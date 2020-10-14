Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Interior Dimensions compared

‘ Creta or Seltos ?’ is now the most frequently asked question after probably ‘what is love?’. Both are essentially the same car underneath, but worlds apart when you look at the finer details. We are yet to get them head-to-head in our detailed and most comprehensive comparison road test (stay tuned for that), but what we do have with us are the exact figures for both the SUV’s interior dimensions. So let us find out whether it's the well-established Creta in its newest-generation or the all-new johnny-come-lately Seltos that offers more space on the inside –

Front Row Space

Both the Seltos and Creta are utterly modern with a newly-laid out dash which is not only refreshing to look at, they also set a new benchmark of what we come to expect from SUVs lately. Where the Seltos offers a floating panel integrating an instrument cluster and infotainment screen, Creta’s wide-screen and new steering wheel are what won our heart. Moreover, both these Korean SUVs offer either an all-black cabin or a dual-tone layout depending on the trim you choose.

As for the numbers, there are a few millimetres of difference between the two. But the Seltos offers more maximum legroom, and Creta has lower ingress height. Seltos’ seats are also larger than the ones in Creta and you get 20 millimetres of extra shoulder room as well.

Front Row Space Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Legroom (Max/min) 830/620mm 850/620mm Ideal legroom (770mm back) 660mm 700mm Headroom(Max/min) 950mm 940mm Shoulder room 1320mm 1340mm Seat base length 490mm 520mm Backrest height 590mm 620mm Ingress 680mm 740mm

Second Row Space

It couldn’t get more competitive than this. But Creta takes the win here with 40 millimetres of extra shoulder room over the Seltos. However, the Kia makes up for it with a few millimetres of more legroom and larger seats. Here again, the Creta has a lower ingress height making it easier to climb into compared to the Seltos.

In terms of features, there are rear AC vents available in both cars and cupholders in the folding armrest, but the Seltos also gets a middle-rear adjustable headrest. It also gets a separate rear quarter window adding to the visibility and sense of space.

Rear Seat Space Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Legroom (Max/min) 830/600mm 850/620mm Ideal legroom (1000mm front) 690mm 700mm Headroom 930mm 940mm Shoulder room 1310mm 1260mm Seat base length 460mm 480mm Backrest height 550mm 600mm Ingress 680mm 720mm

Boot space

On paper, both the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos offer 433 litres of boot space. But if you look at the numbers below, the Seltos offers a few millimetres extra over the Creta. On a flip side, the Seltos' loading lip is four millimetres taller too.

Bootspace Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Length/width/height 840/1000/420mm 850/1020/400mm Loading lip height 720mm 760mm Loading lid height 1970mm 1980mm

Conclusion

The few millimetres of difference between these two mid-size SUVs aren’t exactly noticeable and wouldn’t even make a difference in the real world. But as an overall package, the Creta once again proves why it has remained to be the favourite family SUV in the country. Meanwhile, the Seltos takes a slightly more engaging style making it more apt for someone savvy.

Pictures by Kapil Angane