adjustable ORVM
Yes
Yes
Push button start
No
Yes
Height adjustable driver’s seat
No
Yes
60:40 split rear seat
Yes
No
Rear AC vents
No
Yes
Adjustable headrests
Yes
Rear only
Climate control
Yes
Yes
Digital driver’s display
No
Yes
In terms of safety, both the Exter and the Fronx come with six airbags, ABS with ESP, 3-point seatbelts, and a hill hold assist. Additionally, the Exter gets a reversing camera, TPMS, and a dash cam as standard.
Let’s take a look at the full list of safety features for both.
Fronx Delta Plus (O) AMT
Exter SX (O) Connect AMT
Airbags
6
6
TPMS
No
Yes
ABS and ESP
Yes
Yes
Reversing camera
No
Yes
Dash camera
No
Yes
3-point seatbelts
Yes
Yes
Hill hold assist
Yes
Yes
As for your multimedia needs, both the Exter and the Fronx do pretty well. It is actually the Fronx that comes with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It’s there on the Exter too, but you need a wired connection.
Fronx Delta Plus (O) AMT
Exter SX (O) Connect AMT
Touchscreen infotainment system
Yes
Yes
Display size
7-inch
8-inch
Android Auto/Apple Carplay
Wireless
Wired
Front and rear speakers
Yes
Yes
Connected car tech
No
Yes
As for the audio quality, it’s the Exter’s four-speaker system which sounds a bit nicer, and I have to say, the infotainment system is better too. It’s quick and smooth, menus are nicely laid out, and it also gets connected car tech, which is missing on the Delta Plus variant of the Fronx.
Interior Space
The Fronx is from a segment above, so it is barely a surprise that it’s got more space inside. For this test, we have measured these cars thoroughly, and here are the full numbers.
Fronx AMT
Exter
Front
Legroom
90/66
84/63
Headroom
97
99/93
Shoulder room
130
125
Seat base
49
51
Back rest
62
63
A-pillar thickness
12
14
Front window width
76
77
Front window height
36
39
Rear
Legroom
95/68
88/67
Headroom
90
102
Shoulder room
131
124
Seat base
49
47
Back rest
58
61
Rear window width
60
61
Rear window height
32
35
Boot
Length
75
63
Height (floor to parcel shelf)
55
50
Width (with & without intrusion)
100/130
103/109
Up front, the Fronx has more legroom, but it’s the Exter’s tall boy design that gives it more headroom. The Exter also has slightly bigger front seats, but the difference is really small. The seats on both are equally comfortable, although the cushioning on the Fronx is very soft and I would have liked these to be a bit more supportive. Again, at the back, it’s the Fronx that gives you more space to move around. It’s got more legroom and is quite a bit wider than the Exter. So if you are going to be having three people here at the back more often than not, then may be the Fronx will meet that criteria just fine.
Mileage
The Fronx is also slightly more fuel-efficient of the two. In our mileage test wherein we drove both cars at the same time, in similar traffic conditions along our predefined route for city and highway driving, the Fronx turned out to be more efficient. On the highway, it’s the Exter that proved to be slightly more efficient of the two. All said and done, there isn’t much to split between the two when it comes to mileage. For your usage, you can expect good fuel efficiency out of both.
Fronx AMT
Exter
City
11.8kmpl
10.8kmpl
Highway
18.1kmpl
18.5kmpl
Overall (75% city + 25% highway)
13.37kmpl
12.64kmpl
Fuel tank capacity
37 litres
37 litres
Engine and Gearbox Performance
Driving the Exter AMT first, the engine is extremely smooth and refined. For day-to-day commutes within the city, it isn't lacking in power either. It's responsive, there's enough torque at low to mid rpm, and the Exter doesn't feel like it's struggling to keep up with traffic. The only time you will feel this engine working hard is when the car is loaded with three or four people and you want to get somewhere quickly.
