    Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Interior Dimensions compared

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    Hyundai Creta Right Front Three Quarter

    Introduction

    Hyundai Creta Right Front Three Quarter

    Creta or Seltos?’ is now the most frequently asked question after probably ‘what is love?’. Both are essentially the same car underneath, but worlds apart when you look at the finer details. We are yet to get them head-to-head in our detailed and most comprehensive comparison road test (stay tuned for that), but what we do have with us are the exact figures for both the SUV’s interior dimensions. So let us find out whether it's the well-established Creta in its newest-generation or the all-new johnny-come-lately Seltos that offers more space on the inside –

    Front Row Space

    Dashboard

    Both the Seltos and Creta are utterly modern with a newly-laid out dash which is not only refreshing to look at, they also set a new benchmark of what we come to expect from SUVs lately. Where the Seltos offers a floating panel integrating an instrument cluster and infotainment screen, Creta’s wide-screen and new steering wheel are what won our heart. Moreover, both these Korean SUVs offer either an all-black cabin or a dual-tone layout depending on the trim you choose.

    Dashboard

    As for the numbers, there are a few millimetres of difference between the two. But the Seltos offers more maximum legroom, and Creta has lower ingress height. Seltos’ seats are also larger than the ones in Creta and you get 20 millimetres of extra shoulder room as well.

    Front Row SpaceHyundai CretaKia Seltos
    Legroom (Max/min)830/620mm850/620mm
    Ideal legroom (770mm back)660mm700mm
    Headroom(Max/min)950mm940mm
    Shoulder room1320mm1340mm
    Seat base length490mm520mm
    Backrest height590mm620mm
    Ingress680mm740mm

    Second Row Space

    Rear Seats

    It couldn’t get more competitive than this. But Creta takes the win here with 40 millimetres of extra shoulder room over the Seltos. However, the Kia makes up for it with a few millimetres of more legroom and larger seats. Here again, the Creta has a lower ingress height making it easier to climb into compared to the Seltos.

    Rear Seat Space

    In terms of features, there are rear AC vents available in both cars and cupholders in the folding armrest, but the Seltos also gets a middle-rear adjustable headrest. It also gets a separate rear quarter window adding to the visibility and sense of space.

    Rear Seat SpaceHyundai Creta Kia Seltos
    Legroom (Max/min)830/600mm850/620mm
    Ideal legroom (1000mm front)690mm700mm
    Headroom930mm940mm
    Shoulder room1310mm1260mm
    Seat base length460mm480mm
    Backrest height550mm600mm
    Ingress680mm720mm

    Boot space

    Open Boot/Trunk

    On paper, both the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos offer 433 litres of boot space. But if you look at the numbers below, the Seltos offers a few millimetres extra over the Creta. On a flip side, the Seltos' loading lip is four millimetres taller too.

    Boot Space
    BootspaceHyundai Creta Kia Seltos
    Length/width/height840/1000/420mm850/1020/400mm
    Loading lip height720mm760mm
    Loading lid height1970mm1980mm

    Conclusion

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The few millimetres of difference between these two mid-size SUVs aren’t exactly noticeable and wouldn’t even make a difference in the real world. But as an overall package, the Creta once again proves why it has remained to be the favourite family SUV in the country. Meanwhile, the Seltos takes a slightly more engaging style making it more apt for someone savvy.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Pictures by Kapil Angane

