    Hyundai Creta Diesel MT Long Term Report: Highway Usage

    Sagar Bhanushali

    Highway Report

    There is a common notion that small, petrol-powered cars and EVs are ideal for urban driving whereas diesel-powered SUVs are for those who cover long distances often. And after four months and over 6,000km in our diesel Hyundai Creta, I think I believe in the notion.

    Much like the constant rains and the barrage of roadwork along the way, the Creta has been a faithful companion to my commute over these last four months. When I first took delivery, it had covered nearly 2,000km and since then, I have spent the majority of my time with the Creta, crawling in Mumbai traffic, barely exceeding 60kmph or so. You can read about how we have gotten along by clicking here.

    The Good Bits

    I finally got to take our Creta on its first road trip. It was in the middle of September and our destination was Baramati, in heavy rains. Thankfully, the Creta felt as solid as a rock. No amount of standing water or wind could knock it off course – something my mother, who invariably develops a nervous tic in such traveling conditions, was glad for. Big patches of standing water on NH65 between Mumbai and Baramati were no problem for the Creta.

    This one trip out of the city allowed our Creta to finally stretch its legs. I have said it earlier and I will say it again. The 1.5-litre, turbo diesel engine and the six-speed manual are amongst the nicest powertrain options that one can experience for less than Rs. 25 lakh. It is quiet and refined for around 95 per cent of the time. On the highway, there is barely any diesel growl that filters into the cabin even if you go hard on the throttle. There is some clatter to be heard and felt as you accelerate through the first couple of gears although most of it melts away as you up the pace and the strong 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine settles down to a surprisingly quiet and efficient cruise.

    On the trip, cruising at 100kmph or so in sixth gear, I was averaging over 22kmpl which I think is superb given that there were four of us and the boot was loaded with our stuff. The horsepower and torque figures aren’t all that impressive on paper but I have found that there is always sufficient torque from the engine to keep a steady pace without having to shift down often. That said, even when I have had to shift down a couple of gears, the Creta’s six-speed manual is a peach. The clutch pedal isn’t heavy, the throws are positive and most importantly, it’s got that satisfying mechanical click on every shift.

    This sort of all-around ability – a capable powertrain, low NVH and a well-put-together cabin that has more than enough space for family use – makes the Creta diesel manual the perfect SUV. However, there must be some flaws, right?

    The Bad Bits

    The answer is yes. When fully loaded with all the seats occupied, the ride quality is typical Hyundai. By that I mean the suspension is on the wrong side of ‘too soft’. The Creta is absolutely fine with two people on board, but if you add two more people and their luggage then the ride becomes a lot less convincing. It can deal with low-speed bumps without much in terms of protest but when doing triple-digit speeds, it cannot flatten the long undulations or unevenness. When fully loaded, there is that constant up-and-down movement at highway speeds, especially at the rear. Of course, it isn’t unnerving but a lot of times, poorly leveled roads tend to get the better of our Creta.

    Overall Thoughts

    At this point, I am convinced that I have thoroughly tested the Creta under many, many scenarios – short of driving it across Leh/Ladakh – and I am happy to report that it has proved to be an extremely impressive crossover. Also, the fact that I can drive it in the city for around 1,000km (a lot more on the highway) between visits to the fuel station, is admirable.

    It isn’t perfect, but all things considered, our diesel manual Creta has impressed me immensely over the last four months. Having lived with it every day for those months, I get why it’s doing the sort of sales numbers that it does every month.

    Product Details

    Make and Model: Hyundai Creta

    Version: SX (O) Diesel Manual

    Distance covered this month: 1,549km

    Fuel Efficiency: 18.1kmpl

    Price: Rs. 22.78 lakh (when tested, OTR, Mumbai)

    Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi

