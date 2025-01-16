Hyundai Creta Electric First Drive Review

Why would I buy it?
- User-friendly performance
- Features
- Build quality
Why would I avoid it?
- Dull to drive
- Doesn’t feel special
What is it?
As the name suggests, the Hyundai Creta Electric is an all-electric version of possibly the most popular crossover in the current Indian automotive market, the Creta. While it’s somewhat late to the party, that may actually be advantageous. Considering the Creta’s success as a brand, it was essential for Hyundai to pull this off flawlessly. Have they managed to do so? By the end of this detailed piece, we will draw a conclusion.
The Hyundai Creta Electric carries a subtle upgrade over the already attractive SUV as its base. The facelifted design of the Creta was a welcomed change over the pre-facelifted iteration, which had received mixed opinions for its polarising appearance.
Except for a few updates, the majority of the elements have been carried over from the ICE Creta. The changes in the electric version include a blanked-off grille with a pixelated pattern at the front, along with a charging flap that is seamlessly integrated behind the Hyundai logo. Additionally, there are functional air curtains on the bumper that actively improve efficiency.
The side profile is largely identical, but it now sports new 17-inch wheels with aero pattern that enhances the overall stance of the Creta Electric. One noteworthy aspect is how low the battery pack is situated, slightly protruding from the car’s underbelly. It felt to be exposed to the uncertainties of our roads.
Having said that, the rear profile has mostly been kept unchanged, with only the inclusion of an ‘electric’ badging and a revised bumper that features a pixelated pattern, which also integrates reverse parking lights.
Overall, while the looks are highly subjective, we find that the Creta Electric is well-proportionate, sensible, and has a true-to-its-origin design that proves to be appealing. It will be easier to appreciate and accept for Indian consumers with its Hyundai family look.
Is the cabin of the Hyundai Creta Electric any good?
If you thought only the exterior had a strong resemblance to the ICE version, you might be surprised by the interior as well. The Creta Electric carries forward much of the cabin theme and feel from the latter, with few notable updates.
Starting with the dashboard, the two-screen setup is well integrated into the dash, both running a familiar yet EV-specific UI. Moreover, the steering wheel is a new three-spoke unit with a Morse code logo instead of the traditional ‘H’ crest.
A party piece that combines convenience and functionality is the new steering-column-mounted drive selector, which is well-positioned and operates seamlessly. A good inheritance from Hyundai’s global line-up I must say.
The centre console is possibly where a lot of work and creativity has been invested by the automaker. Being an EV, there’s plenty of storage space underneath the new floating centre console that glows blue. This new central area gets switches and toggles for the drive modes, 360-degree camera, ventilated seats, and electronic parking brake. There are two cup holders and an armrest as well. However, the latter is fixed and not slidable. On the flip side, it has cooled storage underneath with plenty of space to keep all your knick-knacks.
Some of the feature highlights include dual-zone climate control with driver-only mode for lesser energy consumption, wireless charging pad, auto-dimming IRVM, large panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, and ambient lighting.
As for the seating, both front occupants enjoy ventilation and power adjustment for their respective seats. The driver’s seat also has a memory function with two settings. The seats are nice and comfortable with good support for the back and thighs.
At the back, comfort has been the key focus area with loads of creature comfort including rear sun blinds, dual type-C charging ports, centre armrest with cup holders, two-step recline function with 60:40 split seats, and individual parcel trays with smartphone/tablet holder and retractable cup holders.
The floor is flat, thanks to the omission of a transmission tunnel, although its height can compromise the thigh support. Still, the knee room, leg room, and even the headroom are adequate for most Indian consumers.
The boot space has remained the same with 433 litres of capacity. However, the tailgate is manually operated and not powered. A new storage space addition is the frunk under the bonnet, with a 21-litre capacity.
Is the Hyundai Creta Electric good to drive?
The Hyundai Creta Electric is bundled with two battery pack options – a 42kWh unit and a 51.4kWh unit. The latter is a long-range version, however, both iterations are available with a single front axle-mounted motor. While both have the same motor, the long-range version has a power output of 169bhp and 255Nm of torque, compared to the 133bhp in the standard version. Moreover, the Creta Electric is claimed to deliver a driving range of up to 473km on a single charge.
In terms of driving, the Creta Electric feels heavy during low speed. The acceleration response varies depending on the drive mode: Eco, Normal, and Sport. The Eco mode promises to offer the maximum range with reduced performance. Furthermore, the Normal mode strikes the perfect balance between performance and efficiency. On the contrary, the Sport mode is possibly the most fun mode to drive the Creta Electric, as the SUV feels more agile and responsive in this mode with instant power delivery on demand.
The Hyundai Creta Electric is said to sprint from nought to 100kmph in just 7.9 seconds. It is achievable and could even be quicker in the Sport mode. However, a considerable amount of torque steer can be felt in case of quick acceleration from a standstill. Even while high-speed cruising and tackling corners, there’s a tendency of understeer and body roll which adds up to the effort required, making the handling quite laborious.
Moving on to the ride quality and braking, the Creta Electric offers a supple and plush ride for both rows with minimal NVH, adding to the overall comfort. As for the braking performance, it has disc brakes on all four wheels. Yet, the brake bite felt a little less and could be improved.
Overall, the Creta Electric feels like a typical Hyundai to drive with very efficient battery performance that could result in a driving range very close to what is being claimed.
Should you buy the Hyundai Creta Electric?
Well, the Hyundai Creta Electric is a no-nonsense car with all the feathers on the hat. The delay in launching this product was real and if anything, it has played off in the brand’s favour. It feels like a sensible and complete product for both, buyers who are buying an EV for the first time as well as those who are transitioning from a previous Hyundai.
The Creta Electric could very well take the Creta brand forward due to its feature-packed cabin, spacious interior, and a premium-feel along with good ride quality. While other EVs on the market may offer better driving ranges, the Creta Electric can still be a great option if your commute is planned and predictable. It has the potential to be the sole vehicle in your garage.
Pictures by Kapil Angane.