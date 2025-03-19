Maruti Fronx AMT vs Hyundai Exter AMT: Space, Features, Mileage & Performance Comparison

Features

So here’s the thing. For around Rs. 10 lakh, you can have the most expensive automatic variant of the Exter, but if you want the Fronx, you will have to settle for the middle variant with the 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated engine that’s paired with an AMT gearbox. This car also gets a much nicer torque converter automatic, but that will cost you at least Rs. 2.5 lakh more.

The variant that you see here is the Delta Plus, priced at Rs. 9.44 lakh, ex-showroom. However, it’s the 1.0-litre turbo petrol range with the torque converter automatic, which is more sophisticated, and gets you all the nice features.

Maruti Fronx Automatic Variants

AMT Torque Converter AT Delta Rs. 8.88 Lakh Zeta Rs. 11.96 Lakh Delta Plus Rs. 9.28 Lakh Alpha Rs. 12.88 Lakh Delta Plus (O) Rs. 9.44 Lakh Alpha dual-tone Rs. 13.04 Lakh

Now, because this is far from the most expensive variant of the Fronx, the car that you see here misses out on quite a few features that buyers now seem to care about, things like a reverse camera, sunroof, cruise control, or a wireless phone charger. Personally, I find that okay. But what bothers me is a missing rear wiper, push-button start, and height adjustment for the driver’s seat.

The Exter that we have here is priced higher than the Fronx Delta Plus (O) variant, but in return, you get a lot more features as standard. There’s wireless charging for your phone, single pane sunroof, cruise control, cooled glove box, paddle shifters, height adjustment for the driver’s seat, rear AC vents, and a digital driver’s display. All that being said, it’s the Fronx that actually comes with LED headlights, 60:40 split rear seats, idle start/stop tech for the engine, wireless phone mirroring, and adjustable headrests for both front and rear seats.

For a full comparison, here are all the comfort-based features that these two cars come with.

Fronx Delta Plus (O) AMT Exter SX (O) Connect AMT LED headlights Yes No Auto headlights Yes Yes Alloy wheels Yes Yes Sunroof No Yes Rear wiper No Yes Wireless charger No Yes Paddle shifters No Yes Idle start/stop Yes No Cruise control No Yes Cooled glove box No Yes Electrically adjustable ORVM Yes Yes Push button start No Yes Height adjustable driver’s seat No Yes 60:40 split rear seat Yes No Rear AC vents No Yes Adjustable headrests Yes Rear only Climate control Yes Yes Digital driver’s display No Yes

In terms of safety, both the Exter and the Fronx come with six airbags, ABS with ESP, 3-point seatbelts, and a hill hold assist. Additionally, the Exter gets a reversing camera, TPMS, and a dash cam as standard.

Let’s take a look at the full list of safety features for both.

Fronx Delta Plus (O) AMT Exter SX (O) Connect AMT Airbags 6 6 TPMS No Yes ABS and ESP Yes Yes Reversing camera No Yes Dash camera No Yes 3-point seatbelts Yes Yes Hill hold assist Yes Yes

As for your multimedia needs, both the Exter and the Fronx do pretty well. It is actually the Fronx that comes with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It’s there on the Exter too, but you need a wired connection.

Fronx Delta Plus (O) AMT Exter SX (O) Connect AMT Touchscreen infotainment system Yes Yes Display size 7-inch 8-inch Android Auto/Apple Carplay Wireless Wired Front and rear speakers Yes Yes Connected car tech No Yes

As for the audio quality, it’s the Exter’s four-speaker system which sounds a bit nicer, and I have to say, the infotainment system is better too. It’s quick and smooth, menus are nicely laid out, and it also gets connected car tech, which is missing on the Delta Plus variant of the Fronx.