    Hyundai Creta Long Term Review: 10,000km Service Experience

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    2,066 Views

    Service Milestone

    Our long-term Hyundai Creta Diesel Manual has been a reliable companion for the past few months. As the odometer rolled past the 10,000km mark, it was time for its scheduled service. In this report, we detail the service experience at an authorised Hyundai service centre, outlining the maintenance work carried out along with the associated costs.

    Exterior Left Front Three Quarter

    The service process begins with scheduling an appointment to ensure a smooth experience. Hyundai provides options for vehicle pick-up or the traditional approach of driving to the service centre. In our case, we opted to bring the Creta to the service centre. Upon arrival at the scheduled time, the vehicle was attended to by the service advisor, and a thorough inspection was conducted along with a job card mentioning details of the periodic maintenance.

    Exterior Front View

    Service Checklist

    As part of the periodic service:

    Exterior Front View

    • The engine oil was drained, and the oil filter was replaced with a new, genuine Hyundai part.
    • The correct grade and quantity of recommended engine oil (0W-20 in this case) was used.
    • The air filter and AC filter were replaced with new ones.
    • The brake fluid, coolant level and concentration, and the electrical system were also checked to ensure proper functioning.
    Exterior Front View

    A thorough check-up of all the cabin's electricals, along with the battery, was conducted. This included:

    • Testing the battery's health and charge level.
    • Inspecting the functionality of all interior lights, infotainment system, and other components.

    Given that the car had done 10,000km, wheel alignment and balancing were performed to ensure even tyre wear. The brake pads of the Creta were also serviced, including an inspection of the discs and callipers for proper functioning.

    Exterior Front View

    The Finishing Touch

    After completion of service, a short road test was conducted to check for any abnormalities. The Creta was then taken for a thorough wash. The car received a full foam wash on the exterior along with a detailed cleaning and vacuuming of the cabin. The tyres were dressed with polish to enhance their appearance, and the windows were cleaned inside and out.

    Exterior Front View

    The 10,000km service for our long-term Hyundai Creta Diesel Manual was a routine but essential maintenance procedure. Overall, the service experience was positive. The service staff was professional and knowledgeable. The service advisor explained the procedures clearly and answered all our questions patiently.

    Exterior Left Front Three Quarter

    What’s Next?

    And with the Creta back in our garage, serviced and shining like a new car, we are already planning its next adventure! We are thinking of a trip with the office crew very soon. How about we share our experience of living with the Creta day-to-day? Stay tuned for that in our next report!

    Here's a breakdown of the costs incurred for the 10,000km service.

    Engine Oil: Rs. 2,053 (3.5 litres)

    Oil Filter: Rs. 594

    Air Filter: Rs. 371

    Cabin Filter: Rs. 470

    Wheel Alignment & Balancing: Rs. 1,000

    Total Service Cost: Rs. 4,488 (excluding taxes)

    Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi

