Living with Hyundai Creta Diesel

How Practical is it?

The Creta’s strength in practicality is evident throughout its thoughtfully designed cabin. Even with its modern aesthetics, functionality takes precedence, making daily usage remarkably convenient.

Storage options are abundant and well-integrated. All four door pockets are generously sized to comfortably hold a one-litre bottle. The centre console features convenient cup holders and a dedicated cubby ahead of the gear lever, perfectly sized for a smartphone or wallet. There’s additional storage under the front armrest and a decently sized cooled glove box. For rear passengers, comfort comes in the form of cup holders in the foldable armrest and the essential rear AC vents. The retractable rear sunshades, particularly invaluable during intense summers, were a real boon.

Additionally, the flexibility to split-fold the rear seats further expands the cargo area, accommodating larger items when needed. The comfortable ingress and egress, coupled with good all-around visibility, made it an easy car to manage in congested city environments.