The highest praise that I can give this AMT is that it doesn’t take away anything from the driving experience. In fact, it is extremely smooth when you are driving using part throttle. It upshifts at 2,000rpm, and I am barely feeling that rocking motion that you get in AMT-equipped cars in the first few gears.
Fronx AMT
Exter AMT
Engine
1197cc, four-cylinder
1197cc, four-cylinder
Horsepower
90bhp at 6,000rpm
83bhp at 6,000rpm
Torque
113Nm at 4,400rpm
114Nm at 4,000rpm
Gearbox
5-speed AMT
5-speed AMT
All in all, the Exter with the AMT gearbox feels just right for driving around town, but when the time comes when you need to reel into a gap in traffic or overtake a long vehicle, that’s where it gets a little tough. There is a lot of delay between you flooring the throttle pedal and the gearbox reacting to it and then downshifting. So usually that would be the end of it in every low power AMT car, but here, I have paddle shifters to eliminate some of that lag and frustration. And it does work quite well.
Like the Exter, the Fronx is a no-nonsense, extremely user-friendly car to use daily. The steering is light and the driving position is spot on, despite the lack of height adjustment for the driver's seat. Also, the A-pillar is thinner than what you get on the Exter. The engine has enough performance to offer for the most part, but if you are in a hurry or have the car loaded with people and luggage, you will need patience, because the build-up in speed in that case is quite relaxed. Overall, it feels like it doesn’t want to be rushed. The Fronx actually seems the happiest when you drive it with a sense of calm, and let’s face it, that’s how most people drive on an everyday basis, so no complaints there.
Like the Exter, the gearshifts in here are also smooth on part throttle, and it's very close between the two when it comes to refinement of the AMT. But there is one car here that does it ever so slightly better than the other.
Having driven both back to back and that too extensively, I found the Exter's AMT to be more seamless with the way it works. There is that slight head nod that you will feel in the Fronx as you go through the first three gears. But let me tell you, it's not a deal breaker in any way.
Ride Quality
The Exter rides quite well for its size. The NVH is good, so there isn’t a lot of road or wind noise filtering into the cabin despite its tall and upright stance. Over bad roads, the suspension remains quiet when it’s doing its job. As for the actual ride, it’s nice and flat, and there isn’t a lot of up-and-down movement once you are up to speed. It’s just that at low speeds, it’s a bit bouncy over elongated speed humps.
Coming to the Fronx, you can hear the engine a little more inside the cabin and a bit more tyre noise at highway speeds. But it’s got a superior ride quality, that’s for sure. It is able to cope with deep potholes and speed humps in a slightly better manner, in the sense that it doesn’t knock as much, especially when the spring decompresses. Overall, it’s got an extra layer of maturity to its ride, and that is something we have seen in Maruti’s other crossovers as well.
Price and Warranty
Finally, we come to the all-important pricing and warranty. Now for the price, we are only going to compare the variants that we have tested. The mid-level Delta Plus (O) variant of the Fronx is around Rs. 75,000 more affordable than the Exter, but let’s not forget it’s the most expensive variant of the Exter with all the features you can possibly have it with. As for warranty, it is pretty close, although it’s the Exter that gives you the added benefit of unlimited kilometres as part of the standard warranty.
Fronx Delta Plus (O) AMT
Exter SX (O) Connect AMT Dual Tone
Ex-showroom Price
Rs. 9.44 Lakh
Rs. 10.36 Lakh
Standard Warranty
3 years/1,00,000km
3 years/Unlimited km
Verdict
So which automatic car is it going to be? The Maruti Fronx or the Hyundai Exter? For starters, both are highly capable and pretty much the ideal choice if you want something that’s not a hatchback or a compact sedan. For Rs. 10 lakh, you get more features in the Exter, and by the tiniest of margins, a smoother AMT experience. On the other hand, the Fronx is bigger on the outside, has more space inside, and a slightly better ride. So it all boils down to which of these qualities are high up on your list of needs.
