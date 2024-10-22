Hyundai Creta Diesel MT Long Term Report: Highway Usage

The Good Bits

I finally got to take our Creta on its first road trip. It was in the middle of September and our destination was Baramati, in heavy rains. Thankfully, the Creta felt as solid as a rock. No amount of standing water or wind could knock it off course – something my mother, who invariably develops a nervous tic in such traveling conditions, was glad for. Big patches of standing water on NH65 between Mumbai and Baramati were no problem for the Creta.

This one trip out of the city allowed our Creta to finally stretch its legs. I have said it earlier and I will say it again. The 1.5-litre, turbo diesel engine and the six-speed manual are amongst the nicest powertrain options that one can experience for less than Rs. 25 lakh. It is quiet and refined for around 95 per cent of the time. On the highway, there is barely any diesel growl that filters into the cabin even if you go hard on the throttle. There is some clatter to be heard and felt as you accelerate through the first couple of gears although most of it melts away as you up the pace and the strong 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine settles down to a surprisingly quiet and efficient cruise.

On the trip, cruising at 100kmph or so in sixth gear, I was averaging over 22kmpl which I think is superb given that there were four of us and the boot was loaded with our stuff. The horsepower and torque figures aren’t all that impressive on paper but I have found that there is always sufficient torque from the engine to keep a steady pace without having to shift down often. That said, even when I have had to shift down a couple of gears, the Creta’s six-speed manual is a peach. The clutch pedal isn’t heavy, the throws are positive and most importantly, it’s got that satisfying mechanical click on every shift.

This sort of all-around ability – a capable powertrain, low NVH and a well-put-together cabin that has more than enough space for family use – makes the Creta diesel manual the perfect SUV. However, there must be some flaws, right?