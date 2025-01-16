Hyundai Creta Electric First Drive Review

What is it?

As the name suggests, the Hyundai Creta Electric is an all-electric version of possibly the most popular crossover in the current Indian automotive market, the Creta. While it’s somewhat late to the party, that may actually be advantageous. Considering the Creta’s success as a brand, it was essential for Hyundai to pull this off flawlessly. Have they managed to do so? By the end of this detailed piece, we will draw a conclusion.

The Hyundai Creta Electric carries a subtle upgrade over the already attractive SUV as its base. The facelifted design of the Creta was a welcomed change over the pre-facelifted iteration, which had received mixed opinions for its polarising appearance.

Except for a few updates, the majority of the elements have been carried over from the ICE Creta. The changes in the electric version include a blanked-off grille with a pixelated pattern at the front, along with a charging flap that is seamlessly integrated behind the Hyundai logo. Additionally, there are functional air curtains on the bumper that actively improve efficiency.

The side profile is largely identical, but it now sports new 17-inch wheels with aero pattern that enhances the overall stance of the Creta Electric. One noteworthy aspect is how low the battery pack is situated, slightly protruding from the car’s underbelly. It felt to be exposed to the uncertainties of our roads.

Having said that, the rear profile has mostly been kept unchanged, with only the inclusion of an ‘electric’ badging and a revised bumper that features a pixelated pattern, which also integrates reverse parking lights.

Overall, while the looks are highly subjective, we find that the Creta Electric is well-proportionate, sensible, and has a true-to-its-origin design that proves to be appealing. It will be easier to appreciate and accept for Indian consumers with its Hyundai family look